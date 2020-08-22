A Gun and its Story: The Assassination of Oswald Swanzy

By day 12 of the inquest into the murder of Cork Lord Mayor Tomás MacCurtain, the true extent and scale of the involvement of the local Royal Irish Constabulary and Detective Inspector Oswald Swanzy was evident.

It was clear that his shooting was sanctioned by the British government and the RIC and organised and facilitated on the ground in Cork.

Swanzy was stuck in the middle of it. He was stationed at King Street Barracks for the Cork North policing district and was there for more than four years. He lived at lodgings on Patrick’s Hill.

Called to give evidence at the inquest, Swanzy’s cross-examination was short and to the point. Looking from the lens of 2020, many of his answers seem monosyllabic – almost yes or no responses – short sentences almost repeating the questions of those asking the questions.

In summary, he stated that he only heard of the murder the following morning at 9am from one of his constables. He detailed that none of his men that night left his barracks.

To the jury, he noted that all the ammo at his barracks was accounted for. There were no entries in the record books. He noted that he had no men out on the streets in the early hours of 20 March. He, for all intents and purposes, knew nothing about the murder and about those responsible.

By the time the inquest was fully published in theCork Examiner it comprised 14 sessions from 23 March to 17 April 1920 and had stacked up over 70,000 words. The verdict, which was given on 17 April 1920, was the most startling ever pronounced by a coroner’s jury in the British Empire. Coroner James J McCabe read out the verdict was as follows:

“We find that the late Alderman Tomás MacCurtain, Lord Mayor of Cork, died from shock and haemorrhage, caused by bullet wounds, and that he was wilfully murdered under circumstances of the most callous brutality, and that the murder was organised and carried out by the Royal Irish Constabulary, officially directed by the British Government, and we return a verdict of wilful murder against David Lloyd George, Prime Minister of England; Lord French, Lord Lieutenant of Ireland; Ian Macpherson, late Chief Secretary of Ireland; Acting Inspector-General Smith, of the Royal Irish Constabulary; Divisional Inspector Clayton, of the Royal Irish Constabulary; District Inspector Swanzy, and some unknown members of the Royal Irish Constabulary.

"We strongly condemn the system at present in vogue of carrying out raids at unreasonable hours. We tender to Mrs MacCurtain and family our sincerest sympathy in their terrible bereavement; this sympathy we extend to the citizens of Cork in the loss they have sustained by the death of one so eminently capable of directing their civic administration”.

However, as the inquest was an informal one, no one was ever charged. Shortly after the inquest, Oswald Swanzy departed Cork under an assumed name and moved to some unknown destination.

RIC District Inspector Oswald Ross Swanzy

However, there was no doubt among the officers of the Cork No1 Brigade that RIC District Inspector Oswald Swanzy was the prime instigator in the murder of MacCurtain. They decided that Oswald Swanzy should be assassinated for his crime.

Seán Culhane (19) Intelligence Officer, Cork No.1 Brigade, was chosen as the would-be assassin, provided Swanzy could be located.

In his witness statement within the Bureau of Military History (WS746), Seán notes that he was a native of Glin, Co Limerick. In 1916, came to Cork to serve an apprenticeship in the drapery trade in the Munster Arcade on St Patrick’s Street. He joined the Volunteers in Cork City as the end of 1917 becoming a member of B Company (centre of the city), 1st Battalion, Cork No. 1 Brigade.

Between 1918 and early 1920, Seán went from being Company Intelligence Officer to Brigade Intelligence Officer. He built up a network of contacts in the brigade area in order to be aware of activities amongst the military. He reported back to his Brigade Officer-in-Charge Tomás MacCurtain and to the Vice Officer-in Charge Terence MacSwiney. Intelligence work was at its peak and Seán was also involved with others in the shooting of RIC Chief Commissioner Gerard Smyth on 17 July 1920 at Cork’s County Club on the South Mall.

There is much detail in Culhane’s witness statement and his quest to assassinate Detective Inspector Swanzy. Following Swanzy’s departure from Cork, Culhane heard that some baggage had left Swanzy’s house and had been brought to the city’s Glanmire Road railway station (now Kent Station).

He visited the station on the same evening and met a railway clerk named Seán Healy, who was a Lieutenant in 'A' Company of the 1st Battalion of Cork Brigade No 1. He told Seán Healy his business and he proceeded to the Parcels Office and after rummaging around for a short while Seán Healy found a hat-box and after examining the label on the box and, whether by chance or good fortune, he removed the top label and found another label underneath marked “Swanzy”, “Lisburn”.

