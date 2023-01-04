Irish Civil War: Turbulent days in Cork and Kerry followed the killing of Michael Collins

August 23

The nation is plunged into grief after the news of the death of Michael Collins. Cork is in mourning with businesses ceasing work and trams coming to a halt.

Collins is given a military funeral from Shanakiel Hospital in Cork before being taken to Dublin. Corkonians throng the quays in large numbers as Collins is brought over Thomas Davis Bridge, down Western Road, Washington St, and St Patrick’s Street before heading down Penrose Quay.

This is one of a series of articles going online each day this week. The series will be published in the Civil War supplement with the Irish Examiner (print and ePaper) on January 9, 2023.

Winston Churchill describes Collins as a man of “dauntless courage, inspired by intense devotion to his country’s cause”.

Collins’ brother, John, is arrested by Irregulars on the Cork-Bandon road while on the way from Clonakilty to Dublin for his brother’s funeral.

Two soldiers are seriously injured after an attack by Irregulars at an outpost in Blarney, Cork in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

August 24

John Collins is released after being held in a nearby farmhouse. He refused food or drink. “I told one of them I could not take tea from a hand stained with my brother’s blood,” he told a Cork Examiner reporter.

A soldier dies as a result of wounds received in action in Ballymullen, Tralee, two days prior. The national forces were transporting prisoners from Ballymullen barracks. Several prisoners are wounded as a result of the ambush. The Examiner reports that the attackers apparently believed all of those coming out of the barracks were national troops.

August 25

A group of 80 Irregulars open machine gun fire on buildings occupied by national troops across the town of Bantry at 3am.

They continue firing until 1pm the following day when they retreated. Some civilians are injured in the cross fire including a man who was shot in the stomach and was left in a critical condition.

Five Irregulars were injured during the battle. The windows of houses and businesses were damaged amongst the gunfire.

The remains of assassinated revolutionary leader Michael Collins lying in state in Dublin. Picture: Central Press/Getty

A party of troops heading from Cork to Millstreet is ambushed three times around 2pm. The first attack is carried out in Inniscarra where fire is opened on them from across the river.

The Irregulars hold cover on the hillside wounding several soldiers before they can get out of the car. When the troops return fire, they are surprised and attacked from the rear by Irregulars based in a wooded area.

After half an hour, those in the wooded area retreat. Those across the river eventually retreat. After reaching Cloghroe, the troops are attacked again, with one explosive bullet seriously wounding one soldier.

The troops decide to return to Cork due to three soldiers being wounded.

The third attack occurs shortly after, during which Irregulars fire from houses in the area while others fire from fields. The battle lasts for some time before the attackers retreat. The troops return to the city without further incident.

At 6pm, an attack launched by Irregulars based in Gurteenroe results in the deaths of three of their own men.

Several Irregulars unlawfully carrying arms are arrested throughout Cork City while prominent Irregular leaders are arrested throughout Kerry.

British troops are ambushed in Castletownbere where they arrived to withdraw money. One of the soldiers is killed and six are wounded. A priest is shot in the arm while being caught in the cross fire.

An accidental bomb detonation in Tralee kills both a lieutenant and sergeant, leaving two others seriously injured.

August 26

Described as one of the most nerve-wracking nights that Cork had experienced in some time, Saturday the 26th sees city streets engulfed in gun fire.

A barracks on College Road in Cork City which was occupied by the national troops is attacked by bombings and gun fire resulting in Irregulars retreating to the Lough area. Fighting continues until four Irregulars are arrested.

Another attack occurs shortly after midnight at the terminus of the Cork, Bandon and South Coast Railway on Albert Quay.

The Irregulars hold positions in the ruins of Cork City Hall, Carnegie Library. They were described as receiving a “hot reception” from national troops and subsequently retreated towards Ballygarvan.

In Kerry, a bomb is thrown near a post office door which was being guarded by troops in Tralee. The bomb which was thrown from a school across the road failed to detonate.

