Tattoo taboo: Do the Gardaí need to cop on?

It may seem like a storm in a teacup, but in the midst of a Garda recruitment and retention crisis, news last week that a new trainee Garda had been booted out of Templemore after a week for having a tattoo of a lion on his hand may have serious implications.

The 32-year-old male from Munster was one of three new recruits removed from their training for breaches of Garda uniform and dress code, which states: “Body art (tattoos) on the face, or visible above the collar, are not permitted. All other tattoos will be covered at all times while on duty, whether in uniform or plain clothes.”

In the midst of a retention crisis, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris responded, saying the force may need to relax their rules. The recruit with the lion tattoo has been vocal in his upset over the incident; the tattoo is highly personal, he has said, commemorating a severe health battle overcome by his young son.

But Cork-based tattoo artist Joel Rhys says hand, neck and face tattoos are called “job-stoppers” for a reason and that he often has to counsel potential customers not to get them.

Unless a customer has already committed to a substantial amount of work on the rest of their body, or if they are very young, he will recommend against visible tattoos. “I’ll say, ‘I’m not the guy to do that tattoo for you,’” he says.

If you’re family think it’s fine, if your friends think it’s fine, and I’m the last person there to stop you doing it, then I’m going to take on that responsibility, and say, ‘I don’t want to be the one to do that to you.’

“And in this case, I’ve been proved somewhat right. People’s opinions aren’t going to change any time soon and old institutions like the Gardaí have standards and rules that might be outdated, but maybe he’ll be a martyr to the cause and they’ll change the rule. Who knows?”

Mr Rhys did his apprenticeship in King’s Cross in London, a place renowned for its tattoo parlours. His artistic style, he says, is western traditional. He’s been living and working in Cork for the past four years and last month opened his own studio, Atlantic Tattoos.

While it might be expected that tattoo artists themselves be vocally in favour of changes to rules on visible tattoos, there are ambiguities here, he feels: he can see that Gardaí need to present a blank canvas, be able to integrate in a non-threatening manner with all sorts of communities, including older people for whom tattoos may have connotations of roughness.

“I somewhat agree with that,” he says. “They have to deal with so many kinds of people that you have to expect a level of neutrality.”

But during his career in the UK, he says, he tattooed plenty of police officers, including with job-stoppers: for a younger generation, any negative connotations of tattoos with prisoners, sailors and carnival side-shows is rapidly fading.

“I’ve tattooed just about everyone that you would imagine wouldn’t be getting tattoos,” he says with a laugh.

"I’ve tattooed solicitors, I’ve even tattooed a priest. The priest just got a small word on his inner arm. In London, that’s probably not as funny as it would be here. I’ve tattooed plenty of police in the UK, and firefighters."

While he says he thinks in the longer term that tattoos will become more accepted and rules relaxed, Mr Rhys is not sure whether people in the tattoo subculture actually want tattooing to become so mainstream that your friendly neighbourhood Garda has visible ink.

Mr Rhys is himself substantially tattooed and has both hand and neck tattoos. While he says a sense of stigma is uncommon, it is something he is aware of in certain circumstances.

“You have to face the reality of the fact that people are going to judge you,” he says. “I have gone out of my way to cover up my tattoos in situations like applying for a loan or looking for housing. When I moved here and I was looking for a place to live, it was winter so I would wear a coat buttoned all the way up, keep my hands in my pockets.”

Zandra Kelly, from Waterford, has 14 tattoos; she got her first, a small love heart, at just 19 years of age. For most of her working life, Ms Kelly worked in childcare and Montessori schools. She said this did affect her choice of tattoo placement.

“I always got them in places where I could get them covered,” she says. “Like my wrist tattoo, I can put a big chunky watch over it.”

But now she works as a clerical officer for the HSE. “I’m in an office and not dealing with the public directly, so now I can just have my piercings and tattoos and no-one even notices.”

For Ms Kelly, the Garda recruit news raised an interesting point: she says she feels Gardaí with visible tattoos might be more relatable to a younger generation for whom tattoos are commonplace and not stigmatised.

“If they see someone who looks a little bit like them, they’ll actually relate to them more,” she says. "The Gardaí need to cop on to the fact that if want to be respected, they need to be relatable and approachable. For young people, that will be helped if they can go, ‘you look like me.’”

Susanne Fiessler, a German-born poet and translator who lives in Cork, had a tattoo done on her upper arm just two years ago, to commemorate a momentous struggle that she faced in her own life: her gruelling recovery from a devastating brain injury she received in a bike accident in 2013, followed by seizures and surgery to remove a brain haemorrhage.

Her recovery was arduous, and like many brain injury survivors she suffered mood swings, changes in personality and depression. It’s been a long and challenging road, and in 2021 she decided to commemorate the whole experience with a tattoo.

“I’m celebrating the fact that I’ve overcome it. It’s a reminder of that journey.”

Susanne Fiessler has a tattoo on her arm commemorating her recovery from a brain injury 10 years ago. Picture: Denis Minihane

Susanne, who performs her poetry under the stage name Rosalin Blue, has a poem called That Darkness in which she weaves a metaphor of herself as a tiger trapped by a cobweb.

“That image is basically my image for the brain injury and so the tattoo is a very proud female tiger in the full moon, with a spiderweb against the full moon.”

Susanne, then, can really identify with the level of emotional significance the trainee Garda’s lion tattoo holds for him. And she says she feels it’s a breach of his human rights to restrict his ability to display his tattoo at work.

“I find it very unfair if this person has to remove a commemorative tattoo,” she says. “It’s nothing aggressive or offensive. I would find it quite upsetting if someone couldn’t become a Garda because they have a commemorative tattoo for their son on their hand.”