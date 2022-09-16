Medical student promised university course after fleeing Ukraine has yet to be offered a place

A young medical student promised a place in a university by the Government after she was forced to flee Ukraine when Russia invaded last February has yet to be offered a place.

Thousands of third level students have returned to their courses this month already and CAO offers have been made to those who sat their Leaving Cert this year.

Racheal Diyaolu, a 19-year-old Carlow woman, had been trapped in the university city Sumy for several days when the invasion started and was unable to leave. The medical student eventually managed to leave the city after a daring rescue by two Scottish gardeners who drove her and several others out of the city.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris announced last March that all Irish students forced to leave Ukraine will be facilitated to continue their studies here. There are 48 students who are affected.

The young woman was also honoured by Carlow County Council for her heroic efforts to flee Ukraine and she appeared on The Late Late Show detailing her experiences.

Now, Carlow town councillors are writing to Mr Harris looking for answers as to why she has not been given a university place.

Speaking on local radio station KCLRFM Ms Diyaolu said: “(Last March) we (students) were reassured by Minister Simon Harris that we would be allowed (to continue) our education after having to leave Ukraine because obviously, that was a stopping block to continue with our medical degrees.

“We’ve spent the spring and summer waiting for further information as to when we would start but communication has been few and far between.

Whenever we did get communication it was very vague and brief and really what we were expecting and hoping for or promised.

"Now, we’ve been told that we would be given non-degree modules, like temporary students but not official students, at universities and it’s not what we had hoped for."

Broken promise

She said that the Government made a promise which they have not fulfilled.

“Seeing that this late (situation) has occurred it has removed options for us such as applying through the CAO (college course applications system). This has left us (students affected) with very few options and it’s left me in limbo. I genuinely don’t know what I’m going to do,” Ms Diyaolu added.

The teenager had been told by the minister’s office that if she and the other students wanted to choose another course as a backup when they returned here they could. Ms Diyaolu did so as a “safety net” option.

People Before Profit councillor Adrienne Wallace raised the issue at a district council meeting in Carlow on Thursday evening after hearing that she has been left in limbo.

Cllr Wallace said: “This is a young woman who is quite inspirational. She’s been through so much and has great aspirations for her own future. So to hear that she has been left in limbo, it looks to me that the Government made promises that they couldn’t keep and I just thought that really is unacceptable.”

The Department of Higher Education was contacted for comment.