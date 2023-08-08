Government to bring in full pay for domestic violence leave

The Government has confirmed that victims of domestic violence will be entitled to their full pay when they take the new leave.

Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman made the announcement this morning, saying that it was important that victims of domestic violence do not have to worry about losing income.

“Domestic violence leave gives a victim of domestic violence the chance to access support without impacting on their employment and income,” Mr O’Gorman said.

“It is important that they can take the leave without worrying about losing income or being put at more risk. Ensuring that they can receive their full pay will go a long way to help with this.”

Under current legislation, people who are suffering from or at risk of domestic violence will be entitled to take five days of leave per year, starting in the autumn.

This legislation was signed into law earlier this year, with Mr O’Gorman permitted to adjust the existing regulations around payment levels for domestic violence leave.

Initially, the Government had proposed partial payments for victims of domestic violence. Within the bill, the Work-Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2022, it was recommended that daily payments from an employer be 70% of the daily salary rate but that it be capped at €110 per day.

It also recommended introducing a minimum rate of entitlement for those who take up the leave.

However, there were some concerns around the proposal, with Women’s Aid calling on the Government to introduce the leave at full pay, saying that anything else could “act as a deterrent rather than a support for victims of domestic abuse”.





Women’s Aid had also flagged that losing 30% of their daily salary could leave women and children in financial hardship. There were also calls by Government TDs, including the then-Justice Minister Simon Harris, to extend full pay to people on domestic violence leave.

According to Mr O’Gorman, the decision to alter the rate of pay was reached following consultation with domestic violence support organisations, employers’ representatives and trade unions.

“The decision on the rate of pay was taken following consultations with a range of bodies, and their views are reflected in this decision. Any issues raised in the consultations regarding the leave will be taken into account in the review of the provisions,” O'Gorman added.

Women’s Aid are also currently developing new tools for employers to support their employees who are currently taking domestic violence leave. Sarah Benson, the Chief Executive of Women’s Aid, previously said that the development of such policies would be a “win, win” for employers and staff.

“Domestic violence policies and guidelines for workplaces are a real ‘win, win’ for employees and employers alike: increasing staff wellbeing, supporting staff retention and also reducing the stigma of an issue that causes serious harm in Irish society,” Ms Benson said.