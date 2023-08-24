Organisations call for wording on upcoming referendum to be published immediately 

Family, care and gender equality referendum to take place in November
Organisations call for wording on upcoming referendum to be published immediately 

Group asked for 'urgent clarification' on when the referendum wording would be published, stating it was 'critical' to allow the public sufficient time to have a conversation on the issue prior to voting

Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 00:05
Mairead Sheehy

A number of organisations have signed an open letter to the Taoiseach, seeking immediate action ahead of the family, care and gender equality referendum, which presents a “unique opportunity” to change the “restrictive” language observed in the Irish Constitution.

The groups have asked that the wording people will be asked to vote on in the November referendum is published as soon as possible, having already passed the agreed timeline of mid-May.

The referendum was announced last March on foot of recommendations from the Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality.

The recommendations included “remove the limits on women’s role, to value and recognise care in the home and the wider community; and to protect all families equally”.

In the letter, the groups said they hoped the delays in obtaining a response did not “signal a government backtrack” from the initial recommendations.

“We believe this referendum represents a unique opportunity to ensure our constitution respects and reflects the diversity of the people and families of Ireland today,” they continued.

The group outlined the importance of understanding the exact wording of the referendum to avoid difficulties in building a civil response.

“This is unfair to the families and communities directly impacted and to the Irish people who need time to discuss these core issues,” they added.

The letter concluded with the group asking for “urgent clarification” on when the referendum wording would be published, stating it was “critical” to allow the public sufficient time to have a conversation on the issue prior to voting.

This is unfair to the families and communities directly impacted and to the Irish people who need time to discuss these core issues, they said.

“We have an opportunity now more than ever to make Ireland a more inclusive and caring place to live,” the letter read.

Director of the National Women’s Council Orla O’Connor said it was important the “outdated” Constitution was amended to reflect the “value of care and everyone’s role in care right across our society”.

Siptu deputy general secretary Ethel Buckley stressed the importance of adjusting the wording included in the Constitution so the work of paid care workers, comprised of 100,000 people in Ireland, is “recognised and valued” within the home and community.

"A national conversation on issues as significant as women’s role in society, the value and recognition of care both inside the home and in the wider community, and the definition of family, deserves time.”

Read More

Taoiseach warns some will 'misinterpret' referendum on family and marriage

More in this section

Missing woman Renewed call for gender quotas ahead of next local elections
Landlord exodus Increase to renter's tax credit on the cards, says Housing Minister
Kevin Bakhurst and RTÉ board invited back before Oireachtas as document delays criticised  Kevin Bakhurst and RTÉ board invited back before Oireachtas as document delays criticised 
constitutionWomen in the HomeRegerendumOrganisation: Citizens’ Assembly on Gender EqualityOrganisation: National Women’s CouncilOrganisation: SIPTU
<p>Higher Education Simon Harris said he and his constituents believed in public service broadcasting, but licence-payer funding going towards commercial activities was going too far.</p>

'Clear reform plan' needed at RTÉ before Harris asks people to spend money on broadcaster

READ NOW

Latest

Ciara Podcast

New podcast every Tuesday

Listen

Logo IEPodcast apps
Cira Phelan headshot

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd