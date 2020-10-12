Joyce Fegan: The great outdoors will keep us well during pandemic

BEING outside is safer. From virologists to immunologists and GPs to mental health professionals, the key to good health this winter, with Covid-19, is to get outdoors as much as possible.

As evidenced by statistics provided to the Irish Examiner from Irish Water Safety, the RNLI, and Mountain Rescue Ireland, people flocked to the outdoors during and after lockdown, and now medical experts advise we keep this behaviour up.

“Normally in wintertime we are inside more and huddled together,” says Brian McSharry, a molecular virologist at UCC. “They’re the main drivers of seasonality of viruses.”

Hence, he advises spending time out of doors this winter, especially when socialising.

“Being outside is safer, it’s definitely safer for us to be outdoors, but as much as possible keep your distance and wear a mask if you’re going to be with each other for a long time.

“The reason is because air is circulating — that’s the major thing — but if someone comes up and sneezes in your face outdoors there is still chance you could contract Covid-19. But the real point is that outdoors is significantly safer,” states Mr McSharry.

He adds that a cough is much more likely to spread in an indoors environment and also land and remain on surfaces for up to 72 hours.

Aside from the benefit of fresh air circulation that being outdoors provides, there is another major reason to get outdoors.

Annie Curtis is an immunologist at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. She studies how the body clock, by exposing ourselves to lots of natural daylight, can be harnessed to control inflammatory diseases and protect our immunity.

“We study effect of body clock on our immune system,” says Dr Curtis.

“When you disrupt the clock — too much light at night and not enough natural daylight, and we do that in the lab — we see chronic inflammation. It’s the reason we have so much cancer, diabetes, so many neurological diseases and obesity. It’s our immune system thinking there’s an infection when there’s not.”

She advises that people increase the amount of natural daylight they receive and decrease artificial light, in order to support their immune systems.

“We need that really high intensity light to reset body clock, to keep it ticking correctly — it’s that part in the brain controls many of our hormones, controls concentration, mood, controls all our systems — our digestive system, sleep-wake system — and energy levels and it keeps everything balanced. ”

She says that even an hour a day in natural light, without sunglasses, would “make a huge difference” to our health.

Spending time outdoors allows a receptor in our eye to receive daylight, which then signals to our master clock in our brain. A well-regulated body clock is what protects our immunity.

“When your immune is working properly it helps your body deal and resolve the challenges of an infection and resolve it appropriately,” says Dr Curtis.

As well as spending time outdoors, reducing screen time at night will help greatly too, when it comes to protecting our immunity.

Getting outside is also evidenced to protect and boost our mental health. And statistics have shown that people have been flocking to our seas, lakes, rivers, mountains and forests since the pandemic hit.

Irish Water Safety has recorded 500 rescues so far this year, compared with just 260 in 2019. Advice was given by lifeguards 107,834 times so far this year, compared with a total of 88,979 times for the whole of 2019.

The RNLI said that coastal areas such as Courtown, Fenit, Tramore, Dún Laoghaire, and Galway all saw a significant increase in their callouts from last year.

The Mountain Rescue team for Dublin, Wicklow, and the Glen of Imaal recorded its “busiest August in recent memory”, and footfall in some Coillte forests has doubled.

Sports outlet Decathlon told the Irish Examiner that they have had 300,000 customers through their doors since they opened in June.

Environmental psychologist at the University of Limerick,Tadhg MacIntyre, studies the effects of green (mountain or forest) and blue (water-based) exercise of people’s well-being.

He says there is a reason people flocked to the great outdoors and explains several reasons why it makes us feel good.

“During lockdown, people were denied access to gyms and organised sport,” says Dr MacIntyre. “One primary driver of humans is autonomy or choice, so when denied that, what did we do? We autonomously went outside to green spaces and blue spaces. We still sought out physical activity, but where? Green spaces in our local area, and new spaces there too.

“It goes to show we are capable of finding really good ways to look after our emotions,” he says.

Evidence shows that being outdoors in nature gives humans space to reflect on their own emotional state. It also increases resilience, downregulates anxiety, and leaves us feeling better for longer compared with gym-based exercise.

“Nature provides a degree of challenge. If you overcome the challenge nature gives you, then resilience is one of the outcomes. And it doesn’t just allow people to cope in the moment, it helps people pass the event and gives them a psychological reserve for a future challenge,” explains the psychologist.

“When you go to the gym you look at a screen and you get a 45-minute feel-good effect after, but if you go outdoors the feelgood effect can last three hours. Exercising outdoors also broadens your point of reference: It’s allocentric not egocentric. You get out of the sea and you talk to someone, it increases empathy, as opposed to having exercised looking at a screen with earphones in,” he adds.

Cold-water swimming has boomed both in Ireland and around the world since the pandemic hit. Mr MacIntyre says water is shown to calm us.

“What happens when we look at natural stimuli, like a breaking wave, is it allows the visual cortex of our brain to downregulate, your heart rate will drop,” he explains.

CEO of Mental Health Ireland, Martin Rogan, says that “loads of people have discovered the great outdoors” because of the pandemic.

He explains that there are “five ways to wellbeing” and connection and being active are two of them, with the former being the “most fundamental.”

The outdoors gives people the opportunity to experience both.

He said we are now at a stage in the pandemic where people “have to pace themselves”. Having climbed a “steep peak” at the beginning and then reaching a narrow plateau, people are finding it hard to cope longterm.

“With Covid we don’t have a timeline. Our ability to pace ourselves is affected. It’s like looking forward to the weekend and you think it’s Friday, and someone tells you it’s Wednesday. Can you go again for another few days?” he says.

This is where green and blue exercise come into play as coping mechanisms.

“If we can get outdoors, and have a routine to get outdoors early in the day to get that intensity of daylight in the morning time it has an enlivening effect,” says Mr Rogan.

“When you’re stressed, your personal space gets three times larger. Outdoors helps to dissipate that,” he adds.

When going for a walk outdoors we often meet other people and this community aspect is “how we regulate” explains Mr Rogan.

“Face-to-face interaction in real time is essential. It’s absolutely critical for human beings,” he adds.

‘Be bold, be cold’ with a bracing swim every day

Lisa Regan, Swimmer at Salthill Lisa Regan enjoying her daily swim at Black Rock, Salthill, Galway.

Lisa Regan, who lives in Co Galway, wrote out a “winter-resilience” plan. “In September, I always plan my end-of-year escape,” Ms Regan says. “Christmas is not for me — I just simply don’t buy into it — so take off to the Southern Hemisphere, in search of time out, adventure, experience, and, of course, long, glorious, sunny days. So now, for me, this is a time I need to plan for a winter with a difference, one where I can be still; be calm and content right here in Galway.

“The longer, darker days always trigger me,” Ms Regan says. “I love spring and summer. I love the outdoors and I love light, both in my days, in my home, and in my life. I know the darker days are coming, so I have been setting in place a strategy for how I will survive this winter. I live by the motto ‘Be bold, be cold’, so embracing the outdoors this winter will be like second nature to me. This year will be my third year swimming in Salthill right through the winter. Each morning, I decide to start on my own terms and in my own way. Running your morning allows you to then run your entire day.

“Since March, I have been rising early, between 6am and 6.30am, and for 20 minutes I listen to Deepak Chopra talk me through a guided meditation,” Ms Regan says.

This 20 minutes is my switch into myself; it regulates my breathing and it starts the day with ease and grace. I have also brought in a small stretch routine, post-sleep. As I will be 35 this year, I really feel that being as supple as I can will stand to me long-term.”

“Movement, for me, is key. I love being active and training has been such an integral part of my life for the last eight years that I have grown to love movement,” she says. “Training with weights, walking, cycling, running, swimming, yoga: I move every day and try to get in between 17k to 20k steps. Fresh air and walking are the answers to a lot of my mental woes. You can change your entire perspective and mood with just 30 minutes outside.

“Being rushed, or rushing, is a state I detest in myself,” Ms Regan says.

“That frantic feeling that takes you over from head to toe and, really, who are you rushing for? Last year, I read a very simple line by Dolly Alderton, who is one of my favourite writers, and she said, ‘I’m in no rush’. Since then, I am in no rush, either. I remind myself daily of this and move at a rate and pace that I can control. This reminder has really helped me to be very present with people in my life; something that we all need to be better at. I listen not to respond, but to be part of the conversation, with rush removed. Life becomes easier and more fulfilling.

