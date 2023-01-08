Mick Clifford: Cold-blooded Civil War mass murders reverberate around Kerry a century later

This is one of a series of articles which will also be published in thesupplement with the (print and ePaper) on January 9, 2023.
Five of the republican soldiers came down from the hills on March 2 in the parish of Dromod, outside Waterville. They went to the family home of one of their number, Dan Shea, where Dan’s mother served them up a breakfast.
Accompanying Dan were Michael Courtney, William Riordan, John Sugrue, and Eugene Dwyer.
All were from the general locale around Waterville, Dromid, and Ballinskelligs, all in their late teens and early 20s, and were intent on attending a wake.
A local man had died in the parish, and all felt obliged to pay their respects later in the day.
“We’re pretty good at going to wakes around here, even today,” says Donie Shea, Dan Shea’s nephew.
“The five of them had their breakfast in our house in the morning and went up to Corravolla, by the Inny River. They went by the river rather than by the road for security.
"It was a Sheehan man who had died," Donie Shea says:
Somebody, somewhere, passed on word to the Free State forces that these men would be at the wake.
“They [the Free Staters] were on the prowl that day,” Donie Shea says. “And even though the lads had sentries everywhere the Free State troops arrived at the wake unannounced.”
Four of the five were quickly spotted and arrested. For Dan Shea, though, it looked for a while like luck might be his friend.
“In those days they would have had no electricity,” Donie says. “A small oil lamp would have been used in the house so light would be at a minimum.
"A lady called Mary O’Malley sat on Dan’s knee, which shielded him from the troops. I was friendly with her when she was older and she would always tell the story of how proud she was at that point to have saved Dan.”
The luck didn’t last long. After the convoy left with their prisoners, somebody noted that there was supposed to have been five of them at the wake. They turned around and revisited the house. This time they spotted the fifth man and brought him with them.
Dan Shea had come close to retaining his freedom, continuing his fight for the Republic as he saw it. But his war was over. Within 10 days, his life and those of his comrades would also be over, taken in an act of barbarity that resonated down through the century in the Iveragh Peninsula and far beyond.
They were not allowed into the church, following on from the bishops’ instruction the previous October denying funeral rights to those fighting on the republican side.
Paddy O'Daly, the man who had introduced the policy of what amounted to murder of prisoners, oversaw the inquiries into the murder of the five prisoners in Bahaghs.
This finding was more or less completely in line with the findings of inquiries into the Ballyseedy and Countess Bridge killings.
On April 10, Liam Lynch, the head of the republican forces, had been killed in battle in Tipperary. On May 24, his successor, Frank Aiken, ordered a ceasefire, telling anti-Treaty fighters to “dump their arms” and return home.
Éamon de Valera, the political leader of the anti-Treatyites issued a statement:
"Military victory must be allowed to rest for the moment with those who have destroyed the Republic."
The Bahaghs atrocity, and the others in Ballyseedy and Killarney, didn’t go away. In the Dáil, Labour leader Thomas Johnson raised the allegations that the incidents in Kerry had all involved murder.
The minister for defence, Richard Mulcahy denied this, stating that it was “inconceivable that they would be guilty of anything like the charges that are made against them”.
Then, in December 1923, as the new Free State was beginning to take shape from the wreckage of the Civil War, relatives of the dead men began seeking justice.
Maurice Riordan, father of 18-year-old William who had died at Bahaghs, lodged a compensation claim with the new government.
Maurice Riordan wrote that his son’s death was attributable to “members of the National Army known as the ‘Visiting Committee’”. William had been “removed from the workhouse and it is alleged done to death by being dragged over a mine on the public road”.
The crucial intervention in this application for compensation came from the deputy commissioner of the new police force, An Garda Síochána, Eamonn Coogan (father of Tim Pat Coogan, journalist and historian, who wrote major biographies of both Michael Collins and Éamon de Valera).
Coogan wrote that he had been instructed by the garda commissioner Eoin O’Duffy (later notorious in the 1930s as a founder of the fascist Blueshirts movement). In the letter dated December 10 1923, Coogan stated that William Riordan had been an “Irregular and one of a column captured with arms”. He was taken from the workhouse and “done to death” with the other prisoners, Coogan wrote.
