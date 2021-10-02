Mick Clifford: Independent judicial republics living on borrowed time

There were a few sniggers in the courtroom when the judge was called to appear before himself. It was January 2011, in Cahirciveen District Court and on the list of cases to be heard was one against Judge James O’Connor.

During a sitting of the court the previous July, Garda Tomas Hurley had, on patrol outside the courthouse, noticed that the judge’s car was not displaying an NCT cert. The garda did as he would for any other citizen and issued a summons.

That took some people by surprise. Most gardaí in the Kerry division would have found themselves in front of the judge in the course of their duty. The judge, were he minded, could make life easy or difficult for any of them in minor ways. After all, within the courtroom the judge was answerable to nobody.

Garda Hurley surprised people by disregarding any grief he could be inviting on himself and just did his job. At the January sitting, Judge O’Connor adjourned his own case to be heard by “an independent judge”.

And that was the end of the matter, a rare occasion on which the theory that everybody is equal before the law was actually put into practice.

Over the last week, allegations have emerged pointing to how when a judge encounters a vulnerable woman that comes before him, any engagement can be completely unequal.

Three different women who have spoken to the Irish Examiner have alleged that James O’Connor pursued them after family law hearings, contacting them through text and telephone calls and requesting to meet for “a cup of coffee”. These women all first encountered the judge when they appeared before him at a stage in life - the break-up of a relationship, sometimes including violence – when they are by definition vulnerable.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy told the Dáil on Wednesday that Judge O’Connor “abused his position to persistently and completely inappropriately pursue a vulnerable woman who was before his court on a family law matter for a sexual relationship.” The TD, speaking under Dáil privilege, also claimed that the judge lunged at one of the women when they were both alone in a room in a courthouse.

One of the other women who complained of him made a statement to the gardai, who investigated her claims. That resulted in a decision that no case for a prosecution arose.

The woman says that when the gardaí were explaining the decision to her, one of them said it was really “a boy meets girl” situation. The woman complained to GSOC about the investigating gardaí, but GSOC found none had acted inappropriately. She is now taking a personal injures case against the State over the matter.

James O’Connor has not made any statement on the various allegations and news reports. He retired in 2018 at 66 years of age after being refused an extension to his tenure as a serving judge.

At the time, district court judges retired at 65 but could apply for one year extensions until their 70th birthday, and the vast majority did so. Being refused an extension was highly unusual, but that was what befell Mr O’Connor.

The Sheedy affair

James O’Connor was appointed a district court judge in 1998. A native of Glencar in Co. Kerry, his first posting was to the West Cork circuit. The following year, many miles from West Cork or the hustle and bustle of the district court, a judicial scandal exploded in Dublin.

A man who had been jailed for four years was released early. Philip Sheedy had been drunk behind the wheel and killed a young mother when his car went out of control. He was then released early by Circuit Court judge Cyril Kelly.

It was to turn out that Supreme Court judge Hugh O’Flaherty also had an involvement in what transpired. The outcome was that O’Flaherty and Kelly were told they would be impeached. Both resigned before the issue came before the Oireachtas.

The Sheedy affair, as it came to be known, highlighted problems with the judiciary. While independence from the Oireachtas and Executive is vital in a democracy, within the judiciary itself there were no mechanisms to deal with issues that arose short of dismissal. Neither, for instance, was there any training.

Judges once appointed were largely on their own, unanswerable to anybody unless they transgressed to a point where dismissal was warranted. And even then a major process in the Oireachtas, requiring a two-thirds majority, was required to get rid of somebody. At district court level, the prevailing system meant that the judge effectively had an independent republic in which he or she could do as they please within the court as long as they didn’t break the law.

As a result of the fall-out from the Sheedy affair, a committee chaired by then-Chief Justice Ronan Keane recommended in 2000 that a judicial council be established. This would act effectively as a body overseeing the judiciary and provide a mechanism for dealing with complaints.

Judge O’Connor and the poor box

In 2005, Judge James O’Connor transferred from West Cork to his native Kerry. He was perfectly entitled to move to his native county, but presiding over a district court in such circumstances can be fraught with difficulty.

For instance, it is inevitable that at various stages solicitors would come before him with whom he may have had good or bad working relationships prior to his appointment to the bench. Having practiced as a solicitor he would have known a wide range of people, many of whom could end up before him.

He would in all likelihood encounter former clients. He would know families going back generations. In order to adjudicate on the law without fear or favour he would require a steely capacity for unbiased judgement. Presumably, Judge O’Connor believed he possessed such an attribute.

His tenure was not without controversies of various hues. He was a great man for the poor box, the unusual system in which a defendant can make a contribution to charity to avoid a minor conviction. Apart from anything else this confers on the judge the power to determine an amount that should be paid outside any legislative parameters and allows him or her to nominate the charity to benefit.

Judge O’Connor used the system extensively. He collected more for charity than any other judges most years, and in 2016 and 2017, he was responsible for collecting between a quarter and third of all poor box funds in the whole state.

