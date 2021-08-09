Michael Moynihan: Sport, cruelty, and the cruelty of sport

Last week I chatted to Donal Collins about hurling in Kilkenny and Cork, but the conversation took a few different twists and turns along the way.
At one stage he was telling me about his teenage weekends helping out a clubmate who was a referee; on free Sundays Collins and pals piled into a car bound for distant locations.
Umpire or linesman?
Always the latter, he said, going on to produce some persuasive logic.
If you were a linesman and made a bad call, there’d be a reaction: the crowd might jeer, or a player might comment pithily, but all things considered it was a rare sideline call that determined a match.
More often than not the wrong call was forgotten 30 seconds later, and canny teams and players were cute enough to build bridges with the linesman anyway, maybe hoping for the benefit of the doubt to compensate for that earlier error.
Furthermore, he pointed out that the players often made up the linesman’s mind: if a player made a desperate, last-gasp effort to stop the ball rolling out of play, then it was logical to presume he’d touched it last, or else the players might obligingly trot into position expecting a particular call.
But being an umpire... Donal pointed out that the game was decided on the basis of transactions in the small square more often than not, and players rarely had a sense of calm detachment about a mistaken call in that jurisdiction.
Which led to an obvious point.
Why, he asked, are qualified referees at big inter-county games wasted - relatively speaking - as linesmen when they might be more profitably positioned as umpires?
This is an idea with a good deal to recommend it. While maybe not practical at lower levels, at senior intercounty level, with everything on the line, couldn’t the GAA provide qualified referees at both posts as well as both sidelines?
Social media is a cesspit. We all know that. It’s the easiest thing in the world to find something there that conforms to your prejudices, no matter how outlandish they are.
For example, you may have seen the meme of tennis star Novak Djokovic appearing to scoff at Simone Biles: Djovokic is quoting as saying: “Pressure is a privilege, my friend. Without pressure there is no professional sport. If you are aiming to be at the top of the game you better start learning how to deal with pressure. And how to cope with those moments.”
Those words accompanied footage of him losing his cool and smashing a racket on court two days later.
As a confirmed agnostic regarding Djokovic’s charms, I enjoyed it.
However... the reporter involved later stressed his query had focused on Djokovic’s performances rather than seeking a specific view on Biles.
Furthermore, the meme omitted the part of Djokovic’s answer which made quite clear he was referring to his own situation, not Biles’.
A cesspit. As noted.
I was going to recuse myself from recommending the following book on the basis that the author is a friend of mine, but then I realised that if this procedure was followed in the book world, then nothing would ever be recommended at all.
Charles Haughey remains the kind of figure that attracts plenty of lazy qualifiers - ‘enigmatic’, ‘polarising’ - but the forthcoming biography from Gary Murphy of DCU should offer the definitive portrait of the man.
While I don’t want to pre-empt any likely revelations, I understand a controversial episode concerning a tie presented to Haughey by a Cork GAA club may finally be resolved.
Looking forward to getting my hands on a copy.