Simon Coveney reveals how Queen Elizabeth II ditched security protocols at Cork visit

Queen Elizabeth II’s time in Cork was the “undoubted highlight” of the entire historic State visit to Ireland in 2011 as she was able to be totally relaxed when there.

It can be revealed that she dramatically dismissed security concerns to meet members of the Cork public during her State visit to Ireland in 2011.

Queen Elizabeth's State visit "started with such formality in Dublin but finished with such warmth in Cork”. Photo: Maxwells/PA

The queen arrived in Cork on her fourth and final day of the visit and a much more relaxed and informal atmosphere was apparent compared to the highly formal proceedings in the days before.

But it can be revealed that having been prevented from being able to interact with the public since her arrival in Ireland, on leaving the English Market, she insisted on shaking hands with those gathered on the streets of Cork.

Fine Gael minister Simon Coveney, who was assigned to be the ministerial escort for the queen and her now late husband Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, for their visit to Cork City, said that day was “the highlight of the entire trip”.

Mr Coveney said:

The key moment was as we walked out of the English Market, she turned to me and she said ‘I'm going to cross the road to meet the people.’

Because of high security, the queen had not interacted with members of the public during the whole week of the State visit.

“I remember I said to her ‘Are you sure that's a good idea from a security point of view?’” Mr Coveney has revealed.

“She looked at me and she said, ‘I'm going to cross the street and I'm going to meet the people,’” she responded to him before heading over to greet the many thousands who had gathered in the Rebel City to see her.

Simon Coveney said the “mood was much more relaxed” by the time the queen arrived in Cork. Photo : Maxwells/PA

Mr Coveney reveals that while there were hundreds and hundreds of people across the road, the first person she approached and shook hands with was his grandmother who happened to be there in the crowd. “So it was a nice moment because my grandmother had lived in England for 30 years or so. It was very special,” he said.

Coming at the end of a week of deeply symbolic if highly formal events such as the visit to the Garden of Remembrance, by the time the queen arrived in Cork, Mr Coveney said the “mood was much more relaxed”.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Coveney said the trip up to that point had been “very tense” given the significance of the State visit, but there was a distinct lack of formality, particularly when she met the fishmongers at the English Market, especially Pat O’Connell.

Mr Coveney, who was then Minister for Agriculture, had escorted the royal party two days previously during a visit to the National Stud in Kildare and noted the stark difference in tone in Cork.

“So it was it was the second time for me interacting with her. It was clear she was very relaxed on that day in Cork. That was the difference,” Mr Coveney said.

“I think she has kind of come to terms with the visit and she made a point of crossing the road and actually shaking hands with the public as opposed to being managed in terms of every person that she met,” he said.

Simon Coveney said the trip up to that point had been “very tense” given the significance of the State visit, but there was a distinct lack of formality, particularly when she met the fishmongers at the English Market, especially Pat O’Connell (pictured). Photo: Maxwells/PA

“I think that was her way of saying ‘I can relax now’. The fact that she did that in Cork, I think was a testament to how relaxed she was. She felt like she was being well-received in Cork by the public, which was a good thing,” he added.

He said that in advance of the day, there was a great deal of apprehension as there was no indication as to how many people would line the streets for her visits.

Describing the day as “extraordinary” Mr Coveney recalls how he and Cork City Council officials walked the streets where crash barriers had been laid out unsure of how many people would show up.

But he concluded by saying his abiding memory is that it was a visit of such importance “which started with such formality in Dublin but finished with such warmth in Cork”.