Just outside Killarney, 20 bodies of Irregulars are picked up following an ambush on national troops

Free State Army troops at Albert Street railway station in Cork during the Civil War in 1922.

August 27

National forces are ambushed between Saleen and Ballinacurra while conveying prisoners to Midleton. Two bombs are thrown with one failing to detonate resulting in no casualties. The troops pursue the Irregulars who escape with one injured.

A small group of soldiers is sent to reconnoitre in the Clondrohid area and is subsequently ambushed by Irregulars. The Irregulars fire from both sides, one group from a hill and the other from a farmer’s house across a river.

A lieutenant is seriously injured while the outnumbered national troops fire back awaiting backup. Once reinforcements arrive from Macroom, they cross the river to close in but find the Irregulars have retreated. The troops pursue them for some time while shooting in their direction. After returning to Macroom, the lieutenant (Lee) dies as a result of his injury, a shot to the head.

A separate ambush in Clonakilty results in the death of another lieutenant who dies immediately after being shot through the neck. The same bullet travelled through his neck and injured a soldier.

A young man dies in Mallow after a soldier’s rifle accidentally fired.

August 28

The funeral of Michael Collins sees historic scenes with up to 500,000 people paying their respects. The cortege extends an estimated five to six miles long. An Examiner reporter wrote: “Never in living memory have such crowds thronged the streets of Dublin.”

The day is proclaimed as a general holiday, with businesses and factories closed for the day of mourning. Memorial masses are held across the nation for those unable to attend with thousands in Cork in particular unable to do so due to a lack of travel facilities.

Collins is laid to rest that evening in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Mourners at the grave of Michael Collins, including members of his family.

A party of national troops is ambushed near Killeagh while coming from Youghal to Cork City leaving a soldier wounded. The Irregulars retreat after a swift engagement.

A group of Irregulars attack the town of Kinsale before being forced to retreat.

A group of national forces is ambushed five times while on the way to Tralee from Killorglin.

The first ambush results in the deaths of two troops with four Irregulars arrested. Another soldier is killed during the second ambush at Castlemaine while on horseback.

The final ambush at Ballyseedy resulted in the death of another soldier.

August 29

Some 140 Irregulars are arrested in Farranfore Kerry before being taken to Killarney.

An unarmed soldier is shot outside his home on Barrack St in Cork City while on a day’s leave. A group of onlookers pursued the shooter to no avail.

A driver for the national forces is taken from his house and subsequently shot in a field a few miles away; he is left to die before he gets help and is treated for his wounds.

A bomb is thrown at two soldiers in Killarney’s High St with no injuries. The young man that threw the bomb is arrested.

Photos of Free State troops who had taken over command in Kerry from the IRA published in ‘The Cork Examiner’.

The city of Cork is once again engulfed in gunfire which lasts for hours. Irregular snipers shoot at various national troop occupied areas including the Victoria barracks, the Bandon Railway Terminus, the Imperial Hotel, and the Metropole Hotel.

The firing lasts until 4am. One sniper is killed during his attack on the Metropole Hotel which is occupied by the national forces.

August 30

Several arrests are made in Cork City including prominent Irregulars.

Midleton is in its third week of occupation by national forces with an estimated 50 arrests gathered including the majority of Irregular leaders in East cork.

A group of 12 national forces drive over a mine near Watergrasshill while coming from Cork to Fermoy. The driver is killed and three soldiers are injured.

A bomb injures some civilians outside a premises on South Mall. The bomb was thrown among a crowd who were outside. Four women are taken to Mercy hospital after the explosion.

Heavy fighting in Bantry beginning the night before carries on into Wednesday 30th which reportedly involves 400-500 anti-Treaty forces.

Irregular Commandant Gibbs Ross, along with four other Irregulars, dies while leading an attack on the post office in Bantry. Among the national forces, one died and two suffered injuries. The Irregulars retreat to Kealkil to focus on a separate attack.

The battle is described by The Cork Examiner as the most alarming and terrifying night ever witnessed in West Cork.

August 31

A raid by the national forces discovers a munition factory at the corner of South Mall and Queen street. Bombs, rifles, and revolvers are among the discovery.

