Covid shock: Younger generation braced for long-term economic impact of pandemic

The true scale of the economic impacts of the Covid pandemic on youth unemployment is not yet clear but a higher jobless rate in under 25s will require careful monitoring as the country moves towards a full reopening of the economy.

In the first of a two-day series of features, the Irish Examiner takes a look at the hard data and speaks to those keeping track of youth unemployment levels.

Monthly unemployment data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) reveal that jobless rates are three times higher in under 25s, with more young women out of work than their male peers, bucking traditional trends.

The higher jobless rate among 15 to 24-year-olds has led to calls for the Government to do more.

During the 2007 economic collapse, the number of under 25s claiming welfare supports reached around 100,000.

Since Covid took hold in March last year, tens of thousands of young people have been recorded as unemployed or in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) or technically out of work, although numbers are declining month by month as the country reopens on a phased basis.

There are some concerns that the full extent of the Covid economic shock may not become evident until the PUP is fully phased out.

At the same time, the fact that many students, who work part-time, are included in the PUP numbers, may overestimate the potential scale of any unfolding youth unemployment crisis.

The Department of Social Protection confirmed that as of 22 June an estimated 27,000 PUP recipients were students, with the vast majority under 25.

“The under 25 age cohort of PUP recipients has seen the largest decrease in recent weeks with some 8,000 under 25s closing their PUP claim in the past fortnight alone”, a spokesperson for the Department said, adding that PUP claims for students have been extended until the start of the 2021/2022 academic year.

While the Live Register is not used to quantify unemployment, as it includes casual and part-time workers, county data provide some indication of jobless blackspots and where more people are signing on.

Live Register data from the week of 27 June suggests that youth unemployment is not confined to the large urban cities of Dublin and Cork, with high numbers of under 25s also signing on in rural counties, such as Donegal, Louth, Wexford, Limerick, Galway, and Tipperary.

The number of under 25s availing of PUP in late June was highest in counties Dublin, Cork, Galway, Kildare, Meath, Donegal, Limerick, Kerry, Mayo, and Louth, according to official data.

Other figures reveal that of more than 20,000 apprenticeships in the country, counties Donegal, Kerry, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Longford had the lowest number of places available.

The National Youth Council of Ireland said more investment, additional supports, and a taskforce on youth unemployment will be needed as the country emerges from Covid.

Researchers at the Economic and Social Research Institute say it is too early to quantify the Covid impact on long-term youth unemployment levels but that the picture will have to be closely monitored over the next six to twelve months.

The Department of Social Protection said an additional 150 Intreo employment case officers or job coaches are being recruited to meet the increased demand for activation and labour market support as a result of the pandemic.

The Government’s Economic Recovery Plan, launched in June, aims to have 2.5 million people in work by 2024.

What The Data Says

Jobless rates are three times higher in under 25s, with more young women out of work than their male peers, mainly because their employment sectors were harder hit by Covid restrictions over the past year.

An analysis of monthly unemployment data reveals that the traditional and Covid jobless rates are three times higher in those aged between 15-24 compared to those aged over 25.

Since the pandemic took hold in March 2020, the CSO has been monitoring traditional unemployment rates as well as Covid jobless rates, which include those in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), who are technically considered as unemployed.

In June, the latest figures available, between 70,000-90,000 young people under 25 were recorded as unemployed or receiving PUP. The number was higher in the earlier stages of the pandemic and has been falling as the economy reopens.

The traditional monthly jobless rate for June 2021 was 20% for under 25s compared to 6.8% for over 25s.

If those on PUP are taken into account, the unemployment rate for under 25s rises to 44% compared to 15.5% for over 25s.

It is also worth noting that the Covid jobless rate includes thousands of students with part-time jobs, who were eligible for PUP but would not ordinarily receive social welfare support. This may skew the current youth unemployment picture, as most students will return or enter education rather than remaining out of work.

Monthly unemployment rates also reveal that young women under 25 now outnumber young men out of work, primarily because they work in sectors more impacted by Covid during lockdowns and ongoing restrictions.

In March 2020, at the outset of the pandemic, 11% of young women were out of work compared to almost 13% of young men.

Covid, however, has reversed that trend with 23% of young women unemployed in June 2021 compared to 17% of young men.

If the PUP is included, unemployment rates rise further for young women and men — 47% for women and 41.6% for men, although the traditional and Covid jobless rates for both are falling as the economy reopens.

Senior researcher with the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), Elish Kelly, said the higher jobless rate among young women was likely to come down to the sector they worked in, with a higher proportion of young women working in the harder hit sectors such as hospitality and retail.

