'Difficult' to see gender equality referendum go ahead in November, say officials

Officials who have been working on the proposed gender equality referendum have privately said it would be difficult to hold it in November.

It comes after a coalition of civic society groups has called on the Government to clarify when the wording on the gender equality referendum will be published.

Sources have said although no official decision has been made to postpone the referendum at this stage, it is “difficult” to see the work required being ready for November.

In March, on International Women’s Day, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman announced a referendum on gender equality and removing a constitutional reference to a woman’s place being in the home would be held.

It is understood Mr Varadkar was keen to hold the referendum in November.

There are now doubts over holding the referendum when anticipated and the wording of the amendments to the Constitution are still being worked on.

One source said the body of work required was “very complex” and officials working on it have doubts the referendum would go ahead in November.

Any potential change of date is up to the Department of the Taoiseach, it is understood.

Mr Varadkar’s department was contacted for comment.

The Citizens' Assembly on Gender Equality recommended Article 40.1 of the Constitution should be amended to refer explicitly to gender equality and non-discrimination.

The group also recommended the Constitution should be changed to protect all family life and should not be limited to the marital family.

It recommends Article 41.2, which refers to women in the home, should be deleted and replaced with language that is not gender-specific and obliges the State to take reasonable measures to support care within the home and wider community.

The Oireachtas committee on gender equality also supported this.

In an open letter to Mr Varadkar, the National Women's Council, One Family, Siptu, Family Carers Ireland, and Treoir said time was needed for a national conversation on the Family, Care, and Gender Equality referendum.

Three months after the wording was due to be finalised, the five groups said they were worried the delay could signal a Government "backtrack" and called for "urgent clarification".