Irish Greyhounds head Stateside amid drop in European demand

There has been a significant drop in numbers of Irish greyhounds being rehomed in Europe this year. However, the shortfall in demand has been countered by a surge in numbers being rehomed in North America, despite Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) pulling the plug on funding dog transports to the US earlier this year.

Figures released by GRI to the Irish Examiner show a steep decline in dogs rehomed in Britain, Italy, Germany and Belgium. The largest decrease has been observed in the UK, where about 10% have been rehomed compared to the same period last year. The GRI said fewer people are seeking to rehome greyhounds than in recent years.

In 2019, an RTÉ Investigates programme claimed about 6,000 greyhounds are killed in Ireland each year for not being fast enough for racing or coursing, and the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust (IRGT), which is part of GRI, has led efforts to rehome unwanted dogs.

Numbers rehomed between January and July this year are marginally down from the same period last year, dropping from 585 to 541. The decrease in greyhounds rehomed in Europe has been largely picked up by increasing demand in the US.

The Davidson family with their greyhound adopted through the Greyhound Pets of America programme.

Rehoming in the US and Canada has surged from just 35 greyhounds in 2019 to more than 300 so far this year.

Irish greyhounds rehomed in Europe have steadily increased up to this year, with 314 in 2019, 531 in 2020, 751 in 2021 and just 141 up to July 31 this year.

So far, just 45 have been privately adopted in Ireland through the IRGT this year.

A hot summer in Europe and North America has “prevented transports from taking place in the interest of greyhound welfare”, a spokesperson for GRI said, which has affected numbers.

“Costs associated with transporting greyhounds have risen significantly and are currently double what they were in March 2020,” the spokesperson said.

“There is considerable activity with all welfare groups across Europe in rehoming cats and dogs from war-torn Ukraine.

This activity has significantly and unfortunately, adversely affected the domestic activities of such organisations across Europe whilst the immediate rehoming needs for cats and dogs in Ukraine are endeavoured to be addressed.”