'They’ll never shoot me in my own county' — Famous quotes from Michael Collins 

“If I am a traitor, let the Irish people decide it or not, and if there are men who act towards me as a traitor, I am prepared to meet them anywhere, any time, now as in the past. For that reason, I do not want the issue prejudged. I am in favour of a public session here now. I understand that members of the Dáil may differ as to the advantage to be gained on one side or the other by a private session. If there is anything, any matter of detail, if, for instance, the differences between plenipotentiaries, and the differences as they arose from time to time, should be discussed first in private, I am of opinion that having discussed it in private, I think we ought then to be able to make it public.”
"Give us the future… We’ve had enough of your past… Give us back our country… to live in – to grow in – to love.”
“The history of this nation has not been, as is so often said, the history of a military struggle of 750 years; it has been much more a history of peaceful penetration of 750 years. It has not been a struggle for the ideal of freedom for 750 years symbolised in the name Republic. It has been a story of slow, steady, economic encroach by England.
“It has been a struggle on our part to prevent that, a struggle against exploitation, a struggle against the cancer that was eating up our lives, and it was only after discovering that, that it was economic penetration, that we discovered that political freedom was necessary in order that that should be stopped.”
“The course of life and labour reminds me of a long journey I once took on the railway. Suddenly, there was a breakdown ahead, and passengers took the event in various ways. Some of them sat still resignedly, and never said a word. Others again, went to sleep. But some of us leaped out of that train, and ran on ahead to clear the road of all obstructions.”
“In my opinion it gives us freedom, not the ultimate freedom that all nations desire … but the freedom to achieve it.”
“Deputies have spoken about whether dead men would approve of it, and they have spoken whether children yet unborn would approve it, but few have spoken of whether the living approve it.” – Michael Collins, Dáil debate, Christmas 1921.
“There is no man here who has more regard for the dead men than I have. I don’t think it is fair to be quoting them against us. I think the decision ought to be a clear decision on the documents as they are before us – on the Treaty as it is before us. On that we shall be judged, as to whether we have done the right thing in our own conscience or not. Don’t let us put the responsibility, the individual responsibility, upon anybody else. Let us take that responsibility ourselves and let us in God’s name abide by the decision.”