Another ambush just outside Watergrasshill results in the death of a national forces trooper. A mine that was placed on the road exploded when a soldier went to examine it, however he was

not injured despite the blast.

Irregular forces immediately open fire after the detonation which results in injuries among three soldiers and leaves the driver in a critical condition — he dies several days later.

Up to 40 arrested Irregulars are transported from Fermoy to Cork.

September 1

Fighting in Bantry resumes with civilians sleeping in country houses at night and only returning to the town during the day to carry out business. Houses in the town are said to be in a “woeful” and “battered” appearance.

Free State troops pictured after the battle for Cork when they captured the city from Republican forces in August 1922.

September 2

At 10.15am, national troops based at Grand Parade in Cork face an attack which lasts for five minutes. Two soldiers die and 14 are wounded. The unarmed troops were drawing their pay when fire was opened on them from Sullivan’s Quay.

The shooting came from a motorcycle which had a machine gun installed on the sidecar attachment and fired towards Grand Parade from across the river.

At the same time, two men fire upon the troops from the roof of a house near Parliament Bridge, and two others fire from another roof near Friary lane. The four men fire at the same time. Explosive bullets are used which are said to have left soldiers “horribly mutilated”.

Meanwhile, a large attack is carried out in Macroom by Irregulars who intend to take the town. After a battle lasting 10 hours, the Irregulars are forced to retreat by national forces who suffer two deaths and two injuries while casualties among the Irregulars is said to be far heavier.

One man who died while fighting for the national forces had a brother fighting for the opposite side.

September 3

A young national soldier is killed accidentally by his own men after failing to come to a halt while transporting a party.

National forces were holding up cars on the Bandon road when he failed to notice that they were calling him to halt. The soldier that was requesting the him to stop became suspicious at the speed of the lorry and shot him, resulting in his death.

Cobh is engulfed in fire, resulting in the arrest of several Irregulars.

September 4

Bannow bridge/Crubeen bridge in Leemount, Cork is destroyed in a bombing.

National troops are ambushed near Mitchelstown. The firing that ensues is said to have been heard from miles away. The battle lasts for two hours resulting in the death of an Irregular and the arrest of 10 more. The Irregulars are eventually forced to retreat.

In a separate battle, a number of Irregulars launch an attack on Blarney but are forced to retreat.

September 5

Several National Army posts are attacked across Cork City. Despite no soldiers being hit, two women are shot while in their house on Grand Parade.

Victoria Barracks is the first post to be attacked before the Metropole Hotel and subsequently moving on to the City Club on Grand Parade which led to bullets penetrating several houses.

‘The Cork Examiner’ published photos of National Army troops on Grand Parade, Cork.

A lorry transporting national troops is ambushed near Blarney resulting in one soldier being injured.

After being informed of a prepared ambush outside Mitchelstown, the national forces launch an attack resulting in the death of one Irregular. Twelve Irregulars are arrested including a commandant.

A soldiers’ home is burnt down in Ballincollig which was temporarily occupied by nine men.

Several Irregulars are arrested in Baltimore and subsequently transported to Skibbereen where they are detained.

September 6

A bomb attack is carried out on a small group of national forces on South Mall. Three bombs are thrown which result in a soldier and two girls being wounded.

Several civilians are on the street at the time and flee in all directions.

September 7

A bomb is thrown into a house on South Douglas road which was solely occupied by a woman and child at the time.

A city-wide raid on postal services is carried out. Up to 25 raids were carried out on two separate postmen who were approached by armed men and forced to handover the mail. Forty seven postmen are engaged in total.

A train is held up by armed Irregulars who take mail from the train.

Telegraph lines are cut throughout Cork and Kerry, disrupting all communications.

A republican funeral passes through St Patrick's Street in Cork under the watchful eye of Free State soldiers in an armoured car during the Civil War.

September 8

National forces carry out a drive in Blarney, Coachford, and

Donoughmore which leads to the discovery of 15 land mines, as well as hand grenades and rifle grenades. Despite the expectation of several ambushes, none come to fruition.

