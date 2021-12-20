Terry Prone: Kamala Harris in need of communications overhaul

My gifts for other people are misshapen and over-sellotaped. They have the look of survivors of Storm Barra. Still, if a thing is worth doing, it’s worth doing badly.
Donald Trump is upset that former chief of staff Mark Meadows, in his memoir, recounts just how awful the president’s hair looked the day he was taken to hospital with Covid-19. He’s right. Nobody should be photographed or described when they’re miserably sick. Nobody.
What kind of a Christian addresses a congregation filled with children and tells them that Santa Claus is “fantastical, that he never existed”?
Bishop Antonio Stagliano, that’s who.
One of the horrified children who heard him told the bishop that her parents had said Santa was real, only to be instructed by His Grace to tell her parents they told lies.
One wonders where, in the gospels, Christ advised his followers to simultaneously torch myth, magic, and the child/parent relationship.
I would sell my soul to get the chance to work with Kamala Harris. The chances of it happening are slim to none, but she needs a radical change to her communication if she is to survive the vice-presidency and stand a chance of succeeding Joe Biden.
Sex and the City is unique in that if, like me, you’ve never seen even one minute of the show or its spin-off movies, you still cannot claim ignorance because of the ubiquitous publicity. Particularly this week, when Peloton’s shares dropped like Mr Big, the character who had a heart attack while riding the static bicycle in an episode.
Much of our reverence to Christmas cuisine is misplaced. Marzipan should have been put down centuries ago.
While completely compliant with the new restrictions, we hope that, while Omicron may infect thousands of Irish people, it may kill few of them; that it will give the “herd immunity” the living-with-Covid lads have been looking for; and that it will prove to be the last sting of the dying pandemic.