“Females were more exposed to the sectors that were more affected by Covid while young males were more concentrated in the construction sector and got back into work quicker,” she said.

Too early to say

It is too early to say if the impact of the Covid pandemic on the economy will lead to higher rates of long-term unemployment among young people.

That’s according to researchers at the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), who have been examining the impact of the pandemic on the labour market and economy over the past year.

Earlier this year the ESRI published research showing that young adults were losing out because of the impact of the pandemic on the jobs market, the lingering effects of the 2007 financial crisis, and stagnant earnings.

ESRI economist Barra Roantree said the pandemic and public health measures had a greater impact on younger adults because of the sectors they work in: “Younger adults have been much more affected and that’s because of the types of sectors they work in — hospitality, arts, leisure, and retail”.

A key concern, he said, is the proportion of young people not in employment, education or training, which increased from 10% in 2007 to 25% at the height of the crash and remained at around 15% post-recession.

“The number of young people not in employment, education or training was around a third higher a few years after the recession and the danger is that we get something like that happening again,” he said.

“If the recovery isn’t as fast for younger adults as it might be for those who are working from home or already in a job, that’s one of the concerns,” he said.

The labour market, he said, hadn’t fully recovered since the last economic crisis and, adjusting for inflation, average weekly earnings for young adults were not much higher than for people born 30 years earlier.

“We have seen strong earnings growth over the past 20 to 30 years but it hasn’t risen by as much for younger adults,” he said.

The 1980s recession, which was marked by high unemployment and emigration, was followed by strong economic growth in the 90s and unless similar growth occurs there is likely to be “some degree of stagnation”, Mr Roantree said: “Younger adults aren’t going to see their incomes grow quite as fast as maybe their parents might have.”

Other ESRI research has highlighted the need to remove the potential cliff edge linked to the PUP, which unlike the job seekers payment, does not allow recipients to work any hours.

Mr Roantree said the way PUP is currently structured will not encourage people to take up reduced hours in the event their employer partially reopens or opens on a phased basis and this will need to be looked at.

Fellow ESRI researcher Elish Kelly said it is too early to say whether the pandemic will lead to more young people becoming long-term unemployed or out of work for more than 12 months.

While we are 16 months into the pandemic and are now beginning to ease out of it, the next six-12 months will be key, she said: “There needs to be continual monitoring of the situation as the economy continues to open up to determine the impact on younger people”.

General long-term unemployment rates haven’t increased over the pandemic, she said, adding it was too early to quantify Covid impacts on long-term unemployment rates for young people.

The most recent ESRI economic commentary expects unemployment rates to continue falling as the country reopens.

If the country continues to ease out of Covid restrictions, the picture may become clearer by the year-end, she said: “By the end of the year we will hopefully have a better idea of the impact of Covid-19 on young people”

The Department of Social Protection, Ms Kelly added, has started to engage with 10,000 PUP claimants on a weekly basis, prioritising full-time workers receiving the payment the longest, and also resumed job activation services, which should help to prevent more people becoming long-term unemployed.

The Government she said will have to ensure that training and education initiatives match the skills required by employers: “Any education and training supports to assist people to get back into the labour market must relate to the needs of the market. They must meet the needs of employers and growth areas where there are job openings and opportunities into the future”.

Ms Kelly also pointed out that the pandemic had a mixed effect on the economy, with the pharmaceutical and IT sectors thriving but retail and hospitality among those hardest hit by Covid over the past year and that the economic outlook was not as negative as it was in the 2007 recession.

While new Covid variants continue to create some uncertainty, the vaccination programme provided a certain amount of confidence that the country can move beyond Covid, she said.

Extra supports needed

Extra supports, more investment and a taskforce on youth unemployment will be needed to prevent a jobless crisis unfolding among the under 25s, the National Youth Council of Ireland has said.

Commenting on the latest data, showing significantly higher levels of unemployment among young people, head of research and policy at the youth council, Marie-Claire McAleer said this trend was evident prior to the pandemic.

There are an estimated 75,000 young people not in education, training, or employment and Ms McAleer said young people who were unemployed prior to March 2020, many of whom are now long-term unemployed, should not be forgotten.

Significant investment and a Taskforce on Youth Unemployment, she said, are needed to offer a tailored suite of education and training options and supports and prevent young people becoming long-term unemployed.

“We know from the evidence that the longer a young person is unemployed the harder it is for them to get back into employment. It also has a negative impact on their physical and mental wellbeing and on their career and employment prospects in later life,” Ms McAleer said.

