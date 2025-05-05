Tánaiste warns of 'untold suffering' if Israel escalates war on Gaza

A further expansion of the Israeli war in Gaza would cause further “untold suffering” for the Palestinian people, Tánaiste Simon Harris has said.

On Monday, Israeli officials indicated that Israel’s cabinet has approved plans to capture all of the Gaza strip and hold it for an unspecified amount of time.

This would be a vast expansion of Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, with Israeli ministers having approved the plan in an early-morning vote.

The plan itself would push hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza, which would likely exacerbate an existing dire humanitarian crisis across the strip.

Since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas collapsed in mid-March, Israel has unleashed fierce strikes on the territory that have killed hundreds. It has captured swathes of territory and now controls roughly 50% of Gaza.

An Israeli blockade of Gaza is still ongoing since the end of the ceasefire, preventing humanitarian aid, food, fuel, and water entering Gaza.

The Israeli officials said the plan included the “capturing of the strip and the holding of territories”.

The plan would also seek to prevent Hamas from distributing humanitarian aid, which Israel says strengthens the group’s rule in Gaza.

It also accuses Hamas of keeping the aid for itself to bolsters its capabilities. The plan also included powerful strikes against Hamas targets, the officials said.

The Tánaiste and foreign affairs minister described the reported war plans as being “alarming”. Mr Harris said:

Such a move would result in further deaths, casualties, and untold suffering for the Palestinian population who already face a dire humanitarian situation.

“I strongly urge the Israeli authorities to exercise restraint.”

Mr Harris said what is happening to people in Gaza at present is “despicable and unconscionable”.

“This is a humanitarian catastrophe,” Mr Harris said

"We need to see an immediate cessation of hostilities, release of remaining hostages and the resumption of humanitarian aid at scale into Gaza."