Varadkar pays tribute to 'immense impact' of Richard Bruton as TD confirms he will not run in general election

Fine Gael TD and former Cabinet Minister Richard Bruton has confirmed that he will not contest the next general election.

Mr Bruton confirmed his intention to stand down at a Fine Gael Dublin Bay North constituency meeting on Tuesday.

“It has been a privilege to get the chance to represent you on the council, in the Dáil, and in cabinet. I will continue to work hard for you up to the end of this Dáil term,” Mr Bruton said.

“I would like to thank all those who have helped me in my work throughout my career, particularly my family, my friends, and Fine Gael members.

"That loyalty means so much to me.

"However, this is the right time, as new constituencies are forming, to give others the chance to take on the role.”

Paying tribute to Mr Bruton, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he had an “immense impact” on Irish politics over his career.

“Richard's intelligence, his incredible work ethic, and his ability to get things done, have made him an extremely effective representative in his many roles over the course of his career.

"He has achieved a huge amount and I wish him and his family all the very best for the future,” Mr Varadkar said.

Mr Bruton is among a series of Fine Gael TDs that have announced that they would not be contesting the next general election, including former agriculture minister Michael Creed, Brendan Griffin, John Paul Phelan, Joe McHugh, and David Stanton.

Mr Bruton, who recently turned 70, was first elected to the Dáil in the 1982 general election.

Mr Bruton first entered Cabinet in 1994 as the minister for enterprise and employment in the rainbow coalition of Fine Gael, Labour, and Democratic Left.

After Fine Gael returned to opposition in 1997, he continued on as a frontbench spokesperson.

Under Enda Kenny’s leadership of Fine Gael, Mr Bruton became the party’s deputy leader.

However, in 2010 he undertook a failed leadership challenge against Mr Kenny, having been backed by TDs like Mr Varadkar and Simon Coveney.

Leo Varadkar, Richard Bruton, and Enda Kenny in 2011.

Despite being removed as the party’s finance spokesperson, Mr Bruton returned to Cabinet in 2011 as enterprise minister, before serving as education minister and then environment minister.

He was not returned to the Cabinet after the 2020 election, but was elected as chairman of the Fine Gael parliamentary party.

Mr Varadkar said that Fine Gael was confident it could retain its seat in Dublin Bay North, saying that the process of candidate selection to replace Mr Bruton would begin.

“We will proceed to select a candidate or candidates in the coming months to give them maximum time and the best chance of success.”