Organisations call for wording on upcoming referendum to be published immediately 

A number of organisations have signed an open letter to the Taoiseach, seeking immediate action ahead of the family, care and gender equality referendum, which presents a “unique opportunity” to change the “restrictive” language observed in the Irish Constitution.

The groups have asked that the wording people will be asked to vote on in the November referendum is published as soon as possible, having already passed the agreed timeline of mid-May.

The referendum was announced last March on foot of recommendations from the Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality.

The recommendations included “remove the limits on women’s role, to value and recognise care in the home and the wider community; and to protect all families equally”.

In the letter, the groups said they hoped the delays in obtaining a response did not “signal a government backtrack” from the initial recommendations.

“We believe this referendum represents a unique opportunity to ensure our constitution respects and reflects the diversity of the people and families of Ireland today,” they continued.

The group outlined the importance of understanding the exact wording of the referendum to avoid difficulties in building a civil response.

“This is unfair to the families and communities directly impacted and to the Irish people who need time to discuss these core issues,” they added.

The letter concluded with the group asking for “urgent clarification” on when the referendum wording would be published, stating it was “critical” to allow the public sufficient time to have a conversation on the issue prior to voting.

“We have an opportunity now more than ever to make Ireland a more inclusive and caring place to live,” the letter read.

Director of the National Women’s Council Orla O’Connor said it was important the “outdated” Constitution was amended to reflect the “value of care and everyone’s role in care right across our society”.

Siptu deputy general secretary Ethel Buckley stressed the importance of adjusting the wording included in the Constitution so the work of paid care workers, comprised of 100,000 people in Ireland, is “recognised and valued” within the home and community.

"A national conversation on issues as significant as women’s role in society, the value and recognition of care both inside the home and in the wider community, and the definition of family, deserves time.”