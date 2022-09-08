CAO 2022: What to do if you're not happy with your first-round offer

Although students hope they will receive their CAO first choice offer in the first round, if this does not happen, they will still get an offer of a course, both from their level 8 and level 6/7 listings.

While students will naturally feel disappointed initially, the next step is to review and research in detail the courses they have been offered. Ideally, their lower-ranked choices will have been researched well, play to their interests and strengths, and still offer a route to their desired career. If this is the case, they could decide to accept the offer they receive.

The problem is, when completing the CAO form, many students list courses without conducting adequate research. These courses may involve subject areas they disliked in school or found very challenging. Some of the courses listed may in no way be related to careers they genuinely want.

If a student finds themselves receiving such an offer, my advice would be to reject such a course. Many college students I work with who drop out from their course found themselves in this situation.

Students should also remember that they may possibly get other higher course preference offers with round two and round three offers.

Taking up a course, or not, if not your first choice

I work with a lot of students faced with this dilemma. When the student takes time to reflect and consider all the options — even if not happy with their first-round offers — with good advice and support they can normally make correct choices that suit them.

If students have a genuine interest in the course they are offered, even if not their first choice, and it affords them a pathway to their preferred career, then they should consider accepting the offer.

If, on the other hand, they have no interest, or have not researched it properly, but just listed it on the CAO to fill a gap, I suggest they refrain from taking up the offer.

I do not believe students should take up a college course just for the sake of going to college, because their friends are going to college or because their parents/guardians want them to go to college. Students should look at alternatives rather than accepting and paying for a course they do not want.

The FET and/or apprenticeship offerings in this instance should be researched. Otherwise, I suggest working/travelling for the year and re-applying via CAO the following year. They should also look at UCAS and Eunicas options.

Re-sitting your Leaving Cert

When considering re-sitting their Leaving Cert, I believe the first consideration is whether the student wants to re-sit the exams or is it pressure from parents … if the latter is the case, then the student should not re-sit, in my opinion. The desire to re-sit should come from the students.

Secondly, the effort and work that the student put into the Leaving Cert in the first instance needs to be considered. If they did everything to the best of their ability then the points achieved might be their personal best.

Why then would any student or parent wish to repeat the entire process when they already did their best? It is important to be realistic and practical and not place unnecessary pressure on an individual.

If on the other hand, there was an extenuating circumstance that genuinely negatively impacted a student’s performance, i.e. a death, an illness; etc. and it is very evident the student would perform to a much higher level if they repeated, I believe this is a valid reason to repeat.

If the student barely misses out on points for a course they really desire, again, this is a good scenario and a positive outcome achievable with a repeat. It should be noted that outside of the Leaving Certificate, there are other avenues to gain entry to courses or follow a particular career.

Completion of QQI courses can facilitate entry to many courses. Students should research all these prior to committing to re-sitting the Leaving Certificate.

Advantages to FE course/Apprenticeship

I believe a Further Education Course, or PLC as they were known, allows students to gain an insight into a course discipline without making an enormous time or financial commitment. This facilitates making an informed decision, about selecting and progressing on to a third-level course.

An FE course is a very cost-effective option, a fraction of the cost of a college year, many have no fees at all. Research has demonstrated that FE/PLC graduates have much higher retention rates in third-level colleges than those who progressed directly from the Leaving Certificate.

FE courses focus both on the academic and personal development of students, as all courses comprise of modules in a specialist area such as Science or Business, etc., in addition to generic modules such as Communications, Personal Development and Work Experience. If a two-year PLC is completed this can facilitate entry to year 2 of a third-level college course, which saves the student thousands of euros.

With the apprenticeship option, students are getting first-hand applied practical experience in a particular sector from the onset. There is a blend of the academic college world and the practical world of work when you follow the apprentice route.

Apprenticeships have the unique advantage of allowing students to earn as they learn and do not operate within the traditional academic year so there is continuous intake. There are now apprenticeships in almost all sectors and students can attain the equivalent to an Ordinary Degree (Level 7) and/or an Honours Degree (Level 8) via this route.

Advice for a student who hasn’t received an offer

If a student should have received an offer but did not, they need to contact the CAO office immediately. If there was an error or omittance by the student with their application, some students may not be aware until the CAO offers are issued.

If it can be easily rectified, the CAO will correct, and the student will receive an offer with the second-round offers. This does mean that they may miss out on their first choice etc., but they have to accept that if the error was on their side.

If an offer wasn’t received because of inadequate results or failure of subjects, it is important for students to be aware that CAO offers will be in the spotlight for a day or two days. Then discussion around CAO offers will cease.

Students need to realise there are many routes to gain access into every possible career outside of the CAO process. I would suggest students who don’t get a CAO offer research, plan, and take action to get what they want. Once they put a plan in place, they will feel in control again.

If you failed a subject that is a requirement of your preferred course

Based on the requirements of the course, if it had to be a particular Leaving Certificate subject and grade, I would firstly research all possible options for attaining the required result.

Some third-level colleges offer an opportunity to do a Maths exam to gain entry. Students need to check if it is possible to replace the failed Leaving Certificate subject with a QQI level 5 module offered in a FET college. This module could be undertaken on a part-time basis.

Some FET colleges offer the opportunity to repeat certain Leaving Certificate subjects while undertaking an FE/PLC course. If deciding to re-sit a Leaving Cert subject, since Covid, you can opt to study a subject online which may suit lots of students.

If repeating just one subject, also try to use the year to build up your own skillset for your intended career. For example, if re-sitting to achieve the minimum grade required in Irish for Primary School Teaching – a student could undertake courses in special educational needs, first aid, ICT, sign language, etc. This will increase your offering and make you far more attractive to an organisation when qualified.