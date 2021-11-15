Terry Prone: Some of us want to be like Clint and remain in the saddle after 65

How can COPD Support Ireland run a radio ad mis-pronouncing the key word in their mission? The earnest voice urging sign up for an online seminar talks of pulMONNary problems. It’s PULLmonary, lads. PULLmonary.
My car has developed a slight stutter, but, as I explain to my son, it couldn’t have anything wrong with it because it’s just been serviced and come through its NCT with flying colours. He says this is the equivalent of believing you couldn’t have a stroke the week after you visited the GP.
runs a story about a travelling trash can that set off by sea from Myrtle Beach, California, and fetched up in Mayo, where Keith McGreal’s family spotted and adopted it. Keith emailed the local authority in Myrtle Beach which confirmed the trash can was theirs, although they didn’t enjoin him to return it. He, sensibly, set it up on the beach where he found it, to do what it was doing on Myrtle Beach before it got wanderlust. Fascinating, the way the sea lends random rubbish a sort of Coral Island aura of mystery and importance it never achieves out of the water.
Age Action today told the Oireachtas that mandatory retirement should be banned. Nat O’Connor, senior consultant in public affairs and policy at the organisation, begged an Oireachtas committee to “allow people to stay in their jobs for as long as they wish if they are fit to continue to work”. And so say all of us. Some of us would go a lot further and ask what the hell kind of country is it where only people working for enlightened private companies or who own their own place of employment are permitted to keep working after they hit 65 or thereabouts.
Why do media people have such a need for coercion? There was a wave of reaction this week wanting Nphet and the Government to quit giving generalised advice and move swiftly on to legal constraints. I don’t get this need for uniformity and rigid enforcement. Ordinary humans out there have been listening to Dr Tony Holohan and making behavioural judgements based on their own informed consciences. Dr Tony says look at your social diary and cut the encounters by half. That’s a reasonably simple way to play the odds and so the MD of my company last week sent around an email saying the Christmas dinner is kaput and that we’ll look to a New Year gig instead. Nobody among the staff came back with a shirty or distraught response. In fairness, nobody said they were relieved to get out of the gig, either. The general reaction was one of acknowledgement of the inevitable.
My iPhone announces that over the previous week, I averaged 22 hours and 21 minutes per day of screen time. Unless I’m sleepwalking through the Dark Web, this is untrue.
Heading home at lunchtime, crowds, guys selling green-hued scarves, and one road after another barricaded suggest a match might be about to happen. Eventually, a Cambodian-Irish guard and his pal talk to me at one of the blocked-off roads. “I just want to get home,” I explain with quiet pathos. They ask me where home is. I tell them. “If we let you past the barriers, will you be able to get home?” one of them asks.