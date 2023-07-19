Taoiseach visits site of Bucha massacre in Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy meeting 

The Taoiseach has paid a surprise visit to the site of the Bucha massacre in Ukraine on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with President Volodimir Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

Leo Varadkar will also visit towns and villages around Kyiv to meet with communities and hear first-hand the accounts of the death and destruction wrought by Russian forces.

A Government spokesperson said the Taoiseach is meeting with Mr Zelenskyy, prime minister Denys Shmyhal and parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk to "discuss the current situation, and how Ireland can continue to help Ukraine practically and politically".

The Taoiseach is also announcing an additional €5m in humanitarian funding to help with the ongoing emergency response and the attack on the Kakhovka dam.

On Wednesday he laid wreaths in memory of the children killed in the conflict, in memory of those killed in the Euromaidan protests of 2014, and in the Russian invasion that followed.

While in Kyiv, he will visit the Lesya Ukrainka Theatre and meet with cast members of the production of Brian Friel’s Translations, who recently performed the work in the Abbey Theatre in Dublin. He will also meet with Irish people and businesses working in Ukraine.

The Taoiseach laid wreaths in memory of the children killed in the conflict. Picture: Andriy Kostin/Twitter

Speaking from Kyiv the Taoiseach said: “This morning I came face to face with the horror inflicted by Russia’s forces on the people of Ukraine. I gave a commitment to President Zelenskyy, and to the people of Ukraine, that we will continue to offer our practical as well as our political backing.

"We are giving a further €5m in humanitarian aid to Ukraine — €3m to be spent in Ukraine by the Red Cross for its vital work, and €2m to the UN fund.

I am here to express Ireland’s solidarity with the government and the people of Ukraine as they endure more than 500 days of Russian attacks. Ireland’s commitment to Ukraine means that we will support them on their pathway to EU membership.

"We will work with international partners to ensure that those responsible for this crime of aggression are held accountable, and we will work with Ukraine to restore essential civilian infrastructure to meet their needs today and in the future when they have prevailed.

“I am meeting President Zelenskyy just one day after the EU-CELAC summit, where there was strong support for Ukrainian independence, democracy and territorial integrity. This is the 21st century, national borders cannot be changed through violence, and democratically elected governments should not be overthrown by foreign invasion. We have to draw a line in the sand here and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Prosecutor of Ukraine Andriy Kostin tweeted he was honoured by Mr Varadkar's visit.

"Over 1,400 peaceful people were killed in the Bucha district, and many more were tortured. The pattern of these crimes indicates that the aggressor is targeting Ukrainian civilians because of their national identity and pro-Ukrainian views, a pattern also observed in other liberated cities.

"Ukraine has two main goals: to stop the war of aggression and to end Russia's impunity for international crimes. The Kremlin regime is a global threat. Therefore, a concerted global effort is required to hold its leaders and their henchmen accountable for all their atrocities."