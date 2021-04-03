Joyce Fegan: And the boys split hairs over children’s shoes

The question was “appalling”.

The question was “outrageous”.

The question was complained about.

The question was apologised for.

The question was about children’s shoes being made an essential item during the pandemic.

The question was put to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe by Dr Gavin Jennings on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland last Wednesday.

Mr Donohoe took offence.

If, at this point you’re confused, because you’re more concerned about how you can actually get a pair of properly fitting shoes for your child’s feet, than the feelings of the Fine Gael party, bear with me.

Back in January 1982, Fine Gael’s John Bruton, the then Finance Minister had a “tough budget” under his wing as he entered Dáil Éireann. One of the measures was Vat of 18% on children’s shoes. Fine Gael was in a coalition with Labour at the time. The budget didn’t make it through the Dáil and that government collapsed. There was one vote in it.

The idea of putting Vat on clothes and shoes, especially children’s shoes, was seen as an unfair and uncaring move, because they were, like today, a very essential item, not a luxury item that every parent of every income bracket and none, must purchase.

If the shoe fits...

This week on RTÉ Dr Jennings, while asking the now Minister for Finance about parents being able to actually buy children’s shoes, noted that Fine Gael had a “particular history when it comes to children’s shoes”.

That note didn’t go down well.

On air Mr Donohoe said: “Your question has in it an implicit suggestion that my party and myself are not aware of the health needs that young children have which I just want to reject in its entirety.” Then that evening there was a furore over the question at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting. That’s where the question by Dr Jennings was described as “outrageous” and “appalling”. Communications type people got involved. Time was spent making complaints.

The upset, apparently, was over how the question about children’s shoes had been “framed”, the reference back to 1982, when there were just two women in the Cabinet, one of them a junior minister.

And that matters because it’s usually women or the mother who are at home buying the shoes, and men inside in the corridors of power getting the real business of the State done.

This week, a new mother, she has a four-month-old baby girl — so she’s had more than three months now of isolation with a newborn — asked me a question. “Do you think the Government will be handing out medals when this is all over?”

While the question was rhetorical, it gives so much food for thought, that it makes you want to answer it.

Will the Government, in other words, recognise the sacrifice and suffering of so, so many when all this is over?

On Wednesday morning when the boys were all off splitting hairs over a question about children’s shoes, I was off trying to organise my child’s first pair of shoes. Up until then, we’d been making do with a pair of hand-me-downs times two, as in a pair of shoes that had already been worn by two babies before. As most parents, if not all, already do, hand-me-downs are the way to go when it comes to all things child-related from toys to prams and from books to coats. But the practice does not work so well when it comes to sturdy shoes.

Growing feet need to be measured properly and the right shoe worn.

Anyway, we got our shoes in the end, and no one was upset over it, we didn’t need to go ringing up anyone or make a complaint to anybody. We got on with it, like the rest of the nation is getting on with whatever time of life or situation they’re in.

This is not just about shoes

But in case any of the powers-that-be are listening right now, when it comes to young babies and children it’s not just shoes. We haven’t seen a public health nurse since our daughter was four days old. When we get letters from the HSE, it’s just to tell us that there are no appointments. And other new parents are late getting their children’s inoculations, the GPs are busy rolling out the Covid vaccines.

So when a member of our Government goes on air and says: “Your question has in it an implicit suggestion that my party and myself are not aware of the health needs that young children have which I just want to reject in its entirety”, you really, really have to wonder.

My baby has, thankfully, had no emerging health issues that we know of, we are lucky, but what about other young children? Have missed check-ups meant missed developmental delays? It’s a really serious question.

If the Government is so keenly attuned to the health needs of our children, what is the story with check-ups? The 3-month one? The 9-11-months one? The 18-month one?

I hope I cause no one upset in the asking of that question. Because as all adults in positions of responsibility should know, the question is about the person it impacts, and in this situation, that’s young vulnerable children. The question is not personal.

Irish people have a great knack for just getting on with things. Our parents and grandparents were reared on asceticism. Making do is in our blood.

And right now, GPs and other healthcare workers are working long hours getting our country vaccinated, working weekends and longer hours, after an already very long and hard 12 months. These are the kind of people, working people, and mothers and fathers and carers too, who are too busy to get upset over the framing of a question because they’re getting on with the real business of the State.