“Three years ago, I got rid of the TV from my house,” Ms Regan says.

“People think this is crazy, but the TV really just eats into so much time; time sitting. With no TV, you use your sitting room differently; it’s more a social space, a great place to read or to just look out the window, which I do often — people-watching and daydreaming. We are so consumed by noise in our lives, through all the mediums and through people, that, often, we never just sit still and be silent.”

Garden yoga proves a winner

Outdoor yoga with Kitty Sheehan, in Lisgoold, Co Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

From cold water swimming to mountain walking and cycling, the pandemic has brought many people outside.

Sports retailer Decathlon opened its first shop in Ireland in June and has had 300,000 customers through its doors so far. They have sold 40,000 backpacks in total and more than 500 bikes in the last two weeks of September. This summer, “wetsuits” was the most common search term on their website, which gets 12,000 visitors each day.

Dryrobe, an English company which sells large waterproof fleece-lined coats, popular with sea swimmers and surfers, has seen such a spike in demand, especially from Ireland, that they’ve already hit their Christmas sales forecast.

And Wild Atlantic Seaweed Baths, which operate in Cork, Kerry, Clare, and Galway, has seen business boom with “numbers increasing”.

Other ways people are getting outside is via outdoor yoga classes. Cork woman Kitty Sheehan started “garden yoga” sessions in June in Lisgoold, and will continue them in winter.

“The cold weather isn’t going to stop us and we are planning on taking our sessions to Inch Beach and doing some energising yoga before an invigorating dip in the sea,” says Kitty

See @yogawithkittysheehan on Instagram.

Walk through an ‘uncertain winter’

Kate Durrant, (left) Jackie Manley (centre) and Gráinne McSweeney walking in the grounds of Blarney Castle with Jasmin, Fleur and Hugo from Dogs for the Disabled. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Almost every morning for four years, Kate Durrant and her two friends have walked in the grounds of Blarney Castle beforestarting work. As we head into this “most uncertain of winters”, Kate is doubling down on her commitment to walk outside every morning.

“Gráinne, Jackie, and I have been walking most mornings for more than four years in the stunning grounds of Blarney Castle — a custom that started at a time when life had beenparticularly cruel to Jackie — and it has crept up on us to become probably the most important hour in our day,” says Kate. “It’s a time to get things off your chest, to talk things out, but also toappreciate the joy of the beauty around us and the gift of friendship.” They are joined by Hugo, Fleur, and Jasmine, dogs Kate fosters for Dogs for theDisabled. The three friends each grab a lead and head off down the same path every day. Leaves fall around them; starlings chatter noisily, and daffodils shyly peak their heads above ground as if asking if it’s time to come out yet.

“There’s something about walking in the winter that makes you feel particularly good,” says Kate. “Not only do you have the usualbenefits of walking, with all those happy hormones itreleases, but also the added ‘high five’ that you left your warm house to face the cold air. With leaves crunching under your feet, the smell of burning turf in the air, and Christmas so near you can nearly smell it, as we head into this most uncertain of winters with the fear of what lies ahead never far from the surface, that hour together reminds us that whatever the remainder of this eventful year will bring, one thing is for sure, once we’ve had our winter walk we can take on anything.

“However you feelstarting a walk, you always feel better by the time you’re hopping back into the car, stripping off the layers and putting the heater up to high as you blow into your frozen hands,” she adds.

Breaking down a crisis into bite-sized chunks makes it easier to cope

“We have been flexible in our plans and thoughts for the future for so long that now it is hard to find that additional push we know we still need for the months ahead,” explains clinical psychologist Oonagh Duffy about living with Covid-19 for the winter.

In her practice, the psychologist has worked with everyone from asylum seekers who’ve experienced torture to parents of children in intensive care.

“We prepared to manage Covid for a few months and it took considerable strength for us as individuals and societies to cope with lockdown. Now we have managed the threat and restrictions of Covid for six months and we are preparing for the next six months which will cover the winter period.