Photo Tomas MacCurtain Funeral Volunteers. Tomas MacCurtain 100

This information was sent to IRA General Headquarters and it was later confirmed by Headquarters that Oswald Swanzy was in Lisburn.

Seán Culhane was then selected by his Brigade to go to Dublin and Belfast to make all necessary arrangements. He went to Dublin and after first calling to Brennan’s and Walsh's – well known Republican drapers – one of the staff brought him along to Vaughan's Hotel where he met Michael Collins. Seán informed Mick of his mission and told him that he was en route for Belfast. Mick told him to get in touch with Matt McCarthy, an IRA sympathiser and then a Constable in the RIC in Belfast.

On meeting Matt McCarthy, he thought the quest was inadvisable and after a full discussion of the proposal with Belfast Volunteer Joe McKelvey, it was agreed that the latter would provide reliable scouts to obtain all the information required for a decision by Collins Satisfied that Swanzy was still there Seán reported back to Dublin and sought further help as it was General Headquarters, which financed the job.

He met Michael Collins, and after a frank discussion, he remarked that the job was much too big for Seán. He said it was a job for experienced men and mentioned about picking selected men from Dublin. Seán made a strong protest to him and informed him that his orders were very emphatic and that it was solely a Cork Brigade job.

After thinking it over Michael Collins said that he would leave the decision to the Minister for Defence Cathal Brugha. The Minister questioned Seán very closely as to his proposed plan of action and was convinced by the plan. Seán then requested permission to attain four men from Cork to assist him in the operation, and this was agreed to. The men selected by the Brigade were Dick Murphy, "Stetto" Aherne, Corny McSweeney and Jack Cody. They arrived in Belfast sometime later where Seán met them on arrival.

After these men were sent for from Cork and prior to their arrival in Belfast Seán had more time to examine the project in greater detail. He was satisfied that it was only a two-man job and that any number over and above this might mean a bungling of the job and a bigger danger for all of them. He chose Dick Murphy, who was Captain of 'G' Company, 1st Battalion Cork No 1 Brigade, to accompany him on the operation. The other three were sent back to Cork. This was on a Friday and the following Sunday, 22 August 1920, was the date fixed for the assassination.

For 'READY FOR TARK' Funeral procession at Daunt's Square, Cork during Irish War of Independence period circa 1920 Ref. 403 old black and white. Tomás MacCurtain 100

Seán Leonard, a native of Tubbercurry and who worked in a Belfast garage, was asked to provide the car and he arrived at the appointed time. By arrangement, they stopped the car about 150 yards from the place selected for the shooting in Lisburn. It was also arranged that Belfast Brigade Officer-in-Command Joe McKelvey would meet them about a mile outside Lisburn on completion of the job and that he would guide Dick and Seán across the hills to Belfast.

Belfast Brigade members Tom Fox and Roger McCorley informed them that Swanzy had gone to Church and gave the approximate time the Service would finish. Dick and Seán remained on the opposite side of the street near the Church. They were not too long waiting until the congregation started coming out from the Church. When he was only a few yards away from them Seán said to Dick “That's him”. Seán fired the first shot hitting Swanzy in the head whilst Dick fired almost simultaneously into his body. The crowd of approximately one hundred persons coming from the Church were stunned at first and then threw sticks and objects after them. Seán and Dick fired a few shots in the air and made a fast run for their car, which fled off very quickly.

Seán and Dick met Joe MeKelvey, as arranged, about a mile outside Lisburn and dismounted, and accompanied by him they moved across the hills and reached Belfast after some hours. reached McKelvey's house and partook of food and change of clothes. In the meantime, they had made enquiries as to the time of the train service from Belfast to Dublin for that same evening, so they planned to arrive at the station a minute or so before the train was due to leave.

At this time there was great military activity around the city, but, however, they reached the railway station without mishap and got first-class tickets at the booking office and boarded the train. On the train passing through Lisburn they noticed a number of houses on fire. Unionist retaliation for the killing of Swanzy had begun. In the days that followed, nearly every Catholic-owned business in the town was burned to the ground and the parochial house was entirely destroyed. The Roman Catholic population fled for their lives.

Seán and Dick arrived in Dublin without any problem and proceeded to Vaughan's Hotel where they met Michael Collins. Collins made a phone call to confirm whether Swanzy was actually dead. Michael sent them back to Cork the following day and he kept their revolvers stating he would send them along in due course. The journey was made by train and when it reached Blarney, about five miles from Cork City, they detrained and walked into Cork.

On arrival at Blackpool suburbs there was a military hold-up in progress, Dick and Seán were held up and searched, but after insisting they were only out for a walk they were allowed to go through.