A group of Irregulars is discovered and surrounded in a Blarney wood. Six Irregulars are killed and four wounded.

More bridges in Kerry are destroyed including one near Kilmorna. A bridge between Tralee and Ardfert is also destroyed.

Once linesmen come to repair the lines that were cut in Tralee, they are held up by armed men and their tools are taken from them. They are told if they return again to fix the lines, they will be shot.

Looting and food shortages are rampant across Kerry.

September 9

A small party of national troops set out by boat from Rosscarbery with the intention of occupying Courtmacsherry.

They are subsequently attacked on approaching the shore with Irregulars eventually retreating. Three Irregulars are killed and 10 more wounded and the village is captured by the national forces.

National troops in Midleton and Carrigtwohill are attacked by snipers.

Irregulars attack the national garrison in Kenmare which lasts for seven hours. The garrison is said to have been weakened at the time as a large number had gone to Caherciveen.

The majority of the national forces are based at the bank as well as other outposts, all of which are attacked on the Irregular forces’ entry into the town.

The national forces are overwhelmed with many taken prisoner and the town captured. A trooper and his brother are killed while in their home during the crossfire. The troops taken prisoner are taken to Kilgarvan and set free.

September 10

A bridge at Dunkettle is destroyed.

Fifteen troops who were set free in Kilgarvan arrive in Killarney.

National troops proceed to Ballyhea where they arrest two men understood to be connected with Irregular activities in the area. The men are transported to Charleville Barracks.

September 11

Kenmare is retaken by national forces and many Irregulars are taken prisoner.

National troops come across a group of Irregulars in Bantry which results in shots being fired. A young girl is shot in the cross fire while riding her bike.

Two lorries carrying goods to Macroom are ambushed near Coachford and the contents seized by armed men. There is no sign of the drivers.

September 12

Irregulars carry out sniper attacks at Clonakilty.

A separate sniper attack occurs at Innishannon. Both resulted in no casualties.

The prison at Victoria Barracks (now Collins Barracks) in Cork shortly after it was abandoned by Republican forces during the Civil War.

September 13

Ongoing raids in Ballinhassig and Ballygarvan result in the arrests of prominent Irregulars. The raids find up to 30 bombs, as well as guns and ammunition.

Three well-known Irregulars are arrested after arriving at one of the properties in Ballygarvan while the search is being carried out.

A bomb is thrown into a lorry which was being tested after undergoing repairs. Roughly 10 unarmed national forces were present at Emmet Place in Cork when the missile fell into the lorry. The bomb fails to detonate resulting in no injuries.

September 14

Gunfire is opened upon national forces based at Emmet Place. Shortly after, snipers fire at soldiers near Bridge St which causes the death of a male civilian and the injury of a young girl.

A bomb is thrown at national troops at the Gregg Hall on South Mall with no injuries.

Two soldiers die as a result of their wounds received from an attack at Grand Parade two weeks prior.

An ambush is carried out by Irregulars in Donoughmore on national forces who were proceeding to Blarney. An estimated 40-50 Irregulars carry out the attack. The short battle afterwards results in the death of an Irregular as well as the capture of three more. One is critically wounded.

September 15

Glanmire Bridge is destroyed following a bombing. The bridge was used extensively following the previous destruction of the Dunkettle bridge.

A raid carried out by National troops in Blackpool finds a mine factory. The loft off Thomas Davis St contained the materials for about 40 mines.

Battles break out in Blackrock and Sunday’s Well with little damage done.

September 16

At Carrigaphooca, about 5km outside of Macroom, a party of seven troops arrives to remove a road mine. The men are immediately killed by an explosion and are said to be found beyond recognition.

The mine was made deliberately difficult to remove and beneath it was a separate bomb.

The mine was the only thing stopping the bomb from detonating and once removed the resulting detonation of the bomb ensured the detonation of the mine, killing all in the immediate vicinity.

Firing is rampant across Cork City, with the North East area particularly in action.