“In the small hours of the morning of March 12th, Kavanagh took five prisoners from the guard at the workhouse… the guard believing the prisoners were being transferred to Tralee, handed them over. It transpired that the five prisoners were subsequently shot and their bodies blown up by a mine at Bahaghs, Caherciveen. Evidence of these facts can be procured. The applicant in the claim, who is the father of William Riordan, is in needy circumstances.”
Coogan’s letter which, along with the file on the issue, was released in 2008, is revealing. Obviously, the gardaí were not willing to go along with a cover-up of murder by state forces. The man who had been in charge of the guard at Bahaghs on the fateful night felt so strongly about it that he resigned.
Within the permanent government at the time, it would appear the letter from Coogan was accepted as bona fide. The secretary of the department of home affairs, Henry O’Friel, wrote to his minister, Kevin O’Higgins, about the case in the context of the garda intervention.
First, he dealt with the inquiry which had exonerated the Free State soldiers.
“It is to be observed that the evidence taken by the court of inquiry was taken only from the troops involved,” O’Friel wrote. “No evidence appears to have been taken from the garrison at the workhouse and the examination of the witnesses called is lacking in strength.”
He went on to point out that the evidence from the troops included discrepancies, particularly about the force of the fatal explosion.
“One would have thought there would be a more vigorous examination on these points. Again, the witnesses deny that the prisoners were shot and blown up afterwards. The police say that evidence of this fact is procurable.”
O’Friel concluded: “The police report conflicts with the evidence taken at the court of inquiry and the latter, for the reasons stated above, can scarcely be regarded as having in the circumstances much value.”
So both the police force and the permanent government appeared to accept that individuals in the military had acted outside their powers and murdered five young men who had been in state custody.
The matter was forwarded to the Executive, as the cabinet of the day was known. Despite the evidence that suggested a fresh inquiry — at the very least — was required, the Executive, presided over by WT Cosgrave, didn’t want to know about it.
A note following a discussion at Executive level stated: “It was decided that prima facia evidence of complicity in an attack against the state on the part of an applicant for compensation or in respect of who compensation is claimed is a bar to the claim … the onus of preparing evidence in respect of any alleged excesses by the troops during the period of hostility rests upon the party who considers himself aggrieved.”
The government effectively decided that it didn’t want to open up what could be a Pandora’s box. After all, extra judicial killings had been sanctioned by the civilian government, in which men were executed without any judicial process.
Blind eyes had been turned at state level during the Civil War to the kind of excesses that might ordinarily have been associated with the departed crown forces.
The bitterness that lingered from a brief, internecine conflict ensured that those in the ultimate state authority had no interest in pursuing justice for families of a low social order, in a far-flung corner of the country, whose sons and brothers had been murdered in cold blood by those claiming to represent a new state, just liberated from an oppressive foreign force.
Mary Lehane remembers her grandmother’s sadness every spring around the anniversary of the atrocity.
“Around Easter time she would be so sad,” she says. “I’d bring her over to the graveyard where they [the five men] were buried in a mass grave.”
(Mary is a niece of Dan Shea and her son is RTÉ political correspondent Micheal Lehane). Mary continues:
“It used to take a lot out of us to see her so upset. You could see there was a desperate sadness there. She always wore a black shawl.
“Another thing I remember being said was that their bodies weren’t allowed into the church because of the position of the bishops at the time. But, sure, there wasn’t a sin between them.”
There was no local animosity about the incident. Those who were responsible were not from the area so the deed was not focus of any local fallout. In fact, there was a general trend towards attempting to forget what had occurred, such was its unspeakable horror.
“The nine months have been very tragic ones for Ireland. It would be well if their memory could be blotted out altogether. The people should try at any rate to forget what has happened and to look forward to the future with confidence and with hope.”
While the editorial may have been written with the best of intentions, the idea that the unresolved past could be buried and consigned to a forgotten history was never going to wash.
Paddy O’Daly was reported later in life to have suffered from his conscience. He spent time in Grangegorman psychiatric hospital in Dublin. He had a small building firm and would seek out unemployed republicans to give them work, as a means, it was assumed, to try and make amends with his own past.
Kavanagh, the second-in-command at Bahaghs, emigrated to the US.
A monument was erected at the spot of the atrocity by the Bahaghs Memorial Trust but time has not been kind to it.
As with all such monuments, it did not receive funding from the state but was paid for by the local community as a mark of respect for those who died that day at Bahaghs.
A campaign to replace it is underway and the hope is to have it installed on the centenary of that awful night when the worst of us plumbed the depths of humanity in a conflict of human waste.
