Joyce Fegan: How many more photos of babies in dire straits is it going to take?

The baby was "rigid, white", soaked to the bone, its hat and babygrow out of place in the sea and against rain. The baby was so young it still could not hold the weight of its own head.

The baby was held in the arms of a man, a stranger, his eyes narrowed to a laser-sharp focus, such was the precision needed to complete the task at hand.

An orange lifebuoy ring was the only other object in the baby's photo, it appeared to be hooked around the arm of the man in the wetsuit.

Why does it always have to come down to this?

Time and time again we have been brought to our senses by an image of a child mixed up in the failings and calamities of our adult human world.

In September 2015, we had the image of Alan Kurdi's three-year-old body washed ashore on a Turkish beach. This newspaper carried his image on its front page.

Alan's family were fleeing Syria for Canada, where they hoped to reach relatives. His five-year-old brother, Galip, and his mother, Rehan, died too. Their aunt, a hairdresser in Vancouver, was trying to sponsor them.

In June 2018, we bore aural witness to the excruciating cries of migrant children calling "Mami" and "Papá" down at the Mexican-American border, after they were separated from their parents by immigration authorities. A "zero-tolerance" approach to migration we were told.

Last month, the New York Times reported that parents of 445 separated migrant children still have not been found. Where are they? Who are they with? How must they be feeling?

Why are children, and months-old babies at that, the collateral damage in the world and conflicts adults have created?

Read More Record number of unaccompanied children picked up at US-Mexico border

In Israel and Palestine, since tensions and bombings increased in recent weeks, many children have died.

"Of the 219 people who have been killed in Gaza, at least 63 are children, according to its health ministry. Of the 10 people killed in Israel, two children are among the dead, the country's medical service says," reported the BBC.

One of these humans was as young as six months.

Imagine growing in your mother's womb for nine months, being born, only to be killed six months later.

In one airstrike, at least 13 members of an extended family, the al-Kawalek family, are understood to have died — buried in the rubble of their own home.

Move due west across the globe this week to Morocco and we have the little baby, with its head bowed and eyes closed being rescued from the waters in Ceuta — the autonomous Spanish city on the north coast of Africa. This is a place where thousands of people have fled Morocco, in the hope of a better life.

Juan Francisco Valle, a diver with a special underwater unit attached to the Spanish Civil Guard, has been rescuing people from the water all week. It is Juan in the picture with the baby.

"We picked the baby, who was freezing cold, not moving at all,” he said.

“We were watching all the people we believed would not be able to make it from their departure point to the Spanish zone,” said Juan.

“They were using toy swim rings, empty bottles, anything.

Some of them were wearing life vests the wrong way, and instead of keeping their heads above water they were having the opposite effect.

"There were many fathers and mothers with their children strapped to their bodies as best they could," he said.

That baby is now doing well and being cared for at an undisclosed location.

Read More Spain returns 6,600 migrants to Morocco

Choose Love, a non-profit organisation based in the UK and the US, has raised millions of pounds to support refugees and displaced people around the world. Two Christmases ago, they had a pop-up store in London. It was part exhibition, part shop, where you could buy everything from emergency blankets to waterproof tents, to be given to people making perilous journeys in order to flee danger.

In that shop, there was a photo on the wall. There was a peach-coloured sky in the background, the silhouette of mountains in the middle ground and indigo-coloured water in the foreground with a rescue boat filled with people sitting on its horizon.

Underneath the photo there was a quote: "No one puts their children in a boat unless the water is safer than the land."

The words belong to poet Warsan Shire. It's a powerfully compelling sentence, considering its brevity.

And then this week, we don't even see a baby in a boat, instead we see a "rigid, white" baby in the water itself.

Imagine how bad things must have been in the place you were fleeing, if the cold choppy sea is seen as a safer option in the eyes of a new mother.

This is our world, this is the world we have created.

Migration happens because of conflict, persecution, an inability to make a living, and now, because of climate change. People are going to keep migrating. We have always migrated.

But in 2021, the only difference between those who find themselves in the comfort of somewhere to call home with food in their fridge and a job to go to, and those who find themselves in the sea, is luck — where we are born.

American Senator Bernie Sanders recently wrote an opinion piece for the New York Times about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

To understand this war, we must understand what the Palestinian people have been enduring under blockade and occupation. I believe we must stand in solidarity with those Palestinians and Israelis working to build a future of equality and peaceful coexistence. pic.twitter.com/ehGddvsVS5 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 20, 2021

There are parts in it that remind you that we are, or at least we were meant to be, at a crossroads here. We have just experienced a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, that blatantly displayed huge inequalities in our worlds — from housing to childcare, and from healthcare to access to vaccines.

There was hope in there for a while, a hope that we could use the pandemic as a fulcrum, rebuild our world with an understanding that all of us are at the mercy of a virus, or climate change, or conflict. That luck wasn't because you worked hard and paid your mortgage and kept your bib clean, and misfortune only landed on the laps of those who didn't do those things.

"At the same time, we are seeing the rise of a new generation of activists who want to build societies based on human needs and political equality. We saw these activists in American streets last summer in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. We see them in Israel. We see them in the Palestinian territories," wrote Senator Sanders.

Either it's business as usual in our world, or, it's down to a new generation of activists who no longer accept the status quo of inequality, conflict over cooperation and babies being soaked to the bone in the cold sea in search of some sort of dignified life.

How many more photos of babies in dire straits is it going to take?