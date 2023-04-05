Good Friday Agreement archives: How the war-weary communities reacted to the deal

The historic peace deal to end 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland was virtually signed and sealed. But the reaction from war-weary communities on both sides of the political divide was the same....let's hope it's for real.

After so many disappointments, setbacks and hitches on the rocky road to peace, people in the North can hardly believe that politicians, some of whom can't even bring themselves to speak to one another, have finally pulled it off.

"It's like a 1,000/1 winner in the National," beamed car valet Stephen Rodgers, outside his business on Belfast's staunchly loyalist Newtownards Road.

"I suppose Paisley will have his say but, to people of my generation who have never known peace, it's a giant step forward and I just hope and pray they hold their nerve.

"I'll raise a glass to them tonight because what they have done could give this wee country real hope for the future."

Two doors down in the local fishmonger's shop, former shipyard worker Frank Mitchell was not so optimistic.

"I'll believe it when I see them sitting round the table together," he said after collecting the weekend roast.

My view is that they'll still be at it cats and dogs for the next 100 years. I just can't see it holding .. . but I wish them well.

Fitter John Carson has lived on the road all his life and asked: "Have they really done it? Go on, I don't believe you. "If they have, it's a miracle, nothing short of a bloody miracle. I never thought I'd see the day . . . you're serious, are you? Good on them."

In the nearby Catholic enclave of the Short Strand, flower seller Sean Hughes said: "I think this is great, it is time for change, time for people to come together.

In my 25 years, we haven’t had much peace but I think it can work although they will have to face down the extremists on both sides.

On the mural-splashed streets of the Falls Road in Gerry Adams' West Belfast constituency there was also optimism that the peace deal could be made to stick.

“We have to wait and see. But if there are cross-border bodies with real powers then Gerry should be able to sell it," said retired seaman John O'Boyle.

"I wouldn’t be too hopeful because the bogey men are still out there. But it could just be a fresh start and I certainly welcomed it."

But Elish O'Connor was more pessimistic. "We have to ask ourselves what Catholics are going to get out of the deal. From what I've seen, not much for all the years of being treated like second-class citizens.

"I can't understand why they agreed to a return to Stormont rule and I don't think nationalists will give it the time of day."

But Mary Rooney, a housewife and hospital worker, said: "This is great news. For the first time in my kids' lives real peace is possible. Everyone should pray that it works, the alternative doesn't bear thinking about."

In central Belfast, taxi man Garvin Gillespie was also upbeat. "Great news, great," he said with girlfriend Susan Whitley chipping in: "It's a really Good Friday."

Roberta Russell, a third-year student at Queen's University, offered a note of caution. "My fear is there could be a deal today and it could disappear just as quickly tomorrow.

"All the old arguments will start up with the marching season just around the corner and we'll be back to square one," she said. "I'm a bit cynical but I will keep my fingers crossed."

Software salesman Bill Harpur was optimistic and enthusiastic. "It's tremendous. Tony Blair deserves credit for his role and if the politicians have the guts to carry it out, happy days.

"I’m convinced it will work out and that the days of people like Paisley and others of his ilk are finally numbered."