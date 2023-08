Sinn Féin says that all of its selection conventions adhere to party rules after a row broke out within the Clare branch last week.

A selection convention decided that Shannon-based councillor Donna McGettigan will be the party’s nominee for the next general election after she received the nominations required.

However, two cumainn in Clare have written to party leader Mary Lou McDonald to ask for a rethink after they nominated local rep Noeleen Moran to contest the seat.

Under Sinn Féin rules, a candidate must receive the nomination of a cumann and another of the party’s structures — Comhairle Ceantar, Cúige board, Officer Board or Ard Comhairle — to be deemed eligible.

Letter to party leader

In a letter sent to Ms McDonald and posted to social media, the chairs of Clare’s East and North cumainn asked for Ms Moran, who was due to contest the 2020 election for Sinn Féin before withdrawing, to be afforded a chance to contest.

The letter says that the rule surrounding nominations was made recently, so despite their nominations, Ms Moran was deemed not nominated. They said that this made the decision “predetermined”.

“A recent rule change requires a nominee to get a second nomination from one of a number of party structures. As there is no Comhairle Ceanntair in Clare — only an Executive — a nomination was required from either the Munster Cúige, an Ard Comhairle or the national officer board.

“None of those bodies would give Noeleen a nomination.

They only gave a nomination to one contestant. So therefore Noeleen cannot contest the convention, and the members in Clare are given no say in the selection of a candidate.

“No reason was given for the refusal to give a nomination. It looks like the selection was predetermined and a candidate is being imposed on us. The optics look very bad, to say the least.”

The letter, which it is understood has not been responded to as yet, said that “a better and fairer way would have been for the nominating bodies to give nominations to any qualifying members who wished to contest the convention and allow the members in Clare to select the candidate of their choice” and asks Ms McDonald to intervene. The letter adds that the party had “got it wrong” in 2020.

Violet-Anne Wynne won a seat for Sinn Féin in 2020 but has since left the party citing “psychological warfare” while she was on maternity leave.

Ms Wynne later told the Irish Examiner she felt “ostracised” by some members of her local constituency, with information not being passed on, and derogatory rumours and comments made about her to others.

The letter, signed by Harry Duggan, the Chairperson of East Clare Cumann and Philip Fahy, Chairperson of the North Clare Cumann, asks Ms McDonald to turn the decision over to members.

“We are appealing to you to intervene and let the members have their say. The way this has been handled so far has caused anger and resentment and will do long-lasting damage to the party in Clare if not dealt with.

“We think it is especially important that members should be listened to this time around since the party got it so wrong in Clare in 2020.”

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said: “All election candidates are selected in line with the agreed criteria and processes outlined in the party’s rules.”

Both Ms Moran and Ms McGettigan declined to comment.