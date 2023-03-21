Irish Examiner view: The importance of social interaction

There is, as the old saying has it, more than one way to skin a cat, and while Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s view on the benefits or otherwise of home schooling will resonate with many, equally, they seem to have struck a raw nerve with others.

Essentially, Mr Martin’s personal feelings on the matter are just that — his own. And while he is perfectly entitled to express those opinions, those who find his judgement to be flawed in this matter are free to express their judgement too.