Tomás MacCurtain's gun, which was used to kill RIC District Inspector Oswald Swanzy in a revenge attack.

Sean’s witness statement also notes that incidentally, they never got back the guns from Michael Collins and one of the guns which Seán was especially keen on getting was one time the property of Tomás MacCurtain and in respect of which Jim Gray, the Brigade No. 1 Transport Officer, had obtained a permit from Swanzy. Jim Gray had posed as a loyalist to get this permit. In 2020, the gun now rests in County Cork’s Kilmurray Independence Museum.

The day following Seán’s return to Cork he resumed his apprenticeship job in the Munster Arcade and produced a certificate of illness from his doctor to cover the period of his absence. He resumed his intelligence duties with Cork Brigade No 1. At the very end of 1920 he joined the Brigade’s Flying Column, which was about forty strong in members. They were billeted in various houses around Gougane Barra and that area of West Cork.

‘I was not ordered to arrest the Lord Mayor, but I was ordered to detail police to indicate the house of the Lord Mayor to a military party’

Cork Lord Mayor Tomas MacCurtain was murdered in front of his wife and children in the early hours of March 20, 1920.

Journalists from the then Cork Examiner attended the inquest into his killing which lasted for 15 days and involved more than 90 witnesses. One of the key people to take the stand was RIC District Inspector Swanzy. The following is a transcript of his evidence reproduced from the Irish Examiner archives.

The jury took less than two hours to return a verdict of wilful murder. Back Row (l-r) Daniel Barrett, David Hennessy, Patrick O’Sullivan, Patrick McGrath, Peter O’Donovan, Thomas F. O’Shaughnessy. Sitting (l-r) Richard Barrett, Jerry O’Callaghan, William J. Barry (foreman), Michael J. Grace, Florence O’Donoghue, Melville McWilliams, Henry Lordon and (inset) Tadgh O’Sullivan.

At 10.30 o’clock, Friday April 9, 1920, in the Council Chamber, Coroner J. J. McCabe, Solr. resumed the inquiry into the murder of the Lord Mayor MacCurtain.

The jury were - Messrs. W. J. Barry (foreman), Michael J. Grace, Melville McWilliams, Jerh. O’Callaghan, Florence O’Donoghue, Daniel Barrett, Thomas O’Shaughnessy, D. Hennessy, Patrick McGrath, Peter O’Donovan, Tadg O’Sullivan, Pádraig O’Sullivan, Richard Barrett, and Harry Loreton.

The legal gentlemen present were - Mr. P. Lynch, K.C.; Mr. Jerh. Crowley, B.L. (instructed by Mr. Maurice O’Connor, solr.) for the next-of-kin; Mr. J. Travers Wolfe, solr., with District Inspector Cruise, Abbeyleix, appeared for the authorities.

Witness - District Inspector Swanzy, RIC King Stree Barracks District

Inspector Swanzy, examined by Mr. Wolfe, said he was stationed at King Street for Cork North and was there four years and three months. He lives at lodgings at Patrick’s Hill.

Mr. Wolfe - Are there records kept of the quantity of ammunition delivered to every police barracks?

Yes.

Mr. Wolfe - Have you since the murder of the late Lord Mayor checked the ammunition in the various barracks of Cork North with those records?

I have.

Mr. Wolfe - Have you found them in every instance correct?

I have.

Mr. Wolfe - Now, on the 19th March were you the only D.I. in charge in Cork?

Mr. Moloney was acting County Inspector, and I was the only District Inspector, but I think Major Yeates had come in for the Assizes.

Mr. Wolfe - We will have Major Yeates here. The attempted murder of District Inspector McDonagh had taken place on the 10th March?

Yes, and County Inspector Clayton had been appointed Divisional Commissioner a few days previously.

Mr. Wolfe - As a result of these events, was the 19th March a date on which you had largely increased duties apart altogether from any happenings in connection with the Lord Mayor’s murder?

Yes.

Continuing, he said he heard of Constable Murtagh’s murder between 11pm and 12pm. He was then at his residence in Patrick’s Hill, and Head-Constables Cahill and Clarke and Sergeant Beatty informed him of the murder and remained with him until 12.20. He was in bed when they came to tell him, and after they left, he went back to bed.

Mr. Wolfe - When and where was it that you first heard of the murder of the late Lord Mayor?

At 9 o’clock on the morning of the 20th in my own house.

Mr. Wolfe - From whom and how communicated?

From Head-Constable Cahill verbally.

After the luncheon interval, the foreman announced that the bulk of the jury would like to have the man who could give evidence about the telephone message produced as a witness.

