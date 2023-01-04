Irish Civil War: Turbulent days in Cork and Kerry followed the killing of Michael Collins

This is one of a series of articles going online each day this week. The series will be published in the Civil War supplement with the (print and ePaper) on January 9, 2023.
A group of 80 Irregulars open machine gun fire on buildings occupied by national troops across the town of Bantry at 3am.
They continue firing until 1pm the following day when they retreated. Some civilians are injured in the cross fire including a man who was shot in the stomach and was left in a critical condition.
Five Irregulars were injured during the battle. The windows of houses and businesses were damaged amongst the gunfire.
A party of troops heading from Cork to Millstreet is ambushed three times around 2pm. The first attack is carried out in Inniscarra where fire is opened on them from across the river.
The Irregulars hold cover on the hillside wounding several soldiers before they can get out of the car. When the troops return fire, they are surprised and attacked from the rear by Irregulars based in a wooded area.
After half an hour, those in the wooded area retreat. Those across the river eventually retreat. After reaching Cloghroe, the troops are attacked again, with one explosive bullet seriously wounding one soldier.
The troops decide to return to Cork due to three soldiers being wounded.
The third attack occurs shortly after, during which Irregulars fire from houses in the area while others fire from fields. The battle lasts for some time before the attackers retreat. The troops return to the city without further incident.
A raid by the national forces discovers a munition factory at the corner of South Mall and Queen street. Bombs, rifles, and revolvers are among the discovery.
Fighting in Bantry resumes with civilians sleeping in country houses at night and only returning to the town during the day to carry out business. Houses in the town are said to be in a “woeful” and “battered” appearance.
Several National Army posts are attacked across Cork City. Despite no soldiers being hit, two women are shot while in their house on Grand Parade.
Victoria Barracks is the first post to be attacked before the Metropole Hotel and subsequently moving on to the City Club on Grand Parade which led to bullets penetrating several houses.
A bomb attack is carried out on a small group of national forces on South Mall. Three bombs are thrown which result in a soldier and two girls being wounded.
Several civilians are on the street at the time and flee in all directions.
Gunfire is opened upon national forces based at Emmet Place. Shortly after, snipers fire at soldiers near Bridge St which causes the death of a male civilian and the injury of a young girl.