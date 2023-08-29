'Visible Garda presence key to ensuring people feel safe'

Enhanced visibility of gardaí on streets at night is key to ensuring that people feel safe, Arts Minister Catherine Martin has said.

Ms Martin made the comments as she announced a series of grants to provide funding to museums and cultural centres across the country to host late-night events.

Questioned on how towns and cities could be kept safe in the evening, Ms Martin said that a visible Garda presence was “key”.

“In relation to the night-time economy, I think what’s key is visibility, that we see more guards on the street.

"That visibility is a type of prevention,” Ms Martin said.

“We have taken other actions, in relation to vulnerability training across the nighttime economy.

“There are other things there that Minister [Helen] McEntee is working on and we’ve got Operation Citizen and Operation Spire and, of course, the new Garda station.”

Ms Martin added that Ms McEntee had made a number of decisions in recent weeks to ensure that Garda visibility was increased.

“If you have visibility, you have a deterrent,” Ms Martin added.

As part of the launch, Ms Martin confirmed that the Government would providing €660,000 in grant funding to museums, galleries, and cultural centres across the country.

The new funding as part of efforts to diversify the existing night-time economy, particularly to late-night events way from being solely focused on alcohol.

“When I kick started the night-time economy initiative three years ago, I was conscious of the need to broaden out the concept of the night-time economy and to open up venues to different types of events and really encourage the new audiences into our existing cultural infrastructure,” Ms Martin said.

“I was also keen to encourage more late-night activity that did not solely focus on alcohol.”





The events include a series of late night arts, poetry, music, and DJ sets in the Glucksman in Cork, due to take place between September 28 and October 26.

In total, there will be 220 events taking place across 51 museums and galleries.

Ms Martin also announced that there would be a new pilot night-time economy youth initiative, focused on hosting late-night events for young people.

“This pilot will support over 70 night-time events around the country by young people, for young people,” Ms Martin said.

“[It will] give them the variety of authentic venues and spaces to allow them to participate and socialise safely together in the evening and at night.

“We will see the likes of open mic nights and DJ workshops and sets, art classes and performances, all for our young people,” Ms Martin said.

These events are particularly focused on people aged between 14 and 24, with a total of €119,000 being provided to three separate organisations.

In Cork, GMC Beats will receive €30,000 to host events in the city.

According to the Department of Arts, the pilot will provide performance spaces for young people, including professional stage, lighting, camera, and sound crews.