“We must adequately resource youth work services and the formal education system to provide for all young people, especially the most vulnerable in society. Government have talked about a ‘New Deal for Young People’. We need to see evidence of that in the coming weeks and months,” she said.

While welcoming a new five-year action plan for apprenticeships, which could target underrepresented groups such as young women, people with disabilities, Travellers and other minority ethnic groups, the youth council said more education and training places will be needed to avoid young people falling off a cliff when the PUP ceases.

“We remain concerned that there aren’t enough education, training, and work experience places available to young people. If the Government begins to phase out the PUP, then we need to provide young people with alternatives and avoid a cliff edge and income shock for young people who lost their jobs because of the pandemic,” Ms McAleer said.

The pandemic, she said, had a negative impact on the mental health and wellbeing of young people and had created feelings of uncertainty around access to education and concerns for the future.

Unlike the last recession, which saw hoards of young people emigrate in search of work opportunities, there is no emigration valve at present.

“This time around youth emigration, in the short to medium term, is unlikely to provide an escape route for those unable to secure employment or trapped in precarious employment situations,” McAleer said.

Stephanie Regan, a psychotherapist involved in a Psychotherapy Off the Couch podcast series that touches on aspects of the pandemic, said Covid was taking its toll on many young people who found themselves out of work and facing an uncertain future.

“I have noticed an increase and intensity in the number of young people and their parents making contact for advice both during the pandemic and now as we head out of lockdown,” she said.

Where young people previously spoke of loneliness and isolation, a lack of job opportunities and the future were now featuring more strongly.

“Problems and issues can run deep. Often, there is no let up, and when issues such as a lack of job opportunities or money in the pocket comes up, it can compound the issues for an already stressed young adult. These mental strains can manifest themselves in depression, an eating disorder, anxiety or other,” Ms Regan said.

More Apprentices

More apprenticeships are needed for young people living in rural counties such as Donegal and Kerry, which have the lowest number of apprenticeships in the country.

That’s according to recent figures furnished to Independent TD Thomas Pringle in response to a parliamentary question, which reveal significant variation in the number of apprenticeships offered by education and training boards (ETBs).

The majority of 20,221 apprenticeships are currently taken up by those aged under 25, although more than 5,000 are filled by over 25s.

While the range of apprentices available has widened, 62% relate to electrical, plumbing, motor mechanics, and cabinetmaking trades.

At the end of April, unsurprisingly the two main urban centres of Dublin (5,610) and Cork (2,433) had the highest number of apprenticeships.

At the other end of the scale, Donegal had the lowest number at 307 apprenticeships, accounting for just 1.5% of all places.

Just over 500 apprenticeships were available in other rural counties such as Kerry (520), while similarly low levels of apprenticeships were available in joint ETBs such as Laois/ Offaly (518) and Westmeath/ Longford (514).

Mr Pringle said the range of apprenticeships on offer was very limited and more will be needed as the country emerges from the Covid pandemic.

“The number and range of apprenticeships available needs to be broadened out at a local level”, he said, adding that some work is also needed to show employers the value of apprenticeships.

There was anecdotal evidence, he said, that some employers do not see the value in training someone who may leave to work for someone else or become a potential competitor.

“Some employers might see an apprenticeship as a cost rather than a benefit to them. Some work has to be done on that. We need to look at what would make employers more willing to offer apprenticeships,” the Donegal TD said.

While the emigration option is not available at present, Mr Pringle believes there is an opportunity to entice young people to stay at home if more apprenticeships and other training initiatives are made available.

“It has halted at the moment but I’d say it is only delayed and as things open up people will go unless we do something to make it attractive for people to stay,” he said.

“Having more and a wider range of apprenticeships would ensure that young people could stay and make a life for themselves in Donegal,” he said.

“Rather than just throwing money at this, the Government needs to support a mindset change,” the Independent TD said.

In April the government launched a five-year Apprenticeship Action Plan that hopes to deliver 10,000 new apprentice registrations per year by 2025.

Leona Buckley from Clonroche, Co Wexford: ‘I am starting college in September and somehow need to fund a laptop and accommodation.’ Picture: Patrick Browne

Many employers use young people for ‘free work’

Leaving Certificate student Leona Buckley says being out of work for 16 months has caused her great stress and anxiety as she prepares to take off for college in

September.

The 18-year-old from rural Wexford relied on her waitressing job to cover her driving and transport costs, while also trying to save for accommodation when she goes to college.

“I already suffer from anxiety, which makes the simplest of tasks very hard for me.