Mr. Wolfe said he would produce that witness on the following day.

District Inspector Swanzy, then continued his evidence and stated he received the report (produced) from Sergeant Normile and witness subsequently made a written report (produced) to the acting Co. Inspector.

Witness had since made investigations concerning the circumstances attending the murder of the late Lord Mayor of Cork. In those inquiries he had received no assistance whatever from the relatives or next-of-kin of the late Lord Mayor of Cork.

To Mr. Lynch - He first became aware of the intended arrest of the Lord Mayor about mid-day on the 19th March. That information was not conveyed to him in writing.

Mr. Lynch - Who conveyed it to you?

The Co. Inspector. I was sent for to Union Quay Barracks and I saw the Co. Inspector there.

Mr. Lynch - Did you see any written or printed document or any document in the Union Quay Barracks in reference to that intended arrest?

Not in Union Quay Barracks.

Mr. Lynch - Who was the Co. Inspector you saw?

I saw Mr. Clayton and Mr. Moloney and I as simply told him the Lord Mayor was to be arrested.

Mr. Lynch - When did you see any document in reference to his intended arrest?

At five o’clock on the afternoon of the 19th March at King Street Barracks. That was directing his arrest.

Mr. Lynch - What has become of that document?

It was shown to me and taken away.

Mr. Lynch - What date did it bear?

I don’t know.

Mr. Lynch - Who took it away?

It was brought down to me by a military officer and taken away by him.

Mr. Lynch - How many policemen had you doing plainclothes duty on the 19th March?

I had a regular staff of one sergeant and four constables.

Mr. Lynch - Did Mr. Clayton and Mr. Moloney tell you that you should provide the police to accompany the military?

Yes.

In reply to further questions by Mr. Lynch, witness stated he was ordered to detail some policemen to point out the Lord Mayor to the military. The hour of arrest was arranged at five o’clock on the afternoon of the 19th March, when the military officer called.

The hour arranged was 2am on the 20th March. It was not part of witness’s duty to find out the whereabouts of the Lord Mayor between 5pm on the 19th March and 2am on the 20th March.

Witness made no inquiries at that time or since regarding the movements of the Lord Mayor on the 19th March, or where he was between the hours mentions. He had not the faintest idea where the Lord Mayor was on the night of the 19th March.

Mr. Lynch - You got the information about the murder of Constable Murtagh from Head-Constable Clarke, Head-Constable Cahill and Sergeant Beatty?

Yes.

Mr. Lynch - Did they all leave at the same time?

Yes.

Mr. Lynch - And that was the only visit you had on that night from Sergeant at your house?

Yes.

Mr. Lynch - There is no doubt the three of them left your room and house together?

That is so. They arrived about ten minutes to twelve. I am not sure about the hour, but I was awakened out of my sleep and I think that would be about the hour. They were in my room about half-an-hour.

Witness added that King Street was the headquarters station in his district. Witness looked at the barrack diary once a month. He did not see the barrack diary dealing with the 19th March.

Mr. Lynch - You never saw that?

No.

Mr. Lynch - Do you know that a number of men were out of the barracks on that night with their rifles?

Yes.

Mr. Lynch - You are aware of that?

Yes.

Mr. Lynch - Were you in Patrick Street when they discharged some of their firearms?

No.

Mr. Lynch - You were not there?

No.

Mr. Lynch - Where were they when you saw them on the street on that night?

I saw them at Union Quay Barracks.

Mr. Lynch - The men from your barrack?

The men from all the city.

Mr. Lynch - What hour was that?

Between 11 and 12 o’clock as far as I know.

Mr. Lynch - Did you see on the morning of the 11th March some of the results of what they had done the night before?

No.

Mr. Lynch - How many notices for malicious injuries in connection with what occurred on that night of the 10th March have been served on you?

None on me, but I think two have been served on Union Quay.

Mr. Lynch - Did you never see the windows in Patrick Street that were broken on that night?

No (laughter)

Mr. Lynch - And you never saw the traces of the furniture that they pulled out and burned on the Parade?

I did not. At that time I was doing duty for three officers and it was quite impossible for me to do all the duty I was supposed to do.

Mr. Lynch - Do you recognise that this barrack diary of the 10th March does not disclose the fact that men went out of your barrack on that night?

I have not seen the diary.

Mr. Lynch - Assuming that it does not disclose that fact, and that it is ratified by the Head-Constable in charge of the station, would that meet your approval?

The Head-Constable certifies those entries in the book to be accurate to the best of his knowledge and belief.

