How can someone die alone and their remains lay undiscovered for months or even years?

Many people in the area are questioning how the house was boarded up several years ago without adequate checks being carried out which could have resulted in his remains being recovered much earlier.
She said that the mental health services offer individualised, patient-centred care to service users, while support is also provided to a large number of people in the community, as well as a smaller number in residential settings.
She added: “There are many reasons why someone may opt out of community mental health services, or be discharged from a service.
“These reasons will be individual to each person, and it’s not possible at this time for us to give further detail.”
The family and the local community will be hoping for answers when the case goes to a coroner’s inquest as to how nobody discovered his remains in a house on a busy street in Mallow for more than 20 years.
Tim O’Sullivan’s case is not unusual, although the length of time that he lay undiscovered certainly is.
Last summer, the bodies of elderly couple Nick and Hilary Smith were discovered in a house in Cloneen in Tipperary.
Similarly to Tim O’Sullivan, the couple’s neighbours assumed they had gone to the UK.
However, Nick and Hilary Smith's bodies were found in the house after one neighbour became suspicious. They are believed to have been dead in the property, in different areas of the house, for up to 18 months.
No date has yet been assigned for an inquest into the couple’s deaths.
Locally, the case is never far from the minds of people in Cloneen, who still cannot understand how the couple lay dead in their community without anyone knowing.
However, locals say the couple led very private lives and had notified one woman by letter that they were going away for a while.
Local Fine Gael councillor Mark Fitzgerald said hearing about the Mallow tragedy is a reminder of the mystery around the discovery of the Smith couple. He said:
“Being involved in a similar situation last year in my own area, we are still coming to terms with it and it will probably take a long time for people in the area to come to terms with it.
“The one thing I would stress is that it is early days yet and people don’t know the full story.
"The one thing I saw last year here, especially on social media, was people jumping to conclusions about people in the community of my area but we didn’t know the full story at the time.
"Hopefully, the full story will be revealed in due course and it might paint a better picture of what happened.”
In October 2019, Cork City coroner Philip Comyn raised concerns after two similar cases came before his court within a week relating to elderly people who had been found dead in their homes, several months after their deaths had occurred.
Mr Comyn was speaking at the end of the inquest into the death of 79-year-old George Harrington, who lived in a flat over the Glen Resource Centre in Cork city. Prior to his death in November 2018, he collected his pension weekly from a post office and also regularly picked up prescription medication from a pharmacy.
He was found dead in his flat in May 2019.
At the time of the inquest, Mr Comyn said Mr Harrington appeared to have become “enveloped in a cloak of anonymity, which I find disconcerting”.