“In relation to jobs, it’s making me very very anxious about how I am going to pay for my driving lessons, car insurance and tax, not to mention that I am starting college in September and somehow need to fund a laptop and accommodation plus living expenses,” she says.

“If I had a secure job and some sort of money coming in, my anxiety wouldn’t be as triggered.”

While she has recently found employment, the job hunt was not an easy one for Leona, particularly as she has to rely on her parents to bring her to work.

“In my search for a job the last few months, I’ve only been met with very unorganised and unresponsive

employers, who only meet me with uncertainty, not honesty.

“I believe the Government should fund more jobs for young people and have more rights for them, as many employers use young people for a day or two for working on a ‘trial’, but never respond after that as it’s simply free work to them.

“I’ve had it happen to me and another person I know at the same place,” Leona said.

“There is not much employment rurally and, if you don’t drive, you are really at a loss at getting a job.

“It has been difficult enough to secure driving lessons at the moment, as well, due to the enormous backlog.

“Transport in rural areas is simply just not reliable or good enough to bring me into work on time, so I rely heavily on getting a lift into work with my parents.”

Emigration is not an option Leona is considering at the moment, largely due to the career she would like to have in the future.

“I’m going to college to study geography and Irish to become a teacher.

“Obviously, wanting to be an Irish teacher, my options are limited to staying here in Ireland.”

Caitríona Meehan , at Carrignavar, Co Cork. Working as a performance analyst intern, hot-desking and collaborating, was a fulfilling start to her career — then Covid hit. Picture: Larry Cummins

‘Not much attraction for young people to stay here’

Caitríona Meehan was nearly finished college when Covid first reached Ireland.

She was halfway through a work placement in March 2020 at her dream job.

A performance analyst intern at Sport Institute Ireland, Caitríona, 24, had been working towards the placement since her second year of college at Galway Mayo Institute of Technology.

“I worked so much to get it, and when I got offered a role as a performance analyst intern, I cried, basically, because I was so happy,” she said.

Working with athletes from all over the country ahead of the Olympics, Caitríona said the experience with her colleagues, hot-desking and collaborating, was the most fulfilling start to her sports analysis career.

“Every day was versatile, you felt like you had a real purpose,” she said.

“There was just so much value in the work. It really felt like it was what I was good at.”

Moving home to Carrignavar, Co Cork, after the placement was cancelled and her course was moved online in March was difficult for Caitríona, who now found herself isolated from her college friends.

Missing out on her college graduation, Caitríona struggled to find work for her qualification due to Covid disruption, and trained as a personal trainer as the next best thing.

Employed since June 2020 when gyms reopened, she said that she was glad of the work after her placement was cancelled, as her mental health had started to decline during the lockdown.

Now working in Blarney in Cork since April at a different gym, she said her experience of the new position is positive as the role is varied and involves working with children.

She likes the ethos and culture of the gym as well.

“I was really happy to get that, because you are delving into a different side of personal training,” she said.

“It was a really good place to work myself, mentally, because you are trying to work through for a more positive mindset.”

However, Caitríona is keen to pursue future positions related to her qualifications, especially as she nears the completion of her Masters in sports performance analysis at IT Carlow.

As the sector is small in Ireland, she is not confident of securing a new job, and is considering positions abroad.

She had hoped the Olympics cycle would produce some opportunities, but the disruption of the pandemic has also hit hiring within the industry, and fewer positions are opening up.

Caitríona also said the practise in Ireland of entry-level sports analysts working on a volunteer basis for local sports teams in order to make contacts and experience is a barrier.

“You kind of have to do almost your six months, your one year, two years of that before you can even actually start pricing your services,” she said.

“And they’re not the cheapest because there is a lot more time that goes into this kind of work than people expect.

“You are kind of always looking overseas to see, you are always trying to evaluate the worth of staying and struggling to get on the ladder here or just kind of taking the plunge and grabbing any job that is going and is much easier to get into abroad.”

Comparing opportunities available abroad to options in Dublin, where most sport positions tend to be based, poses quality-of-life questions for Caitríona.

“You are kind of always looking abroad to see if there are better options, not even just the job, you are looking at life experiences and quality of life,” she said.

Caitríona said she knows of 10 to 12 people who have moved abroad in the last two months to pursue new opportunities in Germany, Italy, the UK, and the United Arab Emirates.

“In the past two months I probably know maybe 10 or 12 people that have moved out of the country, even if it is not to work in their field, it is just to get out and work because the quality of life in the likes of Italy is probably much better than a year living at home here,” she said.

“I don’t think there is much attraction for young people wanting to stay in Ireland.”

