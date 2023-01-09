Ireland's fishing crisis: 'I will not take part in the scrapping of perfectly good boats'

For someone who has never fished in his life, Ger Sullivan might be an unlikely person to be affected by the Government's fishing boat decommissioning scheme.
But so far, of the 60 or so boat owners who have gone for decommissioning, at least four of them were customers of his.
For the past 18 years, he has run one of Ireland’s few dry docks.
Built from scratch on Bere Island where he was born and bred, he “begged, borrowed” the €3m it cost to build it.
Over the years since, he has built up a customer base that sees him booked out in advance for about six to eight months.
