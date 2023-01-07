Ireland's fishing crisis: ‘Another nail in the coffin of Ireland’s indigenous fishing industry’ 

That Norway wants more access to Ireland’s fish than it already has is something that has probably passed most people by.
So too the fact that this became a red-line issue for the Irish fishing industry.
At stake is the future of thousands of jobs in fishing villages and towns across the country. Also at stake is ultimately the chance of the average punter getting fresh Irish fish with their chips.
Why?
Because if the Norwegians succeed in their bid, it will cement a perception in the industry that Ireland cannot protect its own waters at EU level and the current exodus from the industry will, according to industry chiefs, continue as a consequence.
In an interview with Marine Times in December, Brendan Byrne, the general secretary of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association made a depressing observation.
He said the current generation fishing in Irish waters could be “the last generation to fish our seas”.
The industry is at a crossroads. At this point, there is a chance to either “stop the rot” and grow the industry, as the new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar vowed in a recent address, or for it to carry on a downward slide into oblivion.
This is one of the articles in Part 1 of the 'Irish Examiner' special report (in print, ePaper, and online) on Ireland's fishing crisis. Click that link to read the rest, as well as Part 2 on Monday, January 9.
The industry has been repeatedly saying it needs its government to fight its corner at EU level, as well as being far more supportive at home.
There is a perception that instead, Ireland is too keen to be a “good little European” and that successive governments have turned their backs on the industry — something Charlie McConalogue, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, flatly denies.
That said, however much he is on the record for not allowing Norway greater access to Irish waters without something in return, he is powerless to stop the EU doing what suits the wider EU community.
It is, after all, the EU, and not Ireland, that non-EU member Norway has been negotiating with for greater access to our waters because the EU negotiates on behalf of all member states.
So whatever deal is struck with Norway is a deal struck on behalf of Ireland along with a lot of much larger, more powerful, and more dominant EU members such as Spain and France.
Also, you have to consider who the EU is negotiating with.
Norway is so desperate to secure fishing rights that rather than wait for a deal with the EU, it recently signed one with Russia that amounts to an exchange of quota — the official total allowable catch allocated to countries.
Over the years, the EU has always done deals which see EU member states able to catch cod off the northern coasts of Norway.
In exchange, the EU lets Norway fish in its waters for reciprocal amounts of blue whiting.
Recent negotiations have centred around the EU’s need for more cod. Norway wants something in return, like more blue whiting. This means greater access to Irish waters and its plentiful supplies.
The big fear is that the EU will give Norway greater access to more of Ireland’s stocks of blue whiting and Ireland will lose out so other member states can get a deal for themselves on Norwegian cod.
Some say Ireland should get EU negotiators to insist the Norwegians have to land their catch in Ireland and have it processed here.
Others say Ireland should also be allowed to catch more fish either in its own waters or elsewhere in exchange, and that this should be in the form of a permanent increased allocation of quota.
Whatever happens, if Ireland loses out, industry chiefs say the knock-on effect will be devastating.
The Irish Fish Producers Organisation (IFPO) has repeatedly asked the EU fisheries commissioner in Brussels to reject Norway’s request.
Chief executive Aodh O’Donnell says people really need to pay attention to what is happening. “If the EU gives away [greater] access to the Norwegians without one single dividend for our fishing industry, it’ll be the greatest giveaway in recent times,” he said.
"It will be yet another nail in the coffin of Ireland’s indigenous fishing industry."
The Castletownbere-based Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation chief executive Patrick Murphy, who has also lobbied in Brussels, said:
“For that industry to work, and for the fleet to keep going, it needs to be supported.
“I don’t doubt that talks about fishing quotas are very boring to the average punter but without proper quotas, there won’t be an industry.
“And as much as I find the prospect of an island nation like Ireland not being able to sustain its own national fishing fleet to fish for fish in its own waters very worrying, I do genuinely fear that it might become inevitable.
Norway’s bid may have stalled in December — something not helped by the deal struck on blue whiting stocks with Russia — but it haven’t gone away.
Mr McConalogue made it clear to fishing industry representatives lobbying him that he would, in effect, have their back on the issue.
His refusal to back down to Norway’s demands at EU level for greater and “unfettered” access to Irish waters without having to give anything to Ireland in return seems to have paid off, for now.
But while negotiations at EU level have been suspended, the Irish position remains the same: If the EU gives Norway what it wants, it has to secure for Ireland permanent increased quota allocation.
Industry chiefs have been warning for years that the industry is in trouble and that the very survival of Ireland’s various fishing towns and villages, and the communities built up around them, are in peril.