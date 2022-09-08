CAO 2022: Tips for starting college

Starting college is an exciting time in a student’s life. Below are some tips that will help students settle in and cope with the start of this new chapter.

Accommodation

For first-year students, I recommend dedicated student accommodation blocks. Although more expensive, there are normally no hidden costs, and the majority assign all first years together, which is an advantage.

There is usually 24-hour security onsite, which is reassuring for those moving away from home for the first time – and the parents! There is also maintenance people etc. on call if there are issues with electricity, heating, fridges etc.

A fact to keep in mind is that some companies charge a substantial fee over the year, so it may be advisable to avail of a monthly instalment payment plan.

For those who cannot secure accommodation, I would establish the number of days a student needs to be physically on campus. Depending on a student’s course of study, their timetable, and the continuation of an element of online delivery (they may only need to be present for three or four days), it may be an option (and sometimes a lot cheaper) to spend one or two nights in a B&B or hotel over the 12-week semester.

Settling In

There will certainly be a transition period from secondary school, and some students find it more difficult than others. They can be very homesick initially – to the point that they want to drop out.

While it is natural for them to miss their families and friends from their locality, when they share accommodation with other first years they normally quickly start to make new friends and begin to socialise and settle in.

Some students can find it especially difficult to adjust, so these students will need more reassurance and support. Both students and parents need to have a positive outlook that they will all adjust given time.

A good tip is to allow students to make contact as often as they wish initially, via facetime etc., but to gradually aim to reduce the frequency as the weeks progress. Focus on the weekend home visits rather than the four/five nights away at college.

Colleges are very aware of this fact and organise induction sessions and social events for new students. College clubs and societies can be a lifesaver to help students fit in. Through these, they can meet like-minded students with similar interests and hobbies.

Living on a Tight Budget

For many students, it will be the first time they will have to live on a tight budget. This year especially will prove more challenging. New college students tend to spend all their week’s budget before Wednesday and then are broke for the remainder of the week.

They should budget firstly for a month and then break this down to a weekly figure. A student will then know what they can afford to spend daily and should not exceed that amount.

Once student ID cards are issued by colleges, these can be used to avail of every possible student discount – from grocery shops to bus companies to pharmacies.

Socialising is important to help make friends, become part of the college community, and settle in better. However, it doesn’t mean just going to costly bars and night-clubs – it can be cooking a meal, having a house party, going outdoors for a walk/run/gym, etc. Think outside the box.

When travelling home students should check who has cars that may live nearby and offer to contribute to fuel costs for a lift. For public transport, they should purchase weekly/monthly return tickets. Students should book train tickets in advance to avail of any discounted prices.

They should download apps for major supermarkets and brands to see weekly offers and build up reward points. Students should learn to cook two cheap and cheerful healthy meals. They should bring a packed lunch to college, much cheaper than college canteens.

For clothes, students should check out the amazing range and value available in pre-loved and charity shops — for nights out to work placement outfits — all will be covered at very little cost while benefiting charities and the environment.

For toiletries, a bar of soap will do the same job as an expensive shower gel. Generic brands should be purchased in place of overpriced branded goods.

If a student needs medical attention, most colleges have medical centres/medical personnel on-site which may be free or at a reduced cost.

In relation to college books and notes etc. maximise online availability rather than purchasing expensive books and printing off notes. Ideally, Students should get a part-time, weekend job which results in enormous financial and personal gain.

Solving Problems

Students will have lots of questions and encounter lots of problems when they initially start college. They normally do not know who to approach to get answers.

On the academic side, their head of department, lecturers and tutors will be able to answer questions related to academic issues.

The support and administrative staff in the college will deal with all non-academic related matters i.e. registration, finance, grants, timetables, student services, etc.

It is important that students do not delay in resolving problems encountered as these can impact their smooth transition to college.