Terry Prone: Familiarity retrieved and cherished as we drift back into our office lives

Normally, the Croatians ring me on weekdays, but this Sunday, they must have got their algorithms in a twist, because they’re on constantly, the bad yokes, trying to convince me through their American-accented recording that I must contact their number immediately or the Irish Revenue will come and maul me.
The minute I see “Croatia” under the number, I reject the call because I am up to speed with international cyber crime approaches. But the fact is that I never answer any strange numbers, Croatian or otherwise. The people my phone identifies on sight cause me enough problems without engaging with strangers. Here be dragons. Or worse. Bots.
“If the Apocalypse comes, you’re good,” Bryan says, reversing out of a kitchen press where he’s been searching for a particular lightbulb, Bryan being the multi-talented bloke whose visits obviate me climbing on bar stools to replace spent bulbs. “Enough duct tape for anything,” he explains.
I have to admit, I’m a duct tape hoarder. I even have the pink kind with unicorns on. You have to figure, if the Apocalypse comes, pink duct tape with unicorns might be the best thing any of us have going for us.
Late in the evening, the phone begins to bleat. Repeatedly. Same query from all manner of friends and acquaintances: What’s the new editor of theand like? Hell of a survivor, is the short answer.
Our offices have been subjected to a “deep clean” to protect us and our clients when we officially re-open. The cleaners have put everything back precisely where it was before they arrived, and as I walk through the meeting rooms, it’s like visiting a roped-off crime scene, right down to the half-finished notes on pads abandoned on desks.
We are accustomed to reading HIQA reports finding some institution or other guilty of a myriad of failures. The Hiqa folk seem thorough. The problem is that their work is retrospective, not in real time, and right now, this country has a clear need for advocacy that happens in real time.
Some books you read because the plots twist like a hyperactive snake. Some you read because the characters fascinate. And some you read because every second sentence stops you in your tracks and makes you nod or laugh or grimace.
Like a description of a manager “who wanted her colleagues to need her as God wants people to keep praying”. Or a reference to the pointless rituals of motherhood: “This was just her maternal practice, to interject with authority.” Or a description of a product: “Ben & Jerry’s politically virtuous ice cream.” All those happen within a few early pages ofby Rumaan Alam.
I go to the RTÉ podcast to relish again an interview onwith the Fianna Fáil guy who threatened death and destruction to his party like a Dominican on speed over the National Development plan and then allowed himself to be speedily mollified by Micheál Martin, who, in fairness, isn’t a bad oul mollifier.
The FF man’s answers have a sludgy generalised non-specificity that doesn’t communicate anything to anybody while maddening the interviewer, who keeps trying to get him to the point. Any point.