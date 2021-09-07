Fergus Finlay: Five million reasons and growing to celebrate living in the Republic

Five million, eleven thousand, five hundred. I heard that figure on the radio and sat bolt upright. Literally, a shiver ran down my spine.
It was just a number, yet I thought it should be the largest news story of the week. I’ve spent most of the last few days trying to figure out why it means so much to me.
Ireland's population was estimated to be just over five million in April 2021https://t.co/pbbSpBVBqF #CSOIreland #Ireland #Population #PopulationEstimates #Migration #MigrationEstimates pic.twitter.com/QsMjFqygBV— Central Statistics Office Ireland (@CSOIreland) August 31, 2021
But more and more we rebelled against it and demanded an end to it. We’ve grown in size, but also in confidence. We’ve gone from being oppressed to open, from intolerant to more inclusive.
In 1851, four years after the first wave of the Famine, our population was just over five million. It has taken us from then to now to get back to that figure. I think we should declare a national holiday in honour of that extraordinary achievement.