Michael Clifford podcast: Parents describe quest for answers after son's suicide

File image.

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 11:25

After their son Niall took his own life Longford couple, John and Johanna O’Hara, went looking for answers as to what had driven him to despair.

They were to discover that Niall, a student in Maynooth University, had been arrested on a minor public order incident the night before he died. They also found out that there had been an earlier incident some weeks previously.

Niall had never been “a moment’s trouble” so they are convinced that his death was directly attributable to what happened on those nights.

In his latest podcast the family tell Michael Clifford their experience in trying to piece together what afflicted their son has left them deeply disillusioned with areas of the Gardai response and are hopeful their story will bring about some change.

michael cliffordpodcast
  • 12
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 47
  • 37

