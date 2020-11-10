Cold case: Key to solving Gus Hornibrook killing lies in the community, says retired inspector

The key to solving one of Cork's most infamous cold case murders lies in the community and the time has come for someone to speak up and share what they know.

That is according to one of Ireland's leading investigators, retired garda detective inspector Pat Marry, as the 13th year passes without knowing who killed Gurranabraher resident Gussie Hornibrook in brutal circumstances in his home in November 2007.

Mr Marry, the lead detective in bringing Garda Adrian Donohoe's murderer Aaron Brady to justice, as well as investigating the murder of Rachel O'Reilly by her husband Joe in 2004, said piecing together information gathered from people willing to speak up is what leads to justice.

Cases involving missing persons, unidentified remains and unsolved major crimes like murder are solvable and should never be forgotten, he said.

Members of the Garda forensic team at the house of Christy 'Gussy' Hornibrook,who lived alone at Temple Acre Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

The savagery inflicted upon pensioner Gus Hornibrook in 2007 is unfathomable to even the most hardened minds.

The 73-year-old was found dead in his home on Templeacre Avenue in Gurranabraher in Cork after midday on November 6, 2007, by his brother Robert. It is believed he had been killed some hours earlier, late on November 5.

Nobody has ever been questioned or charged in relation to the murder.

A motive for the senseless crime remains a mystery. Mr Hornibrook had no known enemies, lived a quiet life, and was not a wealthy man.

There was no sign of a forced entry at the home, no sign of robbery and sums of cash were found in the house after the killing.

CCTV footage of Gus Hornibrook in Singleton's shop on Gurranabraher Road the night before he was found murdered in his home.

An inquest into Mr Hornibrook’s death heard his hands had been bound to his sides by two neck-ties, and then wrapped around his flexed knees.

He had cuts to both sides of his face, blood on his hands, several rib and neck fractures.

A Profumo tie was found at the scene, which detectives believe is linked to the culprit.

Very few of the ties had been sold in Cork.

The tie is navy and blue, understood not to belong to Mr Hornibrook, and gardaí believe it holds significant evidential value.

One man may have vital information which could alter the progress of the investigation, detectives believe.

He rang Gurranabraher Garda Station on November 7, 2017, at 9.55am and spoke to Detective Garda Derek Mulcahy for five-and-a-half minutes.

He said he could make further contact later that day, but failed to do so.

Despite numerous appeals by gardaí and Mr Hornibrook’s family, the man has never revealed himself or any further information.

The remains of the late Gus Hornibrook are shouldered after funeral Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Gurranabraher, Cork, in 2007. Picture: Dan Linehan

Local TD Thomas Gould said any new information, however small or insignificant it may seem, could help.

"Gussie Hornibrook deserves justice. This is a wonderful community, with good people. To close this case would help bring light to one of its darkest days in November 2007."