Ruby Walsh: Cheltenham Festival tips for both the hard-nosed and fun punters

There is no doubt each and every one will read how different the Cheltenham Festival is going to be and … blah, blah, blah. I am bored already because the reality is the horse racing will be as good as ever.

Looking at it through green-tinted glasses, it could even be better than ever, so here is my advice for the week ahead — which I will split into two depending on the size of your punting budget and what your ambitions may be.

This should be fun, so set aside what you can afford to be without Friday evening and split that in four to find your daily allowance.

Tuesday’s hard-nosed budget

It will start with the usual bang and, as seems normal, the Supreme will have a Willie Mullins-trained favourite, this time in the shape of Appreciate It.

By tomorrow morning the big bookmakers will all be out to get as many customers as they can before the week starts, so he will be a better price than he should — and could even touch 2-1. He has been rock-solid in his three starts this season and 40% of the day’s budget on the win is my call here.

Sit out the second and the third races — they are too competitive. The fourth is the Champion Hurdle so another 40% win on Honeysuckle. I believe she is a better mare now than ever. Ten from 10 is her perfect record but she is still improving and blew away her challengers in the Irish version at Leopardstown.

Hold the last 20% for Galvin in the day’s finale. It has been his target for 12 months, ever since he was runner-up to Imperial Aura on this day last year, so if he is to deliver it might help you break even for the day even if the other two have gone pear-shaped. This is a marathon, not a sprint.

Tuesday’s fun budget

Ten percent each-way on Blue Lord in the Supreme. I don’t think the English novices are brilliant and think this fellow will love the track, which should help him get closer to Appreciate It than he did at Leopardstown. It’s horse racing and anything could happen but, at around 12-1, it would be a dream start.

The Arkle is simply not a betting race for me but Kim Bailey’s Happygolucky looks really well treated in the third race and is worth investing the next 20% each-way on.

We are looking for a big return for small stakes with this budget so James Du Berlais, at 20-1, in the Champion Hurdle is my shout. Having his first run for Willie Mullins, the champion French four-year-old is great each-way value and worth the next 20% each-way.

I think you should then do a 20% double on Concertista in the Mares’ Hurdle and Galvin in the seventh before having your last 20% on Coltor in the sixth. Dermot Weld’s charge has been improving steadily and looks to be on an attractive mark.

Wednesday’s hard-nosed budget

Bob Olinger versus Gaillard Du Mesnil versus Bravemansgame. A simplistic view of the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle that may be, but that’s what it comes down to in my eyes. My selection, for some time now, has been Bob Olinger.

Beaten only once, by last season’s Cheltenham bumper winner Ferny Hollow in a Gowran Park maiden hurdle in November, Bob Olinger has progressed nicely since and looks like a horse who will relish a competitive race. Twenty percent win to go along with the 20% double on Monkfish and Chacun Pour Soi in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase and Champion Chase respectively.

Both are pretty short prices so, to get any value or return, doubling them will be required. Both look rock-solid.

With only 20% left, winnings will be required from your earlier investments to go again on Wednesday but if that happens, split the stake in half and go each-way on Shady Operator in the Glenfarcas Cross Country race. He was impressive at Punchestown last time out, and with question marks surrounding the opposition, could be value.

Fun budget

Wednesday is a bit trickier for those of you playing with a small budget, so maybe a €1 lucky 15 might be the way to play. Using Bob Olinger and Shady Operator from above, you could add in Martin Brassil’s You Raised Me Up in the Coral Cup at a big price and The Shunter in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual. I know both are tricky handicaps, but for a €15 outlay, the return could be quite handsome if it clicked — over €4,000 handsome.

You have to dream but it also leaves scope for an each-way play on Ramillies at a big price in the last. Kilcruit and Sir Gerhard are the big two, but Ramillies paid for racing too close to an overly strong gallop at the Dublin Racing Festival and watching him at home, I believe he has improved for the outing.

Thursday’s hard-nosed budget

It is going to be all duck or no dinner today as I believe going all in in the first race, the Marsh Chase, is the way forward. Envoi Allen is just a shade of odds-on but, in my opinion, should be much shorter, and therefore value. One hundred percent of the budget at 4-6 will hopefully give you 166% to play with for the day, but you can skip the Pertemps Final and wait to have 33% on Min in the Ryanair.

He won’t be everyone’s selection here but has schooled really well since his Dublin Racing Festival disappointment and, for me, has achieved a lot more than any of his market rivals.

The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle has lost some of its lustre after the late withdrawal of Thyme Hill, who would have been my selection. In his absence, I fancy Paisley Park to regain his crown.

I suggest having 33% on him and using the last 33% to invest on Time To Get Up in the Kim Muir.

This fellow chased Monkfish home in a maiden hurdle 18 months ago and looks kindly treated here.

Fun budget

We need to get a little technical today, but if you can find the market on the Marsh Novices’ Chase betting without Envoi Allen, then have 10% each-way on Fusil Raffles. Nicky Henderson’s charge likes good ground and is crying out for 2m4f and represents good each-way value.

The English handicapper is supposed to have hammered The Bosses Oscar in the Pertemps Final but the last time we heard those claims, Presenting Percy bolted in in this contest, so chance the normal 10% each-way wager on him.

The Ryanair is ultra-competitive but, as I said above, it’s Min for me. And Paisley Park in the Stayers’ Hurdle, so 20% win on each leaving us with 20% before racing starts.

An each-way double with Time To Get Up in the Kim Muir and Glens Of Antrim in the Mares’ Novice is worth a go.

Glens Of Antrim is still a maiden but so was Concertista when winning this 12 months ago, and her form is arguably as strong as any of the winning fillies in the line-up.

So, at a price, she would be my pick for the 10% each-way double with Time To Get Up.

Friday €50 budget

Since late November I have been a massive fan of Zanahiyr and with all I have since witnessed, nothing has made me change my mind.

His performance at Fairyhouse on Hatton’s Grace day was exceptional and I can’t believe he is not favourite, so I recommend going with 75% of the day’s allotted budget in a bid to bolster the kitty.

Neither the County Hurdle nor the Albert Bartlett present genuine punting chances, so skip those and have the remaining 25% on Al Boum Photo making himself a racing legend by becoming a triple Gold Cup winner.

If the kitty is bolstered, have 50% on Bob And Co in the Foxhunters’ because the advantage Billaway had over some of his rivals is now gone with these hunter chasers being ridden by professionals.

Should you now be on a roll, go back in with 50% of your winnings on Elimay in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase and have 20% each-way on Galopin Des Champs in the Martin Pipe.

Fingers crossed you start the Christmas shopping next Monday because a holiday looks further away.

Fun budget

It’s the last roll of the dice and I see one 20% accumulator, two 10% each-ways bets and two 20% win-only bets that will give you an interest from the first to last. Zanahiyr, for reasons explained above, will be the 20% win bet in the first.

Then it is time for the two each-way punts. I love novices in handicap hurdles, so Ganapathi in the County ticks all the right boxes for me.

He looked like he wanted a bit further at Punchestown but 2m 6f was too far at Leopardstown, so this trip on this track could perfect.

You simply have to have an interest in the Gold Cup and should try to be a part of history as Al Boum Photo bids to become the first Irish horse since Arkle to win three Gold Cups.

The Bob and Co-Elimay double is a must before your last each-way bet in the Martin Pipe. Galopin Des Champs may never be Sir Des Champs or Don Poli but I like him and his mark for this and, at a fancy price, he could save the whole week.