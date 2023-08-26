Bakhurst appears guarded as Media Minister defends personal time

RTÉ’s director general Kevin Bakhurst has said he no longer wants to talk about Ryan Tubridy and has not spoken to him since he made the decision that the former Late Late host would not be returning to the airwaves.

Mr Bakhurst also has said he has begun speaking to top presenters about reducing their salaries and their reaction “varies” depending on which presenter he talks to.

Both Mr Bakhurst and Chair of the RTÉ Board Siún Ní Raghallaigh spoke to the media following a meeting with Media Minister Catherine Martin.

Ms Martin also hit back at criticism she has faced by TDs for a "lack of visibility" stating she spent time with her children and was dealing with the death of a relative.

In a more guarded appearance, Mr Bakhurst said he has no further indication if Mr Tubridy will take legal action and when asked if the former Radio 1 host is still in contract with the broadcaster, Mr Bakhurt said:

I don’t want to talk about Ryan Tubridy anymore, I don’t think that’s fair on Ryan.

He said the broadcaster wants to try out various people and complemented both Oliver Callan and Brendan Courtney who have filled in since Mr Tubridy was taken off the airwaves following the payments scandal. The new presenter's salary “will depend on who we get,” he said.

Mr Bakhust also told reporters that he had not spoken to Mr Tubridy since he informed him that he would not be returning to his radio gig. He also said he has not spoken to former director general Dee Forbes.

When asked about the new host of Ireland’s Fittest Family and a 2fm presenter sharing ‘butt lift’ injections on her social media accounts which received RTÉ approval, Mr Bakhurst said this is a matter that will be dealt with in the establishment of a register of interests for workers at the broadcaster.

He said he was “a bit surprised” by the social media posts. Media Minister Catherine Martin said Mr Bakhurst informed her that if staff and presenters don’t adhere to the new rules, they will face sanctions.

He also said a report into the use of a Renault car by sports commentator Marty Morrissey which was on loan for five years is progressing, adding “it’s progressing and it’s not just Marty.”

Mr Bakhurst said he has had “detailed discussion” about a number of reforms needed at the broadcaster with the Government.

Ms Martin said she had planned to bring a plan to Cabinet about the long-term funding of RTÉ before the payments scandal emerged but that has now been put on pause. However, she said she will discuss the matter with the Coalition leaders on when it would be appropriate to bring the memo forward.

At a heated press conference following the publication of the interim report, Ms Martin said she does not speak about her personal life however, she said she had spent time with her children and was dealing with the loss of a family member.

“I’m a mother, and that's something that's really important to me. And spending time with my children is important for me and it's important for them. But some of this period also involved a personal family matter that I was dealing with.”

Ms Martin went on to say that her relative died earlier this week and their death resulted in her being away. She added: “And I don't regret that because I've had a chance to say goodbye to someone that I love very dearly.”