The great British switch-off could be a mixed blessing for Irish television

But, given the demand for English-language TV shows across the EU, is there also an opportunity for Irish production companies to cash in on a potential change?
- 38% have Sky;
- 22% have cable;
- 16% have a satellite dish;
- 5% receive UK channels via an aerial;
- 12% get Irish channels via aerial;
- 8% are web-only.
Room to Improve, Dancing With The Stars, RTÉ News: Six One, RTÉ News: Nine O’Clock.
First Dates UK, First Dates Ireland, Saturday GAA Live Mayo vs Galway, Heineken Champions Cup Leinster vs Racing 92, Heineken Champions Cup Munster vs Northampton.
GAA BEO, Rugbaí Beo URC, The Three Amigos Live In Concert, The Foster and Allen Show, Glór Tíre
Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Harry – The Interview, News at 5.30, The Masked Singer UK Season 4.
Love Island Season 9, The Family Chase, Tipping Point Season 10, The Chase Season 14, Eating With The Enemy Season 2.
Heartbeat Season 5, Heartbeat Season 6, Coronation Street, Doc Martin, Heartbeat Season 4.
Don’t Look Back In Anger, Storage Hoarders Season 1, James Nesbitt’s Ireland, The Deal Makers Season 1, Ireland’s Youngest Grandparents.