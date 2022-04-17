The Lost American Podcast II: How did Thomas Stofiel end up in a Tralee direct provision centre

The distance between Portland, Oregon and Tralee, Co Kerry, is approximately 4,600 miles, as the crow flies. But Thomas Stofiel rarely travelled in straight lines.
In Episode 2 of our two-part documentary series, we find the former American Army Reservist in Tralee, residing as an asylum seeker in Atlas House.
We hear from his best friend, those who knew him and liked him, a new brotherhood who accepted this mysterious American, even as he still remained a man apart.
Thomas's wanderings were not quite at an end - the draw of the mountains was still too strong. He was a man prone to going missing, fleeing from perceived dangers, but also disappearing out of reach of those looking to help him. It happened again in the Kingdom.
This much we know, as we follow Thomas's story in Episode 2 of The Lost American.