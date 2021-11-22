Terry Prone: Booster shot injects a degree of confidence to assuage travel guilt

I text the friend I’m due to meet for a working lunch, telling her I have been dithering around all morning wondering if we should pay attention to Dr Tony and postpone. Within seconds the reply arrives. We are of one mind; no lunch. We will find other ways to deal with our project. Two things strike me arising from this quick exchange. The first is that long before the Government gets to laying down the law of lockdown on us, the adults in the room are already cutting down the number of people they meet each week. We have seen the enemy and he is us.
Flu jab time. The nurse checks if she has the right person, if I’m still right-handed (which makes me feel rigid and unimaginative, because I am), then invites me to stand up on the yoke where they lower the boom on your head.
A medical consultant pal (that phrase establishing me as not so much a name dropper as a title dropper) emails, having had the booster because of the nature of her work and suggests that when I get the same, I should expect to feel ropy the next day.
I am due at the airport at 7pm to get PCR-tested for Covid before they’ll let me on a plane to the US. For no good reason, I decide to get a taxi, rather than drive. This proves interesting because the driver, in the dark, goes for a shortcut which involves him driving over a low wall and wrecking the lawn. I don’t know whether I should worry about his undercarriage or tick him off for ploughing up the grass, so remain silent.
The Spanish have a new law: If you want to complain to a human, you can complain to a human, not a robot. It’s your right.
Randox tell me the PCR test is negative; I’m good to go.
Ireland is casual about Covid compared to Manhattan. Every taxi blares rules and regulations at you. Everybody wears masks.