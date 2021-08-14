Michael Clifford: Stormy weather of climate change must be faced by us all

Does our political system have the capacity to deal with what is required? If the challenge is to be met, leadership on a scale rarely seen heretofore will have to be displayed. Politicians are hotwired to promise that they can improve lives, provide better services, lower taxes, hike up the quality of life.
In the absence of that, it’s largely up to the people. If the government of the day over the next decade is not willing to lead and innovate then voters need to apply pressure on the system to act fast in all our interests.