Tom Gunn: Decision not to award medals for defence of Jadotville 'a kick in the teeth'

Having better accommodation and food while imprisoned than provided by the United Nations (UN), and comforting a couple of younger comrades during the battle “who were just 15 and 16-year-olds” are some of the abiding memories for Tom Gunn.

Tom, who is originally from Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary, but who now lives in Mullingar, joined up when he was just 15-and-a-half years old.

While that might sound utterly crazy now, it wasn't uncommon back then. Recruiting personnel hardly ever checked proof of age.

“I was five foot eleven inches, so that did it for them,” Tom said.

He says the film 'The Siege of Jadotville' is absolutely accurate, or “perfect”.

However, the viewer can't experience the scorching temperatures the troops had to endure.

Tom Gunne with some of the enemy soldiers after the Jadotville siege.

“If they (the mercenaries) had used their heads they should just have left us out there to roast in the sun. We were also eaten alive by mosquitoes.” Tom explained that being 5,000 miles from home meant it was hard to keep up morale.

“I was in a trench for three days and three nights solid. I remember telling two other younger lads that we were going to get out of this alive. I was 23 then and I was talking to some (soldiers there) who were 16 or I suspect even 15. We knew of one mother who was still collecting the children's allowance for one of them,” Tom said.

The saddening thing for Tom was that many of his comrades in Jadotville suffered from severe PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome).

He said:

One lad later shot himself. There were five suicides, some marriages went and some lads became alcoholics as a result of it.

He remembers being imprisoned in what was previously a hotel. “The accommodation and the grub they gave us was better than we got from the UN.” Tom was one of the men recommended by Commandant Quinlan for a DSM (Distinguished Service Medal) for his gallantry at Jadotville.

While he says he's not worried about that anymore, he's adamant (the decision not to award them) is a “kick in the teeth” to others.

He said he didn't like the way the military authorities decided not to act on Quinlan's report highlighting the gallantry of a number under his command and the need for this to be recognised at the time with medals.

Tom Gunn in Jadotville. “We are all still loyal to Commandant Quinlan's memory. After all, he saved us." Photo: Leo Quinlan

“They (the senior military authorities) were basically telling Quinlan that he was a bit of an eejit and didn't know what he was doing (by seeking the honours for his men). That wouldn't have happened in the British Army,” Tom said.

“We are all still loyal to Commandant Quinlan's memory. After all, he saved us. Our leadership and our morale got us through it,” Tom added.

He possesses a unique collection of pictures from the time as he was the only one of the Irish soldiers with a camera.

“They took the camera off me in the prison, but I held onto the film,” he said.