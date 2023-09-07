Minister 'can't rule out further use of tents' for Ukrainian refugees

The Government cannot rule out further use of tents for Ukrainian refugees arriving into Ireland, Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said.

Approximately 750 Ukrainian refugees are due to be housed in tented accommodation, with most of those set to be accommodated in Stradbally, Co. Laois — the site of Electric Picnic.

The site itself is set to be used for the next six weeks, with the Department of Integration now having signed a contract for its use. The organisers of the National Ploughing Championships were also contacted, but a spokesperson said that the site in Ratheniska, Co. Laois, was not suitable as it does not have campsite facilities.

Mr O’Gorman said that there was always going to be a “pinch point” after the summer, as student accommodation used to house refugees is handed back to colleges and universities.

“Over the summer, we've also seen an increase in the number of Ukrainians arriving here and we're seeing about, maybe, 500 a week arriving and needing accommodation,” Mr O’Gorman said.

“I suppose the confluence of that did put us under pressure in late August, early September.”

Asked when he expected to see refugees taken out of tented accommodation, Mr O’Gorman said that he could not rule out tents being used again in future.

“The Stradbally site will be used for six weeks and then we will cease using that. The people who will be living in Stradbally over the next weeks will be moved elsewhere,” Mr O’Gorman said.

I can't rule out further use of tented accommodation, but I think it's important to remember in the context of accommodating 70,000 people, we will at maximum be accommodating 750 in tents.

The Integration Minister added that contact had been made with the Ukrainian embassy to inform them that there is pressure on the State’s accommodation system at present.

“We are under pressure now and we are being as upfront with Ukrainians as possible in terms of the pressure and the difficulty in securing large amounts of additional accommodation.”

On the number of people arriving, Mr O’Gorman said that it was difficult to give projections, citing the large influx of Ukrainian refugees in the early stages of the year before it then levelled off until the start of the summer.

Use of tents a 'new low'

It comes as Doras CEO John Lannon described the use of tents as “very worrying” and a “new low”.

Mr Lannon said tented accommodation is not a safe or healthy environment, and it is “particularly worrying” that children are being put at risk by living in tents.

“We’re calling on the Government to ensure that everyone is provided with safer accommodation that meets their basic needs within days, not weeks,” he said.

Mr Lannon said the “huge efforts” made by the Department to find accommodation is appreciated, however added that more progress on medium to long-term accommodation is required.

“Rapid-build modular units and the refurbishment of available buildings are part of the solution, but that needs to be resourced by people with the right expertise to manage the procurement, planning and construction work involved,” he said.

While meeting short-term accommodation needs must be prioritised, he said it is also essential that Government addresses the longer-term reception, accommodation and integration needs as people continue to arrive seeking protection.

“Many of the people who have arrived from Ukraine and other war zones will make Ireland their long-term home,” he said.

Mr Lannon said the State has a very poor track record when it comes to solutions that are initially presented as temporary.

“Some international protection applicants are still living in tents in Knockalisheen in Co Clare despite assurances from the Minister in December of last year that this would not be continued. And Direct Provision, a system that the Minister and the Government have acknowledged is not fit for purpose, is still in existence 23 years after it came into being,” he said.

Mr Lannon said Doras has seen numerous examples of sub-standard accommodation for people from Ukraine, as well as international protection applicants, while there is also a lack of training for accommodation providers and their staff.

“But the use of tents is a new low and is something that should not become the norm for people seeking protection in Ireland,” he said.