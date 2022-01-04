Donal Lenihan: After Sportsground shambles, who in Munster will stand up and be counted?

The opening article of the new year normally affords an opportunity for contemplation on my rugby hopes and aspirations for the next 12 months. However, circumstances put those thoughts on hold for the moment.

There are more immediate issues to be addressed, not least, Munster’s incredibly disappointing performance against Connacht, coupled with the complete lack of ambition from a backline with sufficient talent to render the restricted attacking template designed by Johann van Graan mind-boggling.

Before highlighting the many challenges facing Munster over the coming months, it is only right to acknowledge the balancing act the management have to deal with at present in reintegrating so many players, deprived of game time due to the South African travel fiasco and the subsequent quarantine requirements.

Last Saturday’s outing was Munster’s first URC game since October 23. Several starters had seen little or no game time for weeks. While that may present an excuse for another sub-par outing, it should not be used as a reason.

What we witnessed in Galway is the way this team plays under the current coaching regime, regardless of personnel or opposition. The only time Munster deviated from that template, in favour of a wider attacking structure, was in their two best performances of the season to date, away to Scarlets and Wasps. On both occasions, Munster fielded an inexperienced team but, for some reason, played with far more ambition.

Let’s put Saturday’s display into context. Ireland averaged 217 passes per game in the undefeated November series against Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina, making a mockery of those who claim our players don’t have the skillset and off loading vision of their southern hemisphere rivals.

Not only was it brilliant to watch, it placed less reliance on being drawn into a massive physical confrontation against bigger opponents. Saturday’s post-match statistics confirmed that Munster only passed the ball 45 times against Connacht. If you think that was due to a typically wild and windy day on the perimeter of the Atlantic (which it wasn’t), then explain how Connacht looked so comfortable making 170 passes in the same conditions.

This is down to the fact that the hosts, under the impressive Andy Friend, look to play that way every week. Under Van Graan, Munster adopt a far more conservative approach, despite having finishers of the quality of Andrew Conway, Keith Earls and Simon Zebo in the back three.

The midfield combination of Damien de Allende and Chris Farrell has so much more to offer than they are being asked to show at present. Joey Carbery was just beginning to rediscover his best form before his latest injury while Ben Healy showed enough when starting in the Scarlets game to confirm that he can play flat on the gain line and create opportunities for those outside him.

Rugby looked in a depressing place after a turgid Lions series last summer. What has emerged since then has been transformative. Harlequins set the tone last season, winning the Gallagher Premiership against all odds with a terrific brand of attacking rugby delivered after the players, working in tandem with the coaching staff including Jerry Flannery, who took ownership of the game plan after head coach Paul Gustard departed in January.

Others have followed with a variation on the attacking theme, not least Andy Farrell and the Irish coaching ticket. The Gallagher Premiership threw up some exhilarating attacking contests over the festive period, Harlequins’ riveting win over Gloucester at Kingsholm last Sunday the latest to make you sit up and take notice.

Meanwhile, Munster seem locked in a time warp, as evidenced once again by the Sportsground performance. This no-risk approach was typified by Healy’s long-range drop goal attempt, from his own half on 67 minutes after a poor Connacht clearance kick, despite having a gaping counter-attacking opportunity out wide.

If Munster continue in the vein of the last two limp attacking efforts against Castres and Connacht, then you can forget about any prospect of breaking the trophy drought for another season.

Right now, with Van Graan destined for Bath and Stephen Larkham heading home for a head coach role with the Brumbies, Munster are in limbo. Both men will be ultra-professional and seek to carry out their duties over the remaining six months of their contracts. That doesn’t mean they won’t have one eye on what’s happening in their new clubs or won’t be distracted by recruitment and other managerial issues presenting themselves at their new destinations.

With Munster’s game against Leinster cancelled, I’ve no doubt Van Graan tuned into Bath’s derby clash against Gloucester at the Rec on St Stephen’s Day. His new club were brutal. It would be unrealistic to think he isn’t going to be in some form of contact with his new employers on the serious issues that need to be addressed there and what players need to be targeted, for entry and exit, before he arrives.

The Brumbies start a new Super Rugby Pacific season in February with their programme completed before Larkham returns home in July. As a consequence, he should have less distractions even if he’s sure to keep a close eye on how they go in that tournament with a view towards shaping the squad and management for his return.

On the flip side, with Van Graan, Larkham, and possibly defence coach JP Ferreira, who has done a good job, on the move, who is addressing Munster’s player needs and recruitment policy for the coming season? The CEO Ian Flanagan? The professional board? As a result of the disruptions in the coaching set up, Munster have been forced into a holding pattern for the next six months.

While Graham Rowntree has committed for two more years, an almost entirely new coaching ticket will likely require a full season to assess the squad they inherit and implement their new playing philosophy. With five new head coaches in the last 10 years, the cycle of change starts all over again.

With Van Graan on the way out, it’s time for the Munster players to grasp the opportunity to influence the way they want to play between now and the end of the season. Given the quality on board, Munster are capable of producing a far more impactful brand of rugby than they are being asked to deliver at the moment.

Only one Munster player, Andrew Conway, started for Ireland in that brilliant win over New Zealand last November. The way Munster play is poles apart from what Ireland is seeking to do under Andy Farrell and is having a knock-on effect on selection. Munster pass the ball more in the warm up than they do in the game itself.

Munster’s pack has been found wanting in the penultimate stages of the two main tournaments for over a decade now, yet continue to make the same mistakes year on year. Something has to change. If Van Graan and Larkham want to leave some form of legacy to their players, then they should seek to rectify that before they depart.

At the very least, play with a bit more ambition and intent. Integrate a few more of the younger brigade. John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen are out and out open sides and represent the future at No 7. Let them share those duties over the remainder of the season in order to accelerate their development.

This would also allow Jack O'Donoghue compete for the No 6 or No 8 jersey which suits his skill set better and give the management more options when Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne are away on Six Nations duty.

Gavin Coombes has lost ground on his claim for international inclusion due to illness and a lack of game time since October. He needs to play as much as possible from here on in to relaunch his confidence and remind everyone of what he is capable of.

The likes of Tomas Ahern, Patrick Campbell, Jack Crowley, and Scott Buckley also need more exposure to bring them onto the next level but, given he won’t be around to benefit from that in the longer term, will Van Graan have any interest in going down this route?

Munster need to grasp the nettle quickly in order to salvage something from the second half of the season. Van Graan and Larkham won’t be around to pick up the pieces, which demands that someone within the set up stands up and is counted.