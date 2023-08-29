Finance Minister Michael McGrath has indicated that a third rate of tax will not form part of the budget.

Mr McGrath also signalled the final restoration of excise duty on fuel at the end of October will form part of budget negotiations.

Speaking to reporters at Leinster House, Mr McGrath said no decision has been made yet on a third rate of tax but said the Programme for Government is “clear“ on the matter.

“That references the indexation of bands and credits in line with earners' growth and so that forms the anchor of this Government’s taxation policy,” he said.

Mr McGrath said he has engaged with the Revenue Commissioners concerning different options and his department is currently considering submissions as part of the consultation exercise on the issue of a third rate of tax.

“What I’m guided by primarily is what we have agreed collectively in forming the Government which is that there will be reductions in the burden of income tax with a focus on credits and bands,” he said.

The Government hinted at plans for the new tax band ahead of last year’s budget; however, it was not part of the package that was eventually announced.

At the time, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested the rate could be levied on people earning between €36,800-€41,800 — putting an extra €500 a year in their pockets.

Mr McGrath said the Government is currently examining different options on how the burden of tax may be reduced including through income tax or USC cuts.

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael backbench TDs have been urging the Government to make cuts to USC in October’s budget.

Mr McGrath said households remain under pressure with energy prices and there will be a set of measures in the budget that are temporary or one-off in nature as well as universal and targeted measures.

Mr McGrath also signalled that the final restoration of excise duty on fuel due to come into effect at the end of October will be “kept under review”.

Fuel excise duty is to rise on Friday in the second planned increase aimed at restoring rates to pre-Ukraine war levels.

It will see another 5c added to a litre of diesel and 7c added to a litre of petrol.

Mr McGrath said the Government will monitor what the retail prices are and the matter will be “kept under review” indicating it will form part of budget negotiations.

He said a decision on any increase in the rental tax credit is yet to be made, however, noted that the budget will consider the challenges that tenants are facing, “as well as the need to bring stability to the supply of rental accommodation in the budget”.