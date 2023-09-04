Gilligan documentary makers called on 'to think about what they’re trying to achieve' 

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has called for the producers of a documentary about gangster John Gilligan to “think about what they’re trying to achieve” by broadcasting the series.

The documentary, Confessions of a Crime Boss, has received criticism in recent days from the family of murdered journalist Veronica Guerin, as well as politicians.

The programme, which is scheduled to be broadcast this evening on Virgin Media TV, contains an interview with Mr Gilligan.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ms McEntee said that Mr Gilligan had caused misery for so many people and that she would not watch the documentary.

“To be quite honest, this is a man that has created misery for so many people and so many communities and I know there's a lot of people and families and communities that are very upset by the fact that this documentary is on this evening.

“He’s [Gilligan] someone who has been convicted of very serious offences and I for one certainly won’t be watching it.”

Asked if she believed it was an error to broadcast the documentary, Ms McEntee called on the programmes’ producers to reflect on what it would achieve.

“I think the producers maybe need to think about what they're trying to achieve by showing this. This is a person who has been convicted of very serious drug trafficking crimes and who has inflicted untold misery on people.”

John Gilligan was today handed a fine and suspended prison sentence by a Costa Blanca judge after admitting to smuggling cannabis and powerful sleeping pills into Ireland and being the owner of a weapon found hidden in the back garden of his Costa Blanca home. Picture: Solarpix.com

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said earlier on Monday that while he was “interested” in how issues are covered by the documentary, he said that it was unhelpful for politicians to dictate what the media should cover.

“I don't think it's very helpful for politicians to be telling the media what the media should or shouldn't do,” Mr Harris said.

“We live in a democracy. We live in a country with a free media, and it's very important people exercise that right.”

Mr Harris added he hoped the documentary would not glorify Mr Gilligan, saying he is a “convicted criminal who has brought pain and misery to many people in our country”.

On Sunday, junior drugs minister Hildegarde Naughton told RTÉ that she had “grave concerns” about the documentary being broadcast, criticising the producers of the programme.

“I don’t think the producers have exercised particularly good judgement by giving John Gilligan the opportunity to speak about his actions on national television,” Ms Naughton said.

It comes as earlier today, Mr Gilligan walked free from a Spanish courtroom after being handed down a fine and suspended sentence after admitting to smuggling cannabis and sleeping pills into Ireland, as well as being the owner of a weapon discovered in his Costa Blanca home.