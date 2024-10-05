Tributes paid as Fine Gael general election candidate dies suddenly

Tributes have been paid to a Roscommon county councillor due to run for Fine Gael in the general election, following his sudden death.

John Naughten, who was in his 50s, was a brother of former Fine Gael minister and now independent TD Denis Naughten.

A farmer, Mr Naughten was hoping to hold the seat being vacated by his brother.

He was selected last month to run in the Roscommon/Galway constituency and had been a councillor for over two decades.

He was the current chairman of the Northern and Western Regional Assembly and was a farmer.

Reacting to the news of Mr Naughten's death, Taoiseach, Simon Harris said that the "Fine Gael family is mourning."

In a statement he said: “We are utterly bereft at the death of our friend and colleague, John Naughten.

“John was a decent, gentle, personable and hard-working man. He had friends and close colleagues across the political spectrum. He was a caring father, brother, son and husband.

“John is much loved by all of us."

Mr Harris said he was in "close contact with Mr Naughten in recent months and weeks.

“John was a passionate farmer and a tireless advocate for the people of Roscommon. We have lost a talented politician, but much more tragically, a close and wonderful family have lost a loved husband and father," he added.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has described Mr Naughten's death as "utterly devastating for his family, his neighbours and his colleagues."

She said: "John was a diligent, astute and very hardworking public representative, who would have had a very positive impact in Dáil Éireann. He was a team player who understood his community and wanted only the very best for it.

“I am so sorry for his wife Breda, his daughters Emma, Leah and Orlaith, his mother Mary and his siblings, in particular his brother Denis, who is our much respected colleague in Dáil Éireann.

“May he rest in peace.”

Also commenting on his passing, the Association of Irish Local Government said: “All here in AILG are saddened this morning to hear the terrible news of the passing of our friend Cllr John Naughten.

"Our sincere sympathies to his wife Breda and family, his fellow councillor colleagues and staff of Roscommon County Council.”

The Mayo branch of Fine Gael also extended sympathies to his wife and children, as well as party and county council colleagues “at this incredibly difficult time”.