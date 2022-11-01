Housing in demand as population of Cahir surges

Cahir is a town on the up.

Strategically located at the junction of the M8 Dublin to Cork Motorway, the N24 Waterford to Limerick road, and the Limerick to Waterford railway line, it has experienced a surge in population since the turn of the Millenium.

The population has increased by almost 29% in the last two decades or so, with a further 10% increase anticipated in the coming years, too. In 2016, the census saw around 3,900 residing in Cahir, but anecdotal evidence suggests that is sharply increasing already, with the latest census figures sure to show a further increase when issued in the coming months.

As such, questions have naturally turned to infrastructure: is the town prepared for such a surge? According to Tipperary County Council, Cahir fulfills an important role as a district town and centre of employment and residential growth.

Cahir is also a nationally important tourism destination and has significant potential as a sub-regional driver as part of the network of towns along the Limerick/Waterford transport and economic corridor.

For Cahir to achieve its potential, the local authority has predicted a 10% population increase in the coming years, ending at more than 4,000 people.

Housing in demand

Given the predicted population increase, Clare County Council stated that an additional 202 housing units will be required in the coming years, with more than 10 hectares of land required.

Speaking to The Irish Examiner, Local County Councillor Mairín McGrath (Ind), said that, like many towns across Ireland, housing is in huge demand in Cahir. Some small developments are in the works, but nothing that will meet the overall demand just yet, she said.

She described the expected population growth of 10% as “significant and exciting” for the town.

Councillor McGrath said:

It's a brilliant town and a town of a very diverse nature.

“Its location just off the M8 is really strategic and the wastewater treatment plant is due for an upgrade to facilitate population growth.

“However, it still has a bit to go to get that capacity actually increased,” she added.

Andy Moloney from Cahir Tidy Towns also highlighted the need for increased housing, highlighting Cahir as a brilliant place to live.

“There’s probably live planning for around 120 houses in Cahir at the moment, and it’s very important that we get them going.

“According to the latest figures, around 29% of Cahir’s population is not from Ireland. It’s a great place to live as we’ve done a lot of work with people from outside the country to make sure they feel welcome and involved in the community.

“We have free English classes and other services.

“During the pandemic, the surge of non-Irish people into the GAA club was brilliant to see because it built on that community spirit.”

Reduced car use but more work needed

In the last decade, there has been a noted reduction in car use in the town, and a corresponding rise in walking and cycling.

Data collected by Tipperary County Council in 2018 revealed that, for workers in the town, private modes of travel (79.5%) are by far the dominant form of transport with cycle and walking accounting for just 9.5% of transport.

Cllr Andy Moloney, Cahir Tidy Towns, feeding the geese at Cahir Castle car park. Picture: Denis Minihane

But, as the population grows, the spectre of congestion is once again rearing its head from time to time, as is the case in most towns. The Cahir Local Area Plan 2021 to 2027 highlights the importance of supporting and facilitating a modal shift to sustainable transport options.

The plan will require that at design stage, residential and mixed developments consider pedestrian movement and the provision of cycleways and associated facilities to promote sustainable transport patterns and infrastructure in the town and to safeguard and develop the strategic road and rail network to enhance connectivity to and from regional towns and cities.

While he welcomed the progress so far, Mr Moloney highlighted the need for more pedestrian facilities and cycle lanes. He highlighted the introduction of a number of cycle lanes on the likes of the Clogheen Road, the Mitchelstown Road and the Clonmel Road.

“Some roads are too narrow for them unfortunately but there are plans to include them on the Cashel Road as well.

“We’ve also applied for a cycle lane the whole way from Cahir to Cashel which would be a brilliant addition to the area. We have a feasibility study and design ready to go.”

Cllr Andy Moloney, Cahir Tidy Towns, in Cahir. Picture: Denis Minihane

While Cahir has good connectivity in terms of motorway, rail and bus links, improvements must be made to the town’s public transport system, according to Ms McGrath.

“A town like Cahir has good connectivity to the motorway, it has bus links and rails,” she said.

“But the bus and rails really at the moment are not fit for purpose.

“It's on the Waterford mainline and it connects to Dublin through Thurles but the train service at the moment is not feasible for a lot of commuters,” she added.

Merging of two schools

The merging of the boys' and girls' primary schools in Cahir to form Bunscoil Na Cathrach will cater for the current population, according to principal Brendan Horan.

However, Mr Horan admitted an extension will be needed in the coming years to facilitate the expected population growth in Cahir.

“We have been looking for this school amalgamation and new premises officially for 20 years, so we were glad to get here eventually,” he said.

Speaking about the projected population growth in Cahir, Mr Horan said: “I reckon we have the capacity for about 20 more students at the moment and what that would lead to after that is an application for an extension, believe it or not.

“So, we are hoping that we might be in that position in a couple of years.

“We don’t have a waiting list at present, but I reckon we’ll be fairly close in a couple of years' time,” he added.

While the new primary school might be a few years off extension works just yet, works are already underway to expand the local secondary school, Coláiste Dún Iascaigh.

Brendan Horan, principal, Bunscoil na Cathrach, Cahir. Picture: Denis Minihane

“Coláiste Dún Iascaigh is the only secondary school in the town and it’s a fantastic school,” explained Ms McGrath.

“That has experienced huge population growth in the last number of years so much so that it's currently getting an extension.

“The hope is that it will be approved for further expansion in the coming year as well,” she added.

“There definitely will be challenges to meet the population demand but I think that the schools are planning ahead for that as well.”

GP services a concern despite new primary care centre

A 1,885 square metre primary care centre was recently completed at Barnora to provide general medical practice facilities and public healthcare facilities to Cahir and the surrounding region.

The local authority stated that the Cahir Local Area Plan will support the “proportionate expansion of healthcare facilities in the town and will zone sufficient land for this purpose”.

Despite this, concerns have been raised about a lack of GPs in Cahir and the surrounding region.

Cllr Máirín McGrath in Cahir. Picture: Denis Minihane

“We know that there is a GP shortage across the country,” explained Cllr McGrath.

“There is a new primary care medical centre in Cahir across from the secondary school that opened during the Covid-19 pandemic, but GP services are still hard to get.

“The lack of GPs to take on new patients is a real concern but it's one that needs to be addressed more nationally,” she added.

“Ireland does not appear to be doing the best it can to keep our medical professionals in the country, and that needs to be addressed in the form of better pay and conditions.”