“We know we have a long way to go, yet for a lot of us we have run out of energy. Breaking down a crisis into bite size chunks often feels easier to manage. Get through the winter in chunks,” says the psychologist.

Before sharing some specific strategies to cope this winter, Ms Duffy first emphasises the importance of not “invalidating” how we are feeling.

“Although we may hear messages like ‘it’s not that bad, all we are being asked to do is stay in and watch Netflix, it’s not like our grandparents who were sent to war’, I would argue that it is hard. Don’t make it harder for yourself by listening to these invalidating messages and questioning your very genuine and entirely appropriate responses to threat and restrictions.

“It’s not war in how we typically understand it, but the threat and risk to ourselves and those we love is potentially everywhere and invisible,” says Ms Duffy.

One of the therapies she has found most helpful for responding to distress and strengthening resilience is Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). ACT is a therapy which encourages us to drop the struggle with our thoughts and emotions and to instead accept that these are often appropriate to our situations.

“Russ Harris, a very influential ACT therapist has developed a helpful acronym to help people cope with the coronavirus called FACE COVID,” says Ms Duffy.

Below she shares how she has applied the acronym to her own life, as an Irish psychologist with two daughters under 3, living in Scotland.

Therapist’s strategy on how to ‘Face Covid’

F — Focus on what is in your control:

I noticed at the start of this pandemic that I was overwhelmed by all the messages of threat that were everywhere. To mange this threat overload that was stopping me sleeping, that was leading me to over research Covid, I decided to come off social media platforms where this was discussed too much and limited my exposure to the news. I decided to walk every day to get fresh air and to explore new walking routes in my neighbourhood.

A — Acknowledge your thoughts and feelings:

I paid close attention to the days I was overwhelmed and tried to understand why (sleep deprivation, not enough time to myself, leaking sink, missing my family in Ireland etc). Acknowledging and understanding is much more helpful than struggling with or invalidating our own distress to ourselves. Drop the struggle with emotions this winter and lean into what you are feeling..

C — Come back into your body:

When I’m worried I notice my shoulders are usually bunched up and just taking a moment to stretch out the tension offers relief. Take time to stretch, move and notice your body this winter. This is really important when working for long periods at home — schedule brief movement breaks.

E — Engage in what you are doing:

Try to notice what you would ordinarily miss when consumed with your thoughts or caught in an emotional storm. Watch small children, they can sit and watch the rain with wonder. Noticing what is around us gives us a break from the storm of thoughts in our heads. Notice the glitter of the morning frost, crunchy leaves, the icy blast of the wind, the sight of our breath in warm puffs this winter.

C — Committed Action:

Consider what are the most effective ways of spending your time. What gives you a spark of joy — no matter how small. For me, the simple things of clean bedding, body lotion, turning on the side lamps, making a nice cup of tea, and putting down my phone to play with my daughters helped improve my day.

O — Opening up:

Recognise when your feeling sad, angry, scared and open up to these feelings. When you are feeling this way? It is important to ask yourself what small act of self care could make me feel better? How would you look after someone else that you love if they were feeling this way?

V — Values:

What is important to you in your life? Is it to be creative, to connect, to be caring, to be fun, to have adventures? Covid has meant that it is difficult to make plans and to fulfil our goals (getting married, travelling etc) but we can still do small acts that are in keeping with our values. For me, I noticed that when I started looking for ways of helping others during Covid (in keeping of my value of being compassionate) like finding parents in need of my baby paraphernalia, it reminded me that people around me are good people trying their very best, it gave me faith in society at a time when my faith in the future has been shaken.

I — Identify resources:

Identify who is around you for support in all aspects of life, for your health (physical and mental), for a chat, childcare, and for sources of information that are trustworthy. Take the courage to ask for help when you need it.

D — Disinfect and Distance:

Finally, disinfect and socially distance to try help the community effort in fighting Covid this winter.

Hand, cough etiquette key to safety

Cork GP Nuala O’Connor, the Irish College of General Practitioners’ (ICGP) clinical lead on Covid-19, says staying safe this winter is simple and inexpensive.

Not supplements, but hand hygiene and good cough etiquette will be the cornerstones of our health this winter, as the flu season meets with Covid-19.

