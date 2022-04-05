An adult and a child sketched in black run through a landscape shrouded in cloud so nothing else can be seen. Another picture shows a house drawn in thick black lines with stripes of red and yellow lighting up the background.

Yet another in this collection, all drawn by Ukrainian children or women who have fled to Moldova, shows a sun smiling down on green hills with trees and two colourful houses.

Moldovans have found many ways to help their neighbours fleeing the war in Ukraine, and art is one of the supports offered through the Charity Centre for Refugees (CCR), a non-profit, apolitical and non-religious NGO set up in 1999.

Some of the art at the Charity Centre for Refugees in Moldova, drawn by Ukrainian refugees. Picture: Niamh Griffin

Located in a dusty courtyard in the capital Chisinau, they have never seen so many people in need at the same time said director Ahmad Djavid Paknehad.

Last year he estimates between 100 and 150 people of all nationalities came to Moldova seeking asylum.

“This morning 150 people came here to collect hygiene packs,” he said on Tuesday, predicting up to 300 would by the time they close their doors.

The packs contain toothbrushes, menstruation aids, razors and other items people have found themselves without including infant diapers if needed.

With a population of about 2.6m, Moldova has seen an estimated 383,448 people cross their border from Ukraine up to March 27, according to UN Reliefweb data.

Despite the numbers, he said it remains important to remember each person has their own story to tell as the drawings show.

'They hope'

Referring to government-level agreements providing free travel to Austria and Germany, Mr Djavid Paknehad said: “Some of them agreed but some of them reject it because they said they want to stay in Moldova. Moldova is near Ukraine, they want to go back to Ukraine. They hope.”

Fundraiser Maria Pîslaraş said the majority of the people they see are women many of whom whether alone or with children, left family members behind.

“They have their husbands left in Ukraine, or brothers and they don’t want to go too far,” she said.

“But at the same time there are people who are not sure if they can find something if they go back because of the destruction or they lost their jobs.

"So probably some of them will still stay here even if it is safe to go back.”

Some of the art at the Charity Centre for Refugees in Moldova, drawn by Ukrainian refugees. Picture: Niamh Griffin

A small charity, partnered with UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) and the Bureau for Migration and Asylum of the Ministry of Interior, they have found themselves willingly working long hours, weekends and forging new partnerships with donors to keep the help coming.

She said while their focus now is on the emergency needs of people arriving - including food and housing - they usually take a holistic approach, connecting people with schools or work opportunities.

“We provide them with this space where they can come to celebrate because life is not just about war and suffering, it is also a hope for life, for humanity,” Ms Pîslaraş said.

They had eight staff up to February Mr Djavid Paknehad said and now have seven more including social workers and a psychologist, some on short-term contracts.

They also work in the regions, visiting one village on Tuesday to give cash assistance to hosts of 90 people. Moldova, like Ireland, is also facing spiralling costs for fuel and food as the financial impact of Russia’s invasion spreads.