He also had his favourite charities. In 2016, the Kerry district accounted for almost €400,000 out of around €1.5m nationally. The largest charitable donations from the Kerry money went to Christian Blind Mission (€53,000) and Sightsavers International (€53,000) and another charity fighting blindness, World Vision Ireland, received €10,500.

Judge O’Connor’s ability to raise such sums led to a motion being passed at Kerry County Council requesting that the judge meet with officials to see if he could divert some of the money to local causes rather than overseas. The local authority had spotted a new possible income stream through the judge who was raking in money in the stead of convictions for minor offences.

At the council meeting, proposer Cllr Niall Kelleher said that “90% (of the money) goes to third-world charities overseas. We in Kerry have a fantastic fund in the community support fund.” Cllr Michael Cahill, who seconded the motion, said the officials should meet with Judge O’Connor who was “a very solid man.”

“It would be great if we could get a bit more,” he said. There is no record of whether the meeting ever took place but the money kept rolling in for some lucky charities.

The Judicial Council

Meanwhile, the wheels of a different order of justice were grinding ever slower. It took 10 years to get as far as the very first step of enacting a law on a Judicial Council with the publication in 2010 of the “general scheme of the Judicial Council bill”.

Much of what was contained in the general scheme would end up in the final bill, but it was to be dragged out at a snail’s pace for nearly another decade. During that time, as the rest of the state apparatus developed to befit a modern democracy, the judiciary languished in the past, each judge, particularly at district court level, effectively presiding over an independent republic.

On her retirement in 2017, then-chief justice Susan Denham didn’t hold back in expressing her frustration. She said the State lacked an institution which was “the norm in other democratic states”. She pointed out that despite 20 years talking about it there was still no judicial council.

Quite obviously, Ms Denham felt the Executive and the Oireachtas were responsible for the complete failure to advance the issue. To the greatest extent, she was correct but in the years to follow the judiciary would also contribute to further delay over specifics, particularly to do with the mechanism to examine complaints.

Susan Denham had had her own personal experience of the impotence of the system to deal with complaints against judges when she received correspondence about one incident involving Judge O’Connor.

The 'scum' controversy

English national Paul Harrison, appeared before Judge O’Connor at Killarney District Court in October 2016, and alleges the judge called him “English scum”. Harrison was up on a drug charge for which he eventually received a suspended sentence in the Circuit Court.

He wrote to Chief Justice Denham complaining at what he considered an abuse of power. Judge Denham’s secretary responded that “the chief justice has no function in dealing with complaints in relation to members of the judiciary and there is no complaints procedure available through the office of the chief justice.”

At the time it was understood that the judge strongly denied the allegation. The matter was passed onto the president of the district court Rosemary Horgan, who initiated an inquiry. But irrespective of any outcome, there was nothing that she could do.

One crucial element to the case was the absence of a Digital Audio Recording (DAR) of the court on the day in question. Practically all courthouses now have a DAR system and most judges are grateful for the recording in case of any allegations against them arise.

Use of the DAR is entirely at the judge’s discretion, and Judge O’Connor was reputed to be an infrequent user of it. That such a system to retain a record of proceedings was not mandatory was just one more indication of how much autonomy each judge had in their own circuit.

The “scum” controversy was one of a number that were surfacing about Judge O’Connor when he applied for an extension for one more year. Whereas the system had no jurisdiction over his conduct, he had reached a stage where his continued tenure was at the discretion of the Minister for Justice. In a highly unusual move, his application was rejected.

Among the tributes to the judge on his retirement was one from Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy Rae. “I am very sorry to see Judge O’Connor going off the bench as being from a rural community himself, he had a great understanding of the issues and the problems people had in life, particularly coming from rural areas – be they rural isolation, unemployment and depression.

Judge James O'Connor who did not use the Digital Audio Recording system in court very much. Photo: Dominick Walsh

“When you have somebody sitting in judgement of people you need them to be able to look at the complete picture and I believe that Judge O’Connor was very capable in that regard.”

The recent issues raised by three different women are unlikely to see any further inquiry into the retired judge. The government would have the option of appointing a senior counsel to examine aspects of Mr O’Connor’s tenure in Kerry, but as of yet there is no political pressure for them to do so.

Barring further revelations it is unlikely that the matter will be pursued. The only other avenue of inquiry would be on foot of a criminal complaint and there is no sign of that either.

The personal injury claim that has been lodged by one of the women may well advance to a litigation stage and if so the state claims agency will be faced with a choice of settling or seeing the matter aired in open court.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Council was finally established on 19 December, 2019. Various elements of the council have since begun operations, but the conduct committee is not yet up and running.

The committee will provide a forum to examine complaints against judges and determine what action should be taken, and what sanction, in the event of upholding a complaint, should be imposed on a judge. It is expected that the committee will be fully operational by next Summer at the very latest.

Until then, the system of independent judicial republics will continue to live on borrowed time.