Dr O’Connor is optimistic about our winter, considering the Southern Hemisphere has already been through winter and flu infections were down, because of hygiene and social distancing.

“The normal flu and croup virus all spread in the same way Covid does,” Dr O’Connor says. “Everything we say for Covid, do the same for the winter viruses.

“Keep your distance and wash your hands, as all surfaces can become contaminated,” Dr O’Connor says. “When you cough into your hand and touch your phone or pen, or a door handle, bugs can survive. If someone then touches that surface, their hands are contaminated and then, if they touch their eyes, hands, and mouth, the bug gets in through the mucus membranes of their eyes, nose, and mouth.” In terms of preventative measures, Dr O’Connor recommends the flu vaccine, which is available for free for the first time for all children between two and 12 years of age.

“Covid doesn’t spread as much among children, but it’s the opposite with the flu,” Dr O’Connor says. “There is a nasal-spray vaccine for children and it’s free for every child. By vaccinating our two- to 12-year-olds, we are helping our younger and older citizens.” The flu vaccine is also free for adults between 18 and 65 who have a chronic health condition and for pregnant women. Other preventative measures include a varied diet and not taking supplements unless blood tests have diagnosed a deficiency.

“Make sure you eat a healthy, varied diet,” Dr O’Connor says. “We all know there are different food groups: Proteins, fat, carbohydrates, and fruit and vegetables. We need a little bit of every type of each and if you mix different colours of fruit and vegetables — say, two colours of fruit and two colours of vegetables each day — you’ll end up getting all the vitamins and minerals you need.” Only two supplements are recommended: Folic acid for women of child-bearing age and vitamin D in winter.

“In general, in Ireland, we know from population studies, we have low vitamin D levels. Even if we expose our forearms to sunlight in the middle part of the day, even in winter, we can boost our vitamin D. When buying a vitamin D supplement, only buy from a pharmacist as they’re regulated,” says Dr O’Connor.

Two useful online sources are ebug.eu and undertheweather.ie (which shows how to manage viral infections).

Businesses adapt to thrive in the new normal

Covid-19 is transmitted more easily indoors, and since lockdown people have been shopping online and dining at home or outdoors. Here are some Irish businesses that have innovated in order to meet people’s needs to socialise safely this winter.

Burgers: Galway’s Handsome Burger, voted Ireland’s best burger in 2019, went from 22 to three staff as the pandemic hit back in February. But now, they’re expanding to Limerick and Mayo, thanks to the success of their DIY home burger boxes. The boxes have been shipped to every county in Ireland. As well as being able to eat at home, in Galway customers can sit outside after they greatly extended their covered outdoor seating area. See: handsomeburger.ie

The taxi and the artisan butcher: James Whelan Butchers, with its HQ in Clonmel, Tipperary and nine other stores nationwide, including Cork and Limerick, came up with a unique way to get its goods to people’s kitchen counters. A lot of their customers, for many reasons, could not come into their shops — so they went into partnership with local taxis and now offer a next-day delivery service if you live within 15km of any of their 10 stores, and free delivery on orders over €50. The successful partnership has supported other local businesses (taxi companies) and solved the problem of customers. See: jameswhelanbutchers.com

Famous pizza at home: Just named No. 21 Pizzeria in all of Europe, the Dough Bros is now available nationwide, not just in Galway. They have just been listed in the ‘50 Top Pizza Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the World’ which is like the pizza world’s Michelin Guide. Their new at-home DIY pizza kits are available for delivery anywhere. See: thedoughbros.ie

Staycation Suppers: Butler’s Pantry is now delivering hampers nationwide. Their fresh food hampers are available for delivery via courier anywhere in Ireland and include a Staycation Family Food Hamper. See: butlerspantry.ie

Drive-in Movies: Retro Drive-in Movies is an example of an events company flourishing in the current Covid-19 climate. They are based in Leopardstown, just off Dublin’s M50 and show classic movies are large LED screens every weekend.

Tickets are scanned through your car windscreen and the sound comes through your car stereo. They are doing Halloween screenings as well as a drive-in Santa experience. See: retrodrivein.ie