While crediting the Government and the education system for training graduates for professional services and pharmaceutical positions, she does not think there is the same support for graduates in different sectors.

“If you are kind of in a sector where there is not a lot of jobs coming up, and you kind of have to graft all the time for it, and you kind of take every hit as it comes, you would be kind of getting angsty that there is nothing being done to help you, I suppose,” she said.

The housing crisis, which results from housing policy failure of successive governments, is robbing a generation of their adulthood, and even their future. Picture: Dan Linehan

Philosophy must change to treat rental housing as home

The social contract in Ireland for housing is broken.

A generation is stuck in unaffordable and insecure rental housing or living at home as adults with their parents.

Access to a home of their own or to council housing, which was available to previous generations, has been removed from those in their 20s, 30s, and also many in their 40s.

The scale of housing need among ‘Generation Rent’ and ‘Generation Stuck at Home’ is staggering.

A fifth of households — 750,000 people, many with young families, workers, singles, migrants, and carers — are stuck in a private rental sector that is too often insecure, of poor standard, and unaffordable.

A teacher or a nurse on a starting salary in Dublin would have to spend almost their entire take-home income (83% of it) to rent an average priced home.

A third of children going to primary school now live in the rental sector. That is 168,000 children, most living in insecure housing.

But there is also ‘Generation Stuck at Home’ — 350,000 young adults aged 18-29 living with their parents.

Unable to afford the cost of renting their own home, they are stuck in the parental home, with resultant impacts on family and personal relationships, mental health, sense of independence, and self-esteem. Many are considering emigrating.

The recent CSO Life at Home 2021 report shows this, with 82% of adults (over 18) living at home with their parents doing so because of financial reasons. Almost all (88%) living with a parent said they would prefer to move out.

Some 52% feel their parents will not treat them like an adult until they move out.

The housing crisis, which results from housing policy failure of successive governments, is robbing a generation of their adulthood, and even their future.

Generation Rent is the new housing precariat; living with precarious housing and precarious work contracts.

It is heartbreaking that young couples feel forced into postponing or even forgoing having children because of the insecurity in the private rental sector.

There is also a social time bomb ticking of renters in their 50s and 60s, hitting retirement and facing the prospect of being unable to afford the rent.

Will they be forced to retire into homelessness?

There are other issues such as the lack of accessible housing for disabled people in the private rental sector, and discrimination against lone parents, Travellers, and migrants.

But fundamentally the rent in Ireland is just way too high and has to be reduced, not just stabilised.

The Government’s forthcoming Housing for All Plan must address these issues of Generation Rent and Generation Stuck at Home.

Unfortunately, the Government has already postponed the plan.

It is a poor start when Housing for All has missed its first delivery target — its own launch date.

This is worrying and once more shows a lack of a sense of urgency on the Government’s part to address the growing societal catastrophe of the housing crisis.

The Housing For All Plan requires a human rights-based approach to housing and for €4bn in capital funding to be allocated each year to deliver 20,000 public homes.

These are the vital starting points for providing affordable and secure homes for Generation Rent.

In order to make a shift for renters, the overarching philosophy of housing policy must be changed to treat private rental housing as a home, a human right of tenants, not as an investment asset.

Many renters are not in a position to buy a home and they are likely to be lifetime renters.

The CSO survey showed that 72% of renters in a house share, who are in full-time employment, feel they will never be in a position to own their own place.

They need secure, affordable rental homes. But the private rental sector does not provide a home in Ireland. It is insecure.

In the last 10 months alone 1,100 eviction notices were served to tenants by landlords, many selling up their property.

Tenants can’t paint their walls, hang a picture, have a pet, and often have to leave their home before they can embed themselves in the community, so vital for children and families.

A survey of renters by Threshold showed that only 15% rent by choice — 44% want to own their own home and 32% want to live in social housing.

There is no doubt there would be fewer people desperate to buy a home if affordable, secure, and decent standard rental homes were available.

This would ease house prices. It shows how the housing system is interconnected.

Immediate legislative measures should be introduced to make private renting a home, and make rents more affordable — reducing rents, not just linking them to inflation.

These include removing the ability of landlords to evict a tenant on sale of the property, enacting lifetime leases, tenancy measures to allow for tenants to improve their home, setting rent affordability mechanisms, and linking rents to income.

Rents for new-build properties and refurbished units should be capped also.

This is particularly important to reduce the speculative development of investor landlord build-to-rent units which are proliferating in Dublin, Cork, and Galway at an alarming rate.

The right to housing is required to be inserted into the Constitution as a balance to private property rights which will be cited by landlords and government as a barrier to these measures.