Fergus Finlay: To all the happy, peaceful, safe and healthy Christmases that lie ahead

Of course, nobody knows if it will stay that way. But I must report that the system has worked impeccably so far. The media is full of stories about delays and wrong decisions and queues and long waiting times and why hasn’t everyone been boosted already. However, none of that, let me tell you, corresponds with our direct experience as a family.
Sure, nobody got everything right, but I’m convinced that if a history of this global pandemic is ever written, Ireland will be one of the countries that emerges with credit — its public servants, its political leaders, its health system and above all its people.
Right now, all I can see is that one of us is going to spend Christmas day in a bedroom, lonely and alone. Two of us will be missing the third madly, even though we’re only separated by a single door. All of us will be hoping against hope that the vaccines continue to do their job and that symptoms don’t develop.