Mr. Lynch - Does it meet with your approval, if the barrack diary contains no entry of it, that a number of your men left barrack on that night with their rifles?

No.

Mr. Lynch - Did you check the ammunition on the 11th March?

No, but I checked it personally on the 27th March.

Mr. Lynch - When before the 27th March did you check it?

I cannot tell you. I have not checked it previously, for the simple reason that the ammunition is in charge in each barrack, exactly the same as the other property in each barrack. It can be checked at any time.

Mr. Lynch - Is there any record in any Cork barrack of ammunition having been used on the night of the 10th March?

No.

Mr. Lynch - Is there any record in any Cork barrack of ammunition having been taken out by the police on the night of the 10th March?

No.

Mr. Lynch - Have you any doubt there was ammunition used in the streets of Cork on the night of the 10th March?

I can only tell you what I know. On that night I ordered the men at Union Quay back to their stations and I heard some shots fired in the city.

Mr. Lynch - When you get an order to arrest anybody, how soon do you take steps to find where that person is?

I think each individual case must depend on the inquiries made into it. That is a matter on which you cannot generalise.

Mr. Lynch - Is there no police rule about it?

I don’t think so. If I was ordered to arrest anybody, I would go to his house or whereabouts. In this particular case, I was not ordered to arrest the Lord Mayor, but I was ordered to detail police to indicate the house of the Lord Mayor to a military party.

Mr. Lynch - When did you detail the men for that purpose?

I told the Head-Constable to detail two of the night men to carry out the military order.

Mr. Lynch - When did you get a written report from Sergeant Normile?

About 11am on the 20th March.

Mr. Lynch - Did you ask him for it?

No.

Mr. Lynch - Did you tell him to make one?

No.

Mr. Lynch - When did you send in your own report?

On the morning of the 20th March.

Mr. Lynch - Have you ascertained who admitted the two Head-Constables and the sergeant to your house on the 19th March?

No.

Mr. Lynch - You never asked that question in your house?

No, certainly not.

Mr. Lynch - Did you get up yourself on that night?

Yes. I put a dressing gown on and I got up.

Mr. Lynch - Who let out the three police?

I did.

Mr. Lynch - Did you see anybody else up in the house while they were there or when you were letting them out?

No.

Witness added that no other policemen visited him afterwards. He saw no policemen between 12.50 on that night, when the three policemen left his house, and the visit of the Head-Constable on the following morning.

Witness got home about ten o’clock, as far as he could trace it, on that night. He saw no police at his house from ten o’clock until the three policemen visited him, but he was given to understand some of them called up.

It was his sister told him that, but except that it was between ten o’clock and 11.50 on that night. She told him there was a report that one of his men had been shot. He asked her to find out if it was true and who it was, and the result was the visit of the Head-Constables and the sergeant.

Mr. Lynch - Did she tell you the Head-Constables and the sergeants were below?

I can’t tell you. I asked her to verify the information or otherwise. After she told me what she heard and before the Head-Constables and the sergeant came in, I fell asleep as I was very tired.

Mr. Lynch - Was it she ushered in the sergeant and the Head-Constables?

I think so.

Mr. Lynch - Did you tell me a moment ago you did not know who was up in the house when the sergeant and Head-Constables came to the house?

Yes.

Mr. Lynch - Did you also tell me you did not know who admitted them?

I don’t know to this minute who admitted them. I may say police are coming so continuously to my house that it would be an unusual thing for me to inquire who admitted them.

Mr. Lynch - Have you an orderly?

No.

Mr. Lynch - When did you hear of the murder of the Lord Mayor on the following morning?

At 9 o’clock, when Head-Constable told me.

Witness denied that police came regularly to his house every morning. Police might call to his house on some mornings, but it was not a regular thing.

The Foreman - Did you on the night of the 10th March return to King Street station with your men?

Not with my men. I sent the body of men whom I found at Union Quay back to their proper stations. I returned with some of my own men to King Street Station.

The Foreman - That is what I asked?

I did not return to King Street with all of them, but with some of them.

Witness said he would like to add, if the jury desired information, that he afterwards checked all the men in the various stations on the telephone from King Street.

Major Yeates stated that he is a District Inspector stationed at Union Quay; he came to Cork for Assize duty on the 19th March and took over temporary duty in Cork South on the 22nd March.

He made an examination of the ammunition in the various stations of the Cork South District on the 27th March; he examined the ammunition actually on stock with that shown in the records as being on hands, and he found the stock perfectly correct. There was no ammunition missing from these stations (laughter).

Cross-examined - He had no further information